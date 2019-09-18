Fantasy targets and touches, Week 2

Every week this is your one stop shop to learn exactly how every team is utilizing both the run and the pass. Knowing how each teams' offense operates will give you an edge over your leaguemates.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Arizona Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB- 8 touches, 58 percent snap share

Chase Edmonds, RB- 3 touches, 42 percent snap share

David Johnson was forced to exit the game with a wrist injury but he ultimately returned and found pay dirt. He said after the game that he would be good to go going forward, so you can exhale if he's on your fantasy team. We were confirmed that Edmonds is the direct handcuff and would be in store for a big workload if Johnson was to miss time, as he played all the snaps while Johnson was sidelined.

Passing Game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR- 30 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Christian Kirk, WR- 22 percent TS, 20 percent AY

KeeSean Johnson, WR- 5 percent TS, 15 percent AY

David Johnson, RB- 3 percent TS, -1.7 percent AY

Damiere Byrd- 19 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Michael Crabtree- 8 percent TS, 6.9 percent AY

Andy Isabella, WR- 0 snaps ... again

Larry Fitzgerald is going to once again go toe-to-toe with father time and live to tell about it. Not only has he dominated target share, we are used to that, but he is now dominating the percent of air yards. He looks like a must start going forward. Christian Kirk is seeing the necessary volume to be a weekly play as well. KeeSean Johnson and Damiere Byrd are competing to be the WR3 here, but it's Byrd who has the upper hand right now. Still, he is more bench depth than a weekly starter. Andy Isabella is a fun project, but he can be dropped everywhere right now.

Atlanta Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB- 14 touches, 64 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB- 6 touches, 36 percent snap share

It's good to see Devonta Freeman see a larger share of the snaps, but he was once again bottled up. He has not performed well this season, but do not panic just yet, he has faced two very tough run defenses in the Vikings and Eagles.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR- 23 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE- 14 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR- 23 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR- 16 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Julio has had a consistent share of both targets and air yards the first two weeks. Calvin Ridley was the clear second option in Week 2, where he was second in air yards (22 percent) in Week 1 but Austin Hooper was second in target share (20 percent). He fell to fourth this week. Julio is Julio, Ridley is the second option, but the other three will all fight for a similar target share.

Baltimore Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB- 15 touches, 60 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB- 3 touches, 19 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB- 2 touches, 19 percent snap share

This is Mark Ingram II's backfield. Not only did he dominate snaps and touches, but he also had both carries in the red zone. Justice Hill has some upside, but he is nothing more than an end of your bench stash right now.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE- 26 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR- 37 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Mikes Boykin, WR- 9 percent TS, 12 percent AY

This is a two-man wrecking crew in the Ravens pass game. Brown and Andrews are not just big play threats, but they are seeing a huge target and air yard share each right now. Both need to be in your lineup going forward until we see a reason not to be.

Buffalo Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB- 6 touches, 31 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB- 21 touches, 62 percent snap share

Singletary continues to produce despite being on the wrong side of a platoon. While Singletary is averaging 12.7 yards per carry to Gore's 2.9, he saw significantly fewer snaps and touches. In fact, he did not have a target while Gore had two. While the opportunity is low, Singletary remains a low-floor, but high upside play. Gore is more depth, who should ultimately lose touches to Singletary, sooner than later.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR- 29 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR- 14 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Dawson Knox, TE- 14 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR- 10 percent TS, 10 percent AY

John Brown is not only becoming the favorite target of Josh Allen but he is becoming a weekly play. Beasley remains a high-floor, low-ceiling PPR WR. There is no one else fantasy viable in this passing game, but Dawson Knox is a name to keep an eye on.

Carolina Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 18 touches, 100 percent snap share

It was a let down game for Christian McCaffrey, but not opportunity wise. This is his backfield. Start him and don't think twice.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB- 12 percent TS, -2 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR- 28.6 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE- 18 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR- 27 percent TS, 45 percent AY

D.J. Moore is a safe start every week, once again showing to be Cam's top target. Greg Olsen is a must-start tight end as long as he stays healthy. Curtis Samuel is unquestionably this team's best deep threat, but this game he also saw the target share that he needs to live up to those breakout predictions. He can be viewed as a high-upside WR3 going forward.

Chicago Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB- 19 touches, 46 percent snap share

Mike Davis, RB- 3 touches, 23 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB- 6 touches, 38 percent snap share

There is the workload we were hoping Montgomery would receive. The 19 touches is great, but there is room to improve on that snap share. Mike Davis may have eaten into the snaps but he was not much of a factor when it came to actually touching the ball. Montgomery is a RB2, while Cohen is a RB3 in PPR with a higher ceiling.

