Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Defense

Byes: New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins Let's keep picking on the Dolphins in the matchups, and the Chargers D/ST is up next. Defenses have averaged 20.7 fantasy points when facing the Fins, who have allowed almost 4.5 sacks per game and have turned the ball over eight times so far this season. vs. Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns You might look at this week's matchup and think the Ravens are a fade, but the opposite is true. Over three weeks, the Browns have given up 3.7 sacks per game. What's more, Baker Mayfield has thrown five interceptions in his first three starts of the new season. vs. Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers The Rams' defense has scored at least eight fantasy points in three straight games, and a home matchup against the Buccaneers is very favorable. In fact, their line has allowed 3.3 sacks per game and Jameis Winston has already tossed four interceptions. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos Jacksonville's defense has looked great in the past two weeks, posting a combined 13 sacks and 23 fantasy points. I'd keep them in your starting lineup against the Broncos, who have allowed almost four sacks and game while averaging just 15.3 points per game. Start 'Em: Packers D/ST vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Thur.), Patriots D/ST at Buffalo Bills

Sleepers: Falcons D/ST vs. Tennessee Titans, Colts D/ST vs. Oakland Raiders

