Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Matthew Stafford vs. Los Angeles Chargers Stafford took advantage of a vulnerable Cardinals defense a week ago to the tune of three touchdowns and over 27 fantasy points. I wouldn't chase the points this week, however, as he'll face a much tougher foe at home when the Chargers come to town. Unless you're in a two-quarterback or super-flex league, Stafford should be benched. vs. Kirk Cousins vs. Green Bay Packers Cousins had a great matchup on paper a week ago, but it's hard to exploit it when you throw the football 10 times (no, not a misprint). He's a tough sell this week, as the Vikings travel to Lambeau Field to face a Packers defense that looked mighty strong in Week 1. In fact, it held Mitchell Trubisky to 8.22 points and a 62.1 passer rating. vs. Mitchell Trubisky vs. Denver Broncos Speaking of Trubisky, I'd keep him on the sidelines once again with a road matchup against the Broncos up next. In his pro career, Trubisky has averaged fewer than 11 fantasy points in games where he hasn't rush for at least 40 yards and/or a touchdown. Denver surrendered a meager 5.8 rush yards per game to quarterbacks last season. vs. Andy Dalton vs. San Francisco 49ers Dalton had a heck of a opener, throwing for a career-high 418 yards with 20.7 fantasy points in Seattle. However, I wouldn't chase the points when the Bengals host the 49ers. The Bengals have a brutal offensive line, allowing five sacks a week ago, and the Niners field a top-10 pass rush according to Pro Football Focus. I'd holster the Red Rifle. vs. Marcus Mariota vs. Indianapolis Colts Mariota is coming off a huge game against the Browns, posting three touchdowns and over 24 fantasy points. I wouldn't chase the points this week, however, as the Colts visit for an AFC South showdown. In his last three starts against them, Mariota has averaged just 192 passing yards with three touchdown passes with four interceptions. Sit 'Em: Sit 'Em: Jameis Winston at Carolina Panthers (Thur.), Jaocby Brissett at Tennessee Titans

Busts: Busts: Kyler Murray at Baltimore Ravens, Case Keenum vs. Dallas Cowboys

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!