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR- 26 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Tarik Cohen, WR- 19 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Trey Burton, WR- 11 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Allen Robinson is the only option in the passing game you should be looking to get into your fantasy lineup. He let down after a big Week 1, but the opportunity is there and that is what matters going forward.

Cincinnati Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB- 14 touches, 55 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB- 7 touches, 39 percent snap share

Joe Mixon should be started whenever active. Giovani Bernard becomes a must start if Mixon was ever to sit, but is more of a bench option. He has some stand alone value in 14-team leagues or deeper.

Passing Game

John Ross III, WR- 19 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR- 24 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Tyler Boyd is a must-play in every league. John Ross III is becoming a strong play, but his value will take a big hit when A.J. Green returns from injury. If Green is out again next week, Ross III is in play.

Cleveland Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB- 22 touches, 68 percent snap share

D'Ernest Johnson, RB- 6 touches, 22 percent snap share

Nick Chubb is the feature back here. That is all.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR- 31 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR- 22 percent TS, 16 percent AY

With David Njoku going down, the Browns relied on Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Beckham Jr. reminded New York and all fantasy fans just how awesome he is and is an obvious WR1. Landry is a low-floor WR3.

Dallas Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB- 25 touches, 77 percent snap share

Tony Pollard, RB- 5 touches, 23 percent snap share

Zeke is back to being Zeke again. As for Pollard, he is looking like a mere handcuff at this point.

Passing Game

Amari Cooper, WR- 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Michael Gallup, WR- 27 percent TS, 46 percent AY

Randall Cobb, WR- 20 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Jason Witten, TE- 13 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Devin Smith, WR- 10 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Amari Cooper may have scored the touchdown, giving him the most fantasy points, but it was Gallup that led in both target and air-yard share and it wasn't all that close. Gallup was looking like a breakout receiver who unfortunately will miss 2-4 weeks with a knee injury. He is a worthy stash. Devin Smith will see a bump in target and air yard share. He's no Gallup, but he is worthy of a waiver wire flier. Cobb manned the slot and has a safe floor, but very little upside.

Denver Broncos

Backfield

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 17 touches, 49 percent snap share

Royce Freeman, RB- 16 touches, 51 percent snap share

Royce Freeman played one more snap than Phillip Lindsay in Week 2. He was also the more productive back in the ground and passing game, running for more yards (54 to 36), out catching Lindsay (5 to 4) and putting up more receiving yards (48 to 30). There is a clear platoon here and both backs are on the RB2/3 threshold. Until one can and does pull away as the favorite for touches, it will be a frustrating situation.

Passing Game

Courtland Sutton, WR- 14 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR- 26 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Phillip Lindsay, RB- 14 percent TS, -7 percent AY

Royce Freeman, RB- 14 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Noah Fant, TE- 8 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders is looking like Joe Flacco's go-to receiver. He has peppered him with targets early on and should be in your lineup going forward. Courtland Sutton is the only other receiver who you should be interested in here. He lost out on the target battle to Sanders this week, but still had the largest air yard share. He's a WR3 going forward.

Detroit Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB- 14 touches, 55 percent snap share

C.J. Anderson, RB- 5 touches, 19 percent snap share

Ty Johnson, RB- 7 touches, 21 percent snap share

Kerryon Johnson is the only viable fantasy option here, but it is very frustrating to see other backs eat into his workload. It puts a cap on his ceiling and will keep him as a RB2 going forward

Passing Game

Danny Amendola, WR- 3 percent TS, 2 percent AY

T.J. Hockenson, TE- 10 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR- 33 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Marvin Jones Jr. , WR- 20 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Danny Amendola had the largest target share in Week 1 and was barely a blip in Week 2. Marvin Jones Jr. had a solid bounce back week, while T.J. Hockenson wasn't even the most targeted tight end on his team! Jesse James out targeted him four to one. Kenny Golladay is a safe play, while Hockenson will be a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 most weeks.

Green Bay Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB- 27 touches, 61 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB- 12 touches, 44 percent of snap share

Aaron Jones made up for a disappointing Week 1 by having a career-high 27 touches. He is a very solid RB2 play most weeks, with the upside to be an RB1. Jamaal Williams is a deep league play and remains one of the top backup options in fantasy football.

