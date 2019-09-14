Targets and Touches, Week 1

Every week I will be taking you into how every team distributes their targets and touches and a whole lot more!

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received



percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Packers

Backfield

Aaron Jones, RB: 14 touches, 60 percent snap share

Jamaal Williams, RB: 7 touches, 40 percent of snap share

Aaron Jones is on the heavy side of a time split here seeing two-thirds of the RB work. The Packers offense struggled to get going in this game, but better days are ahead for Jones if he sees a workload like this.

Passing Game

Davante Adams, WR: 27 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR: 20 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE: 20 percent TS, 38 percent AY

It is surprising to see Jimmy Graham this utilized in the passing game, but he can certainly be a viable fantasy tight end if he continues to see volume like this. Graham and Adams each had a red zone target, which is no surprise as they led the Packers in red zone targets, Adams with 23 and Graham with eight.

Bears

Backfield

David Montgomery, RB: 7 touches, 35 percent snap share

Mike Davis, RB: 11 touches, 58 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB: 8 touches, 71 percent snap share

This backfield is a mess. You know the saying, "If you have three running backs, you do not have a running back." The hope here is that Montgomery can take over as the lead back, but Cohen is clearly going to be heavily utilized every week in the passing game (see below).

Passing Game

Allen Robinson, WR: 29 percent TS, 42 percent AY

It is worth mentioning that Robinson was really the only non-RB used in the passing game in Week 1. Cohen had the second largest target share at 22 percent, while Mike Davis was third at 16 percent. The closest non-RB to Robinson? Taylor Gabriel at 11 percent. Robinson did not have a ton of hype this draft season, but after a big Week 1 he is looking like a rock solid WR2 with upside.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Carolina Panthers

Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley II, RB: 15 touches, 71 percent snap share

Malcolm Brown, RB: 11 touches, 26 percent snap share

Darrell Henderson, RB: 1 touch, 3 percent snap share

Gurley played the vast majority of snaps and led the backfield in touches. He was also the back used to grind out the clock at the end of the game, seeing eight of the Rams nine fourth quarter carries, with Henderson picking up the other. The lone issue? Gurley did not see a red zone touch, while Brown had five and Henderson saw one. The drives where the Rams had red zone touches were drives where Brown was in for Gurley, but this is a concern and worth monitoring going forward.

Passing Game

Robert Woods, WR: 33 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR: 26 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR: 15 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Things did not look good for Cooks in Week 1, as he saw a significantly smaller target share than the other two Rams weapons. Woods is the top guy here for now, but the usage of these three has to be monitored early on.

Panthers

Backfield



Christian McCaffrey, RB: 29 touches, 100 percent snap share

This is CMC's backfield and he is an unquestioned top-four running back in fantasy football. He looks in line for a special season.

Passing Game

Christian McCaffrey, RB: 29 percent TS, 13 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR: 26 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE: 24 percent TS, 29 percent AY<



Curtis Samuel, WR: 11 percent TS, 12 percent AY

McCaffrey even dominates in the passing game, having the largest target share on the Panthers in Week 1. McCaffrey, Moore and Olsen combined for a 79 percent target share, which would significantly lower Samuel's ceiling if that holds up going forward.

Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns

Titans

Backfield

Derrick Henry, RB: 20 touches, 63 percent snap share

Dion Lewis, RB: 6 touches, 39 percent snap share

The Titans led throughout this game, which is a perfect game script for Henry. The usage in a game they are trailing will tell if anything has changed in this backfield from last season.

Passing Game

Delanie Walker, 25 percent TS, 24 percent AY

A.J. Brown, 17 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Dion Lewis, 17 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Corey Davis, 12 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Adam Humphries, 4 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Delanie Walker is the player to own here. Brown has a lot of upside and should be added, but I am not ready to trust him in my starting lineup after just one week. Corey Davis cannot be trusted right now and Adam Humphries is on the chopping block. Despite the 75-yard touchdown, Lewis is still the passing downs back in Tennessee.

