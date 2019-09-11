Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings..

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Dan Bailey vs. Green Bay Packers Bailey, listed as a sit 'em a week ago, produced just four fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. I'd keep him on the sidelines once again, as a difficult road game against the Packers awaits. Green Bay's defense, which allowed just three fantasy points to Eddy Piniero last week, allowed fewer than 7.5 points to visiting kickers in 2018. vs. Matt Prater vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prater put up a solid 11 fantasy points in last week's tie with the Cardinals, as he connected on two field goals including a 55-yarder. Still, he's a tough sell even at home with the Chargers coming to town. Los Angeles held Adam Vinatieri to just five points a week ago, and home kickers averaged just 5.4 points against them in 2018. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. Tennessee Titans Vinatieri didn't do much in the season opener, as he converted on just one of three field-goal attempts in a loss to the Chargers. I'd keep him on the fantasy sidelines once again, as the Colts travel to Tennessee to face a Titans defense that allowed just one point to Austin Seibert last week and were tough on opposing kickers in 2018. vs. Zane Gonzalez vs. Baltimore Ravens Gonzalez went bananas a week ago, connecting on four field goals and scoring a solid 14 fantasy points in a tie with the Lions. I wouldn't chase the points, though, as he made a mere 64.3 percent of his field-goal attempts just one season ago. What's more, a road game against the ferocious Ravens defense doesn't bode well for Gonzalez. Sit 'Em: Daniel Carlson at Kansas City Chiefs, Aldrick Rosas vs. Buffalo Bills

Busts: Chris Boswell vs. Seattle Seahawks, Brandon McManus vs. Chicago Bears

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!