Passing Game

Davante Adams, WR- 27 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR- 18 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE- 6 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Aaron Jones, RB- 18 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Geronimo Allison, WR- 15 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Davante Adams made up for a down Week 1. Outside of him, good luck knowing which other pass catcher to start in fantasy. After Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jimmy Graham had big Week 1's it was Geronimo Allison stepping up. However, in terms of opportunity MVS was still second in target and air yard share. He is the preferred play over Allison. Graham is a touchdown dependent TE play.

Houston Texans

Backfield

Duke Johnson, RB- 6 touches, 40 percent snap share

Carlos Hyde, RB- 20 touches, 60 percent snap share

So much for featured back Duke Johnson. Carlos Hyde did have more carries than Duke in Week 1, but Johnson dominated snaps, passing game usage and had more touches. It wasn't even close this week with Hyde vastly out touching Johnson. Hyde is starting to look like the lead back here, but there is definitely some uncertainty. Both are in the RB3/flex range.

Passing Game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR- 28 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB- 3 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Kenny Stills, WR- 10 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Will Fuller, WR- 24 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Keke Coutee, WR- 14 percent TS, 9 percent AY

DHop is gonna DHop. But outside of him, there was not a whole lot of certainty heading into this game. Well, Will Fuller saw a big increase in target share from Week 1 and is still the top deep threat on this team. Keke Coutee made his debut and was the third most targeted player. He out targeted Fuller last year in the few games the two were healthy, so that is worth monitoring going forward. Stills does not see enough volume to trust right now.

Indianapolis Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB- 22 touches, 71 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB- 3 touches, 20 percent snap share

Jordan Wilkins, RB- 6 touches, 12 percent snap share

Marlon Mack failed to match his big Week 1, but he still is seeing a heavy amount of touches and snaps. He is a solid RB2 going forward. Nyheim Hines has a very low floor without Andrew Luck. He is difficult to trust and is on the chopping block.

Passing Game

T.Y. Hilton, WR- 23 percent TS, 64 percent AY

Chester Rogers, WR- 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Parris Campbell, WR- 4 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE- 15 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Jack Doyle, TE- 12 percent TS, 6 percent AY

It's not pretty in the Colts' passing game right now. T.Y. Hilton can be trusted, Eric Ebron is a touchdown dependent TE and that's about it. Parris Campbell has upside, but he's not seeing nearly enough volume.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fourette, RB- 19 touches, 97 percent snap share

This is Leonard Fournette's backfield. If he is healthy, you are using him.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR- 15 percent TS, 34percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR- 15 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Leonard Founette, RB- 18 percent TS, 4 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR- 27 percent TS, 37 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr. looks to have the best rapport with Gardner Minshew right now, but last week that was Dede Westbrook. It's better off to just leave any of these receivers on your bench.

Kansas City Chiefs

Backfield

Damien Williams, RB- 12 touches, 50 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB- 14 touches, 41 percent snaps

Damien Williams was on the slightly heavier side of a platoon, before getting knocked out with an injury. He continues to be the back used in the passing game, which comes with a ton of value on the Chiefs. He remains the back a top the pecking order, but him and McCoy do continue to vulture value from one another.

Passing Game

Sammy Watkins, WR- 30 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE- 21 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Demarcus Robinson, WR- 14 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Mecole Hardman, WR- 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Demarcus Robinson is one of the big stories of Week 2 and is a top waiver wire claim. He is the WR2 target I am most interested in, as he saw the same amount of targets as Hardman, but more air yards. However, Hardman is just as capable of big games like this as Robinson. Sammy Watkins led both in target and air yard share and remains a WR1 with Tyreek Hill sidelined.

Los Angeles Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB- 23 touches, 74 percent snap share

Justin Jackson, RB- 8 touches, 26 percent snap share

Just like last week, Austin Ekeler dominated touches. He is a RB1 moving forward, while Justin Jackson is more of a low-ceiling flex option. It's hard to get excited about using him.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR- 43 percent TS, 59 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 17 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Mike Williams- 14 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Keenan Allen is a WR1 that you use every single week. Mike Williams was banged up but still put up a solid game. He should see a larger workload if he is healthy next week. Other than that, there's not much else here for fantasy.

Los Angeles Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley, RB- 19 touches, 64 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB- 7 touches, 36 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB- 0 touches, 0 percent snap share

This is still Todd Gurley's backfield, but he is sharing more of it then ever before. Malcolm Brown doesn't see enough volume to be used in anything but the deepest leagues, but he is a great stash just in case anything happens to Gurley. Henderson is looking droppable at this point.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR- 7 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR- 32 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR- 14 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Gerald Everett, TE- 18 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Todd Gurley II, RB- 14 percent TS, -5 percent AY

If you have Cooper Kupp you should love to see this. If you have Brandin Cooks you should like that he's still the top deep threat, but the target share is low. If you have Robert Woods, this may make you feel a sick. Woods was heavily featured last week, so lets hope this is a one week fluke, but it likely means that the three Rams receivers will be inconsistent week-to-week.

