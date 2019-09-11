Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Tyler Lockett vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Lockett was close to posting a stinker last week, then Russell Wilson hit him on a 44-yard touchdown. I'd keep the veteran in your lineup this week, as a great matchup in Pittsburgh awaits. Lockett, who ran 65.2 percent of his routes out of the slot in Week 1, faces a Steelers defense that just gave up 51.4 points to New England slot men.
Julian Edelman vs. Miami Dolphins
Edelman does lose some of his luster with Antonio Brown joining the offensive mix, but he's still a solid No. 2 wideout for fantasy purposes. I'd keep him in your lineup against the Dolphins, who surrendered two touchdowns to slot receivers in Week 1. Also, Edelman has had a lot of success in the stat sheets against Miami during his career.
Brandin Cooks vs. New Orleans Saints
Cooks put up a huge stinker last week, posting two catches and a mere 5.9 points in Carolina. I would still ride with him, though, as a revenge game against the Saints is next on the schedule. New Orleans has struggled with vertical threats, which was evident in Cook's stat line against them in 2018, so look for the veteran to bounce back.
Tyler Boyd vs. San Francisco 49ers
Boyd tied for 10th among wide receivers in targets (11) last week, and his eight catches tied for fourth at the position as well. With A.J. Green still out of action, the Pitt product remains (at least) a flex starter in fantasy leagues. Keep him in your lineup against the Niners, who allowed the fourth-most points to home wideouts in 2018.
Tyrell Williams vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Williams might not be Antonio Brown on the field, but he was still impressive with 105 yards, one touchdown and 22.5 points in a win over the Broncos. Next up is a date with the Chiefs, who allowed two top-20 fantasy wideouts and a third to post 14.2 points last week. Now one of the top options for Derek Carr, Williams is an attractive choice.
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Emmanuel Sanders vs. Chicago Bears
Sanders looked great for a veteran wideout coming off an Achilles procedure, as he scored a touchdown and 19.6 fantasy points against the Raiders. Unfortunately, his next matchup isn't as favorable as the Monsters of the Midway come to town. Last week, the Bears allowed just 20.6 points to wideouts, including just 7.6 to Davante Adams.
Larry Fitzgerald vs. Baltimore Ravens
Fitzgerald is coming off a monster game, posting eight catches and one touchdown. While that makes it tough to sit him, keep in mind that an upcoming matchup in Baltimore is a difficult one. The Ravens allowed the seventh-fewest points to visiting wideouts last season, and slot receivers scored just 9.7 points against them last week.
Kenny Golladay vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Golladay was a start 'em last week, and he produced a nice stat line (14.2 points) in a tie with the Cardinals. I'd be concerned about him this week, though, as a matchup against Chargers shutdown cornerback Casey Hayward awaits. In fact, our friends at Pro Football Focus rate this the ninth-toughest matchup for wide receivers this week.
Robby Anderson vs. Cleveland Browns
Listed as a sit 'em last week, Anderson failed to produce in what was a tough game against the Bills. Next up is another tough test, as he'll face a Browns defense that held Corey Davis to a big, fat zero in their opener. If you're deep at wide receiver, Anderson should be considered a sit against the Browns talented defensive backs.
Jarvis Landry vs. New York Jets
Landry is going to have a tough time bringing back much fantasy value in what is now a loaded Cleveland pass attack. That was evident last week, as he saw just seven targets in a loss to the Titans. Next up is a date with an improved Jets defense that held Bills slot man Cole Beasley to a mere 40 yards in their opener. I'd keep Landry sidelined.