Browns

Backfield

Nick Chubb, RB: 20 touches, 71 percent snap share

Dontrell Hilliard, RB: 2 touches, 18 percent snap share

Despite Hilliard picking up the touchdown in Week 1, Chubb is still very much so the back to own here. Not only did he dominate touches and snaps, but he led the backfield with four targets as well.

Passing Game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR: 29 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Jarvis Landry, WR: 18 percent TS, 29 percent AY

David Njoku, TE: 16 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Beckham Jr. is the unquestioned number one here and despite not having a huge Week 1, he led this team in targets and air yards. Landry's volume took a hit with Beckham Jr. now there and he is looking like a WR3. Njoku will struggle to see big volume being behind Beckham Jr. and Landry in the target pecking order. I would rather have Darren Waller if he is out there.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Chiefs

Backfield

Damien Williams, RB: 19 touches, 65 percent snaps

LeSean McCoy, RB: 11 touches, 30 percent snaps

Darwin Thompson, RB: 1 touch, 3 percent snaps

McCoy did outrush Williams 81-26, but the majority of opportunities went to Williams. He had an 18 percent target share, compared to three percent for McCoy and ran 19 routes compared to seven for McCoy. This is a situation to monitor going forward, but for now, Williams is still the guy to start. Thompson was a draft season darling, but he is simply a end of bench stash right now and likely will be dropped by those who drafted him.

Passing Game

Sammy Watkins, WR: 32 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Travis Kelce, TE: 24 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Demarcus Robinson, WR: 6 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Mecole Hardman, WR: 3 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Watkins saw a huge target and air yard share in Week 1 and will be a borderline WR1 for as long as Tyreek Hill is out. Robinson had slightly more work than Hardman in Week 1. Both are worthy of a flier in deeper leagues, but do not start either until we see how they are used in Week 2.

Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fourette, RB: 17 touches, 86 percent snap share

Ryquell Armstead, RB: 1 touch, 14 percent snap share

This is Fournette's backfield. As long as he is healthy, you should be starting him every week. Armstead is simply a handcuff at this point.

Passing Game

Chris Conley, WR: 21 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Dede Westbrook, WR: 18 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Leonard Founette, RB: 18 percent TS, -3 percent AY

D.J. Chark Jr., WR: 12 percent TS, 52 percent AY

Nick Foles got hurt early in this game and threw everything off. However, Westbrook was the top target with new QB Gardner Minishew with six. Conley had five, while Fournette had four and Chark had two. Fournette and Westbrook are the fantasy starters from this team, while Conley is a name to keep an eye on. Chark is a boom-or-bust option.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins

Ravens

Backfield

Mark Ingram II, RB: 14 touches, 32 percent snap share

Gus Edwards, RB: 17 touches, 39 percent snap share

Justice Hill, RB: 7 touches, 32 percent snap share

This can be deceiving. Ingram II scored two touchdowns in the first half and led the backs with nine first half touches, before the starters were pulled in a blowout. We need a non-Dolphins game to fully assess this situation, but Ingram II is clearly the top option and should be a RB2 with upside each week.

Passing Game

Mark Andrews, TE: 31 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Marquise Brown, WR: 19 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Willie Snead, WR: 12 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Andrews was the top target of Lamar Jackson, seeing seven targets from him, the most on the Ravens. Brown saw the second most from Jackson (5) but dominated air yards. Andrews is certainly in the TE1 conversation going forward, while Brown is a very high ceiling waiver wire target. I want to see a non-Dolphins game before I throw him in my lineup. In fact, he played just 12 snaps and ran eight routes in the blowout win. He will likely be a very up and down player week-to-week.

Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB: 6 touches, 53 percent

Kalen Ballage, RB: 6 touches, 40 percent

The Dolphins got blown out in this one and that will likely be the case most weeks. Drake was used more than Ballage and is the better option in the passing game as well. Drake saw a nine percent target share to Ballage's three percent. Drake is the one to trust here, but he is merely an RB3 for now.

