NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 3-Ring Circus

In our first edition as the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are together to recap Week 3 of NFL football! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week such as Antonio Brown saying he's done playing in the NFL and Saquon Barkley undergoing an MRI for his ankle (8:15). Next up, the trio recapped Week 3 by answering which players you should keep, trade, cut or if some are just a mirage (16:04). Lastly, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 4 (50:36).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play