NFL Fantasy Live: 2 Fantasy 2 Football

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to preview the Week 2 matchups! The guys start out with the biggest news of Week 2 like Tyreek Hill being out 4-6 weeks and Derrius Guice missing time with an injured knee (4:51). Next, the trio preview the Week 2 matchups by getting into the big questions of the week, which games are fantasy goldmines and which are fantasy wastelands, favorite streamers and we answer listener tweets (21:35). Lastly, Marcas, Fabs and Graham laugh about Twitter's reaction to Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew's appearance (57:57).

