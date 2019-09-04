Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings..

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs The Jaguars' defense might very well improve on a disappointing 2018 season from a fantasy perspective, but it won't start in Week 1. That's due to a brutal matchup against Patrick Mahomes and a Chiefs offense that makes life tough on opposing defenses from a fantasy perspective. I'd fade the Jaguars this week. vs. Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints Houston might end up fielding one of the better fantasy defenses in the league at year's end, but an opening-week matchup against the Saints makes them a hard fade for me. Last season, opposing defenses averaged just 1.5 sacks and a meager 2.38 fantasy points when facing Drew Brees and his offense on their home field. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots Pittsburgh's defense has a tough road opener against Tom Brady and the Patriots, who should still produce plenty of points even without Rob Gronkowski on the field. While it might be tempting to roll with the Steelers due to question marks on New England's offensive line, I'd keep them on the sidelines in this matchup. vs. Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Chargers The Colts' defense was actually a viable fantasy option when the matchup was right last season, but this week doesn't offer such a scenario. The Chargers might not be at full strength without Melvin Gordon, but this offense should still produce at home. Game script could also keep the Colts defense on the field quite often. Sit 'Em: Falcons D/ST at Minnesota Vikings, Panthers D/ST vs. Los Angeles Rams

Busts: Titans D/ST at Cleveland Browns, Bengals D/ST at Seattle Seahawks

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!