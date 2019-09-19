Slot report, Week 3: Julian Edelman, Lockett good bets

Week 3 is always a pivotal week in the fantasy season. Yes, it's still early in the season, but you start to have a feel for where you sit in the league after three weeks. If you are sitting with two losses on the year, this could feel like a must win game and not saying it is ... but a win this week is pretty important. If you are in need of an injury replacement, you should be looking to find every advantage, which may including finding a sneaky slot receiver with a great matchup!

Week 2 Slot Leaders

Routes- Nelson Agholor, 43

Targets- Larry Fitzgerald, 10

Receptions- Emmanuel Sanders, 8

Yards- Nelson Agholor, 99

Studs Who Get a Boost:

Julian Edelman is becoming a fixture in this article. Edelman takes on a Jets defense that has allowed the ninth-most PPR Point Per Game (PPG) to slot WRs (17.25), after allowing the third-most in 2018 (18.63). Even better, is Edelman's already super safe floor is even higher this week, as the Jets allow an average of 85.9 yards per game to slot receivers, the second-most in the NFL. Edelman is a very safe play this week.

Tyler Lockett scared us in with just two targets in Week 1, but more than made up for it with 12 in Week 2. He is Russell Wilson's favorite target and that should continue in Week 3 against the Saints, who have allowed the fourth-most PPR PPG to slot receivers (21.65). Slot receivers have averaged 99 receiving yards per game against the Saints, and Lockett averaged 4.5 slot targets per game. Continue to roll him out with confidence.

Allen Robinson has averaged 12 slot routes per game and leads Bears receivers with five slot targets this season. The Bears have also used Tarik Cohen a lot from the slot, with him averaging a team high 17 slot routes per game and having a team-high seven slot targets this season. Both of these two get a bump this week against the Redskins, who have allowed the second-most PPR PPG to slot receivers (25.65). The Redskins have allowed three touchdowns to slot receivers this season, which bodes well for Allen Robinson, who leads the Bears in slot routes form the red zone (three) and has the only red zone slot target. If they are throwing near pay dirt, there's a very good chance itâs going Robinson's way.

Curtis Samuel was expected to be the outside threat, but he has averaged 14 slot routes per game, while D.J. Moore is just four. Jarius Wright runs 28 slot routes per game, but is seldom targeted. Samuel faces the Cardinals, who are allowing 19.0 PPR PPG to slot receivers, the sixth-most in the league. Greg Olsen also sees a big value boost, as he has a team-leading eight slot targets this season.

Marquise Brown has to be in your lineup until he gives you a reason not to start him. Especially this week, in what could be a very high scoring affair against the Chiefs. Willie Snead runs the most slot routes, and would be a sneaky deep league option, but Brown leads all their receivers with eight slot targets. He has five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown from the slot this season. Mark Andrews is a very strong play as well. He averaged 11.5 slot routes per game and has 11 catches on 12 slot targets, for 160 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs have allowed 17.25 PPR PPG to slot WRs, including three touchdowns.

More Slot Options:

Deebo Samuel should be added off the waiver wire and possibly inserted into your lineup. Samuel had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown from the slot in Week 2 and is looking like the 49ers top wide receiver. He leads the team in snaps (62%), targets (10), receptions (8) and receiving yards (104) this season. He also has a favorable matchup, going against the Steelers who have been victimized by the slot more than anyone. The Steelers are allowing 41.45 PPR PPG this season, no other team is within 15 PPG of that. Slot receivers have scored four touchdowns and are averaging 184.5 yards per game against them. That is after allowing the second-most PPR PPG to slot receivers in 2018 (18.66). Samuel is a safe play this week.

Nelson Agholor is looking like the Eagles' top receiver by default. Both DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffrey are hobbled with leg injuries, which will lead to volume for Agholor. He saw 11 targets in Week 2, with nine coming from the slot. He caught seven of them for 99 yards and a touchdown. Another big week should be on tap against the Lions, who are allowing 103.5 receiving yards per game to slot receivers, the second most in the NFL. Agholor should be in your lineup this week.

Randall Cobb is averaging 21.5 slot routes and four slot targets per game this season. That volume could rise, as Michael Gallup, the Cowboys' Week 2 target leader, is out with a knee injury. That volume is huge this week against the Dolphins, who have allowed 23.75 PPR PPG to slot WRs, the third-most in the NFL. Slot receivers are averaging 95.0 receiving yards per game and have three touchdowns against Miami. Cobb Cobb isn't a sexy name, but in deeper leagues you can do a lot worse this week.

Cole Beasley is competing with John Brown for role of Josh Allen's favorite target. But these two will continue to lead the team in targets. But when it comes to top slot receiver, there is no question that it's Beasley. He averaged 20.5 slot routes per game, which should lead to fantasy points this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed the seventh-most PPR PPG to slot receiver (18.6), including three touchdowns. Beasley is a safe-floor receiver, with a higher ceiling than usual this week against the Bengals.

You can follow Michael Florio on Twitter at @MichaelFFlorio