Passing Game

DeVante Parker, WR: 22 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Mike Gesicki, TE: 19 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Preston Williams, WR: 16 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR: 12 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Each of the four does possess upside, but they also will be competing with one another for targets, as well as being in likely the worst situation in the NFL. The saving grace is if they are trailing early and often, they will have to throw more. Parker is looking like the top option right now, but Williams and (if healthy) Wilson will also be in the mix. Gesicki has long been a fantasy darling, and the work he saw in Week 1 was great to see for his 2019 outlook. He is overshadowed by the many big waiver wire tight end performances we saw in Week 1, but he is on the radar in deep leagues.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings

Falcons

Backfield

Devonta Freeman, RB: 11 touches, 50 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB: 7 touches, 50 percent snap share

Smith saw 35 snaps to Freeman's 34 which is surprising. Freeman did see more touches, targets (4 to 1) and ran four routes to just one for Smith, but those who drafted Freeman in the fourth round are certainly banking on more work from him. The only saving grace is that the Falcons were down multiple scores from the get go in this game, so Freeman could see more work if the Falcons have a lead.

Passing Game

Julio Jones, WR: 24 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE: 20 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR: 13 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR: 13 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Julio is going to Julio. The other three are going to have to fight for targets. Last year all three sat around 15 percent target share and its looking like that will be the case again this season. Week 1 Hooper led them, but it would not be shocking to see either Ridley or Sanu lead this trio in any week.

Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB: 23 touches, 67 percent snap share

Alexander Mattison, RB: 9 touches, 22 percent snap share

If Cook can stay healthy, he will be a Top 10 back this season who certainly will flirt with Top 5 status. He looked awesome in Week 1 and saw a very heavy workload. Mattison played well in his own right and while his ceiling is capped as long as Cook is healthy, but if he was to go down Mattison is a sure-fire RB2, with upside.

Passing Game

Adam Thielen, WR: 30 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Dalvin Cook, RB: 20 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR: 20 percent TS, 57 percent AY

It is great to see such a high target and air yard share for Thielen and Diggs... until you realize that the Vikings threw the ball just 10 times. Yes, they had a lead the entire game, but that doesn't make it any less scary. You likely still have to start both this week, but the arrow is trending downwards.

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

Bills

Backfield

Devin Singletary, RB: 9 touches, 68 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB: 11 touches, 29 percent snap share

Singletary may have lost out in touches to Gore, but he is the back to own here. He outrushed Gore and was the back used in the passing game. Gore will never go away, but Singletary presents the most upside. He is a flex option for now, but can blossom into a weekly RB2.

Passing Game

John Brown, WR: 27 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR: 24 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Devin Singletary, RB: 19 percent TS, -1 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR: 14 percent TS, 21 percent AY

John Brown is a name to pick up if he is out there on the waiver wire. He led the bills in air yards and target share and if there is one thing we know about Josh Allen is, he is not afraid to throw the ball downfield. Beasley is the only other viable fantasy option here. He presents a high floor, but a low ceiling in PPR leagues.

Jets

Backfield

Le'Veon Bell, RB: 23 touches, 100 percent snaps

This is Bellï¿½ï¿½ï¿½s backfield. After not playing at all last season, he played every snap and had all the touches.

Passing Game

Jamison Crowder, WR: 40 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Le'Veon Bell, RB: 21 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR: 17 percent TS, 53 percent AY

Crowder has quickly become Sam Darnold's top target and should be picked up wherever available. He is looking like a WR3 in PPR leagues, with upside to be more. Anderson had a very tough matchup against Tre White. He is still the Jets best outside weapon and should see a larger target share in weeks where he is not going against a shutdown corner.

Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Redskins

Backfield

Derrius Guice, RB: 13 touches, 38 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, RB: 10 touches, 62 percent snap share

Guice is now expected to miss some time, with Adrian Peterson slotting into his role. Thompson is the pass catching back, and if Washington is as bad as we think, he will see a good amount of volume as long as he is healthy.

