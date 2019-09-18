NFL Fantasy Live: Week 3 the Hard Way

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to preview the Week 3 matchups! The guys start out with the biggest news of Week 3 like Daniel Jones being named starter for the Giants and Cam Newton's status being up in the air for Sunday (8:10). Next, Jeff Ratcliffe of Pro Football Focus joined the show for his bi-weekly appearance to discuss Daniel Jones vs. Mason Rudolph, Josh Allen and John Ross (21:46). Then, the trio previewed the Week 3 matchups by getting into which games are fantasy goldmines, which are fantasy wastelands and who are their favorite streamers (34:53). Lastly, Marcas, Fabs and Graham give their fast food thoughts after KFC unveiled their new chicken sandwich between two doughnuts (1:00:13)