Miami Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB- 11 touches, 56 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB- 5 touches, 33 percent

Kenyan Drake is the RB to trust here, but he is just an RB3 since he is splitting work on the league's worse offense. Kalen Ballage saw five targets this week, but he did duck out the way of one, so maybe Drake steals some of those away.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR- 18 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Preston Williams, WR- 15 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Jakeem Grant, WR- 18 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Preston Williams has been the most productive fantasy receiver here, but the production is going DeVante Parker's way. Still, you should look to avoid the Dolphins.

Minnesota Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB- 23 touches, 73 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB- 4 touches, 12 percent snap share

Dalvin Cook is looking like the best running back in fantasy through two weeks. He should be viewed as a top-5 back every week.

Passing Game

Adam Thielen, WR- 27 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Dalvin Cook, RB- 10 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR- 23 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE- 17 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs make one of the most talented receiver combos in the NFL, but their value is taking a big hit given how much the Vikings rely on the run.

New England Patriots

Backfield

James White, RB- 6 touches, 31 percent snap share

Sony Michel, RB- 21 touches, 49 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB- 7 touches, 23 percent snap share

This is a messy situation. Sony Mihcel dominated touches largely because the Patriots were up by so much. Remember he was a big disappointment in Week 1. White did score a touchdown, and would be a sell high candidate, given that he had just six touches. Bellitricks are back in full effect.

Passing Game

Julian Edelman, WR- 14 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Antonio Brown, WR- 29 percent TS, 37 percent AY

James White, RB- 14 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR- 18 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Antonio Brown is already the focal point of the Patriots' offense. Not only did he lead in target and air yard share, but he also had five of the seven red zone targets for the Pats. Julian Edelman has a super safe floor, but his ceiling is severely capped now. Josh Gordon has a WR3 floor, with high upside.

New Orleans Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB- 14 touches, 65 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB- 6 touches, 33 percent snap share

Alvin Kamara had a disappointing Week 2, but he will be fine. Latavius Murray is a flex option going forward.

Passing Game

Michael Thomas, WR- 45 percent TS, 47 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB- 10 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Tre'Quan Smith, WR- 10 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Jared Cook- 24 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Michael Thomas is a must-start WR1, but his value does take a hit if Drew Brees misses time. Jared Cook is the only other option in this passing game.

New York Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB- 20 touches, 88 percent snap share

Saquon Barkley is a must-start option.

Passing Game

Evan Engram, TE- 18 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Cody Latimer, WR- 11 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Bennie Fowler, WR- 23 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB- 16 percent TS, -2 percent AY

Evan Engram is the only player to really trust of the above names. But, Bennie Fowler is a deep league sleeper is Sterling Shepard is forced to miss more time.

New York Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB- 31 touches, 88 percent snap share

Not only is this Le'Veon Bell's backfield, he is the entire offense. He is an unquestioned RB1 going forward.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR- 20 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Le'Veon Bell, 33 percent TS, -18 percent AY

Robby Anderson, 20 percent TS, 67 percent AY

Le'Veon Bell (8 targets) was the top target of Luke Falk, but Robbie Anderson (6) and Jamison Crowder (5) saw a good amount of volume. Anderson put up 81 yards with Falk, while Crowder had 40. Anderson is a low-floor, high-upside WR3 right now with no Sam Darnold, while Crowder is a safe floor flex option.

Oakland Raiders

Backfield

Josh Jacobs, RB- 12 touches, 47 percent snap share

DeAndre Washington, RB- 5 touches, 25 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB- 4 touches, 28 percent snap share

Josh Jacobs looked like a work horse in Week 1 and was anything but in Week 2. Jacobs is still the top back here, but it does not bode well that in a game the Raiders were chasing points, he shared snaps and was the only one of the three without a target. That is something to monitor as it greatly affects Jacobs value.

Passing Game

Darren Waller, TE- 19 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR- 19 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Hunter Renfrow, WR- 22 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Tyrell Williams has the nice combination of volume and deep shots, making him a top-30 WR going forward. Darren Waller will see enough volume to be a TE1 this season. Meanwhile, Renfrow is a safe-floor, low-ceiling WR for the time being.