Passing Game

Chris Thompson, 23 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Terry McLaurin, 16 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Vernon Davis, 16 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Paul Richardson, 16 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Trey Quinn, 14 percent TS, 10 percent AY

McLaurin is a good waiver wire target and very well could become the teams top target every week. He has the speed to take the top off the defense. Quinn is still a player I like a lot, as he dominated slot routes for this team. v

Eagles

Backfield

Miles Sanders, RB: 12 touches, 50 percent snap share

Jordan Howard, RB: 8 touches, 22 percent snap share

Darren Sproles, RB: 12 touches, 29 percent snap share

It may not look great for Miles Sanders, but he tied for touches, led them in snaps and as my friend Graham Barfield pointed out, Sanders ran 16 routes while Sproles and Howard combined ran 17. Sanders is the RB to own here.

Passing Game

DeSean Jackson, WR: 26 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE: 18 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR: 15 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR: 13 percent TS, 22 percent AY

There's a lot of mouths to feed in the Eagles offense. The big loser in Week 1 was Ert, who saw the fourth most air yard share and was second in the target share pecking order. That should change going forward, but it very well could eat into Ertz's value. Jackson is a boom-or-bust option, while Jeffrey remains a borderline WR2/WR3.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB: 25 touches, 76 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB: 8 touches, 27 percent snap share

Hines did see four targets while Mack saw none, showing that he is still the passing downs back. But that job is significantly less valuable without Andrew Luck. Mack looked very good running behind that O-line in Week 1, and should be viewed as an RB2 going forward.

Passing Game

T.Y. Hilton, WR: 33 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Devin Funchess, WR: 19 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE: 11 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Hilton made all those who doubted him look silly in Week 1. He should be viewed as a WR2 for the time being. FUnchess landed on the IR, which should lead to more targets for Ebron and potentially one of Jack Doyle or Parris Campbell. Outside of Hilton though, there is no must-start options. Ebron is a low-end TE1 or high-end TE2 going forward.

Chargers

Backfield

Austin Ekeler, RB: 18 touches, 75 percent snap share

Justin Jackson, RB: 7 touches, 25 percent snap share

Ekeler is the back to trust here, as long as Melvin Gordon is out. Jackson only logged seven touches, in a game the Chargers were playing with a lead. It is hard to trust him in Week 2.

Passing Game

Keenan Allen, WR: 29 percent TS, 50 percent AY

Austin Ekeler, RB- 21 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Hunter Henry, TE: 15 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Mike Williams, WR: 9 percent TS, 16 percent AY

If you bought into Mike Williams, Week 1 was not what you signed up for. He did leave the game late in the fourth quarter with a knee issue, but had just three targets up until that point. Those who drafted Henry likely expected a larger target share as well. It was also announced that he suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee and will miss time. That will mean a larger target share for the others, specifically Williams. As for Allen, he's a must-start WR1.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Seattle Seahawks

Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB: 8 touches, 37 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB: 9 touches, 63 percent snap share

Mixon was forced to leave the game with an ankle injury and Bernard took over as the workhorse once he was out. If Mixon plays this week, you can start him. If not, Bernard is a must-start option, as he will see workhorse volume.

Passing Game

John Ross III, WR: 24 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Tyler Boyd, WR: 22 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Boyd should continue to be in your starting lineup going forward. Ross is a popular waiver name after a big Week 1, but do not forget that A.J. Green is looming and could be back as soon as Week 3. Once Green is back, he is expected to lead this team in target and air yard share. Can Dalton sustain three fantasy viable WRs? I'm not so sure.

Seahawks

Backfield

Chris Carson, RB: 21 touches, 80 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB: 6 touches, 25 percent snap share

Sorry, Penny truthers, but this is Chris Carson's backfield again. Not only did he dominate work on the ground, but he ran 17 routes, to just three for Penny. In fact, Carson had seven targets and six receptions after having 24 targets and 20 catches in all of 2018. He is blossoming into an RB1 before our eyes.

Passing Game

Chris Carson, RB: 35 percent TS, -17 percent AY

DK Metcalf, WR: 30 percent TS, 53 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR: 10 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Will Dissly, TE: 10 percent TS, 15 percent AY

The Seahawks only threw 20 times which is certainly concerning. Even more so is the fact that Tyler Lockett had just two targets. That should change going forward, but it's worrisome. Metcalf is a good waiver wire target, who should be expected to lead this team in air yards every week.