Tired or Wired: Double down on David Montgomery

There's nothing wrong with conventional wisdom. But being predictable is usually a pretty good way to get beat. Sometimes it's best to zig when people zag. Yin when people yang. Be unpredictable like an M. Night Shyamalan film (one of the good ones). That's where this column comes in. The tips below aren't for everyone and not all of them may be appropriate for your draft. But keep these handy when you want to throw your league-mates a curveball each week.

Like scientists in a clinical setting, we spent the offseason concocting various theories through studying trends and applying them to theorems that we've already certified from years past. Through the written word, social media and digital transmissions, we announced our hypotheses to the world. Using the uneven testing ground of the preseason, we refine our ideas and put our proverbial money where our mouths are through the fantasy draft process, waiting for the day when we could finally see the results of the experiments we've put in motion.

And like any good researcher holding to the scientific method, we looked at the results of Week 1 without overreaction (rolls eyes) and prepared to adjust our theories and methods heading into Week 2 ... where we most certainly are correct in our thinking and not going to overcorrect at all.

Double down on David Montgomery

Tired -- Sit him against the Broncos. About last week ... we entered the season with his hype train being portrayed as Money Train and it ended up being more like Pelham 123. It wasn't just that Montgomery was ineffective, it's also that he wasn't on the field nearly as much as we'd anticipated. This week, he's facing a Broncos defense that is still both respected and feared. Combine that with Mike Davis getting more looks than we anticipated and there are reasons to be afraid.

Wired -- Start him. Matt Nagy has preached that the Bears want to ease Montgomery into the offense. I want to spend my weekdays sitting on the couch sipping Scotch and re-watching The Wire. But sometimes we have to go against our plans in order to be productive. What definitely wasn't productive was letting Mitchell Trubisky throw the football 45 times last week against the Packers. Stop doing that, Matt. When Trubisky does throw the ball, it might behoove the Bears to find him some easier throws -- and preferably not to a 5-foot-6 running back. By the way, has no one noticed that the Broncos run defense hasn't been particularly great recently? Denver has allowed at least 80 rushing yards and/or a touchdown in six straight games dating back to last season, including getting carved up by Josh Jacobs last week.

Kickin' it with Kirk Cousins

Tired -- Beware of Cousins against the Packers. Last week, Kirk Cousins threw the ball 10 times. In the entire game. That might not have even been enough for him to warrant getting the giant post-game shoulder ice wrap. It confirmed what the Vikings coaching staff had told anyone who would listen -- they were going to be a run-heavy outfit in 2019. Now the Vikes turn their attention to the rival Packers who made light work of Trubisky last week. Even if Cousins throws it more than last week, how much production can you expect against an improved Green Bay defense led by Mike Pettine? It's a risk, to be sure.

Wired -- Cousins ain't Trubisky. Okay, so that last sentence goes without saying. But the bigger point is that last week, the Packers could concentrate on slowing down the Chicago running game and forcing the quarterback to beat them. Just ask Tramon Williams. The difference this week is that Minnesota has a signal-caller who could actually beat them. Oh, and the Vikings also trot out Dalvin Cook, who will command plenty of attention from Green Bay's front seven. Provided the Packers don't fall behind early like the Falcons did last week, the Vikings might have to be a little more dynamic on offense in Week 2. Cousins might not be on your list of QB1 starters but if you're looking for a streamer, he shouldn't be overlooked.

Can we get an encore, Terry McLaurin?

Tired -- You can't trust Washington's offense. I get it. The past few years have brought nothing but D.C. disappointment when it comes to wide receivers. Josh Doctson, anyone? We entered this season believing that Washington didn't offer many fantasy options beyond Derrius Guice (who we've now lost indefinitely) and certainly no one in an unsettled passing game. It was a revelation to see McLaurin explode in Week 1, but can we really rest our hopes on a rookie wideout catching passes from Case Keenum? Many of us know how that movie ends. Spoiler alert: not very well.

Wired -- Hope and change in D.C. I'm old enough to remember two seasons ago when Keenum had a career season in Minnesota and helped us all learn Adam Thielen's name. Even when Keenum regressed last season, Emmanuel Sanders was putting up good numbers before an Achilles injury ended his season. Even if Keenum isn't a guy you trust week-to-week, he's shown lately that he can support a quality wideout because he's willing to take deep shots down the field. Last week, McLaurin had an average depth of target of more than 20 yards which means it doesn't take a ton of catches for him to have a big day. It might be too early to say McLaurin is the new DeSean Jackson. But it might not be.

Big up the Bengals defense. Yes, the Bengals

Tired -- You can't start the Bengals. Marcas, what on Earth are you doing? These are the Bengals. They had the 30th-ranked defense at the end of last season. Even in Cincinnati's surprisingly close Week 1 loss in Seattle, this defense didn't get a ton of pressure on Russell Wilson and struggled to find an answer for D.K. Metcalf. Cincinnati's defense hasn't been fantasy relevant since 2013 and it doesn't look like it'll be relevant again this year.

Wired -- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo really? Okay, I hear you. And I'm not suggesting that this is a defense you can invest in all season long. But what about for one week? We're still trying to figure out what Jimmy Garoppolo is. Last week's lackluster performance against the Buccaneers didn't do anything to elevate people's opinion. The Niners are still looking for any of their wide receivers to step up and their running back ranks are thinner than an over-stretched trash bag. For all the talk of the Seahawks being a running team, the Bengals held them to fewer than 80 yards on the ground and were one blown coverage away from stealing a win in Seattle. Now they get a home game against an offense still trying to figure itself out. There could be a sneaky stream flowing along the Ohio River this week.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com and a man who is trying to be an island of calm in an ocean of chaos. Send him your nonsensical zen metaphors or fantasy football questions on Twitter @MarcasG or Instagram at MarcasG.