Philadelphia Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB- 13 touches, 43 percent snap share

Jordan Howard, RB- 9 touches, 22 percent snap share

Darren Sproles, RB- 2 touches, 35 percent snap share

Miles Sanders is slowly taking over this backfield. He once again led them in snaps and now led in touches. He is the only one to trust and is a borderline RB2/3 depending on the matchup, but he has higher upside if he can earn a larger workload.

Passing Game

Mack Hollins, WR- 17 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE- 34 percent TS, 32 percent AY

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR- 9 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR- 23 percent TS, 31 percent AY

The Eagles receiving core was super banged up with Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and tight end Zach Goedert all leaving the game. Zach Ertz gets even more of a boost if those three miss time, with Nelson Agholor becoming the top WR.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB- 14 touches, 56 percent snap share

Jaylen Samuels, RB- 4 touches, 37 percent snap share

James Conner left the game with a knee injury, which lead to Jaylen Samuels seeing the bulk of work. Remember, head coach Mike Tomlin likes to use one featured back, so if Conner is healthy, fire him up. If he misses time, start Samuels.

Passing Game

Donte Moncreif, WR- 3 percent TS, 5 percent AY

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR- 24 percent TS, 48 percent AY

James Washington, WR- 9 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE- 21 percent TS, 5 percent AY

This situation is looking pretty bad right now. Like, use JuJu Smith-Schuster, Vance McDonald and keep it moving bad.

San Francisco 49ers

Backfield

Jeff Wilson, 10 touches, 22 percent snap share

Matt Breida, 13 touches, 31 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert, 16 touches, 44 percent snap share

Raheem Mostert is quickly looking like the back to own here. Matt Breida had a strong game himself. Both are RB3/flex options right now.

Passing Game

George Kittle, TE- 12 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Raheem Mostert, RB- 15 percent TS, -2 percent AY

Deebo Samuel, WR- 27 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Marquise Goodwin, WR- 12 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Dante Pettis, WR- 0 targets

Deebo Samuel is looking like the top wide out in San Fran and should be a top priority on the waiver wire. Other than him you can trust George Kittle and not a whole lot else. Dante Pettis is one of the bigger disappointments so far this season.

Seattle Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB- 17 touches, 56 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB- 11 touches, 32 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny may have had the bigger day scoring the long touchdown, but this is still Chris Carson's backfield.

Passing Game

Chris Carson, RB- 9 percent TS, -5 percent AY

D.K. Metcalf, WR- 20 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR- 34 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Will Dissly, TE- 14 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Tyler Lockett made up for a low-volume Week 1 with 12 targets in Week 2. He is a high upside WR2 going forward. D.K. Metcalf is a boom-or-bust flex option, while Will Dissly is a tight end to view off the waiver wire.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Backfield

Ronald Jones, RB- 4 touches, 12 percent snap share

Peyton Barber, RB- 24 touches, 66 percent snap share

Dare Ogunbowale, RB- 1 touches, 24 percent snap share

Peyton Barber does not have a ton of upside, but he is clearly the RB to use in Tampa Bay right now.

Passing Game

Chris Godwin, WR- 36 percent TS, 36 percent AY

O.J. Howard, TE- 0 targets

Mike Evans, WR- 32 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Is there a new top target in Tampa Bay? Through two weeks it is looking that way. For the time being Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are the only Bucs you should trust. O.J. Howard still possess the upside that everyone loved in draft season, but the volume is non-existent.

Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB- 17 touches, 52 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB- 4 touches, 48 percent snap share

Despite the snaps being fairly close, all the work is going to Derrick Henry. He is a RB2 going forward where Dion Lewis is on the chopping block.

Passing Game

Delanie Walker, TE- 24 percent TS, 43 percent AY

A.J. Brown, WR- 20 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Corey Davis, WR- 20 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR- 8 percent TS, -6 percent AY

Delanie Walker is about the only pass catcher that I would be excited to use on the Titans. A.J. Brown and Corey Davis are more bench options when the bye weeks hit. Adam Humphries can be dropped.

Washington Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, 12 touches, 29 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, 7 touches, 49 percent snap share

Adrian Peterson will be in on running situations and Chris Thompson is the passing downs back. Both are RB3/flex options, but of the two, Chris Thompson has a safer floor as AD relies more on TD's at this point in his career.

Passing Game

Chris Thompson, 21 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Terry McLaurin, 24 percent TS, 62 percent AY

Vernon Davis, 11 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Paul Richardson, 8 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Trey Quinn, 19 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Terry McLaurin aka "Scary Terry" has blossomed into a great waiver wire pickup. He should be viewed as a WR3 option moving forward. He's also the only real option to trust in this passing game. Trey Quinn is a low-ceiling, safe floor option as well.

