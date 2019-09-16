Fantasy Live: Public knowledge rushers

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are together to recap Week 2 of NFL football! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week such as Drew Brees to miss games because of an injured thumb and both Ben Roethlisberger and James Conner leaving the game for the Steelers with injuries (3:20). Next up, the trio recapped Week 2 by answering what they know, what they think they know and what we still don't know 2 weeks into the season (17:40). Lastly, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 3 (41:41).

