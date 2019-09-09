NFL Fantasy Live: Overreaction Theater, Opening Night

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are in the podcast studio to recap the first week of NFL football! The guys start off with the biggest news of the week like Antonio Brown signing with the New England Patriots and Nick Foles having surgery to repair his broken clavicle (3:00). Next up, the trio did an 'Overreaction Theater' segment involving Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, DeSean Jackson and more (19:40). Then, the group answer some questions heading into Week 2 dealing with Todd Gurley, Kerryon Johnson and the Washington Redskins (32:10). Lastly, Marcas, Graham and Fabs give you some potential waiver wire pickups to help improve your team for Week 2 (43:30).

