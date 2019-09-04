NFL Fantasy Live: And away we go...

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the studio to preview the Week 1 matchups! The guys start out with potentially the biggest news of the this early NFL season with Ezekiel Elliott ending his holdout and signing a $90 million extension with the Cowboys (2:40). Next, the trio previewed the Week 1 matchups by getting into the big questions of the week, which games are fantasy goldmines and which are fantasy wastelands, favorite streamers and we answered listener Tweets (13:41). Fabiano on must start fantasy QBs (14:50). Lastly, Marcas, Fabs and Graham recap the final episode of Hard Knocks (44:33).

