Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Byes: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins
Let's keep picking on the Dolphins in the matchups, and the Chargers D/ST is up next. Defenses have averaged 20.7 fantasy points when facing the Fins, who have allowed almost 4.5 sacks per game and have turned the ball over eight times so far this season.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
You might look at this week's matchup and think the Ravens are a fade, but the opposite is true. Over three weeks, the Browns have given up 3.7 sacks per game. What's more, Baker Mayfield has thrown five interceptions in his first three starts of the new season.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Rams' defense has scored at least eight fantasy points in three straight games, and a home matchup against the Buccaneers is very favorable. In fact, their line has allowed 3.3 sacks per game and Jameis Winston has already tossed four interceptions.
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos
Jacksonville's defense has looked great in the past two weeks, posting a combined 13 sacks and 23 fantasy points. I'd keep them in your starting lineup against the Broncos, who have allowed almost four sacks and game while averaging just 15.3 points per game.
Start 'Em: Packers D/ST vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Thur.), Patriots D/ST at Buffalo Bills
Sleepers: Falcons D/ST vs. Tennessee Titans, Colts D/ST vs. Oakland Raiders
Sit' Em
Sit of the Week - New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Saints D/ST scored an impressive 14 fantasy points in a win over the Seahawks, but 12 of those points came on a pair touchdowns. I wouldn't expect the same sort of production against the Cowboys, whose defenses have averaged zero fantasy points against in 2019.
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Remember when the Browns D/ST was a potential breakout unit in fantasy drafts? Well, this unit is averaging three fantasy points a game after three weeks. Defenses have struggled to score points against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, so the Browns are a fade.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions
Kansas City's defense has averaged just six fantasy points per game, and an upcoming matchup in Detroit isn't favorable. The Lions have allowed just three sacks of Matthew Stafford, and defenses have averaged fewer than four fantasy points against them this season.
Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints
The Cowboys put up 12 fantasy points last weekend, but that was against the Dolphins. A much tougher game awaits though, as Dallas heads to New Orleans to face a Saints offense that remains a tough matchup for defenses ... even with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm.
Sit 'Em: Titans D/ST at Atlanta Falcons, Panthers D/ST at Houston Texans
Busts: Bills D/ST vs. New England Patriots, Eagles D/ST vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Thur.)
