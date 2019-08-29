NFL Fantasy Live: What about Bob?

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in studio alongside special guest Bob Harris of Football Die Hards to record a brand new Fantasy Live Podcast! The group gets into the biggest news of the day, such as a potential Week 1 return for Melvin Gordon and Jerry Jones saying there is no timeline for Zeke's return (6:38). Next up, the guys gave their "Last-minute Draft Guide," including players you're avoiding, ride-or-die players and the late-round dart throws (24:11). Lastly, Marcas, Fabs, Graham and Bob give their Hard Knocks episode 4 recap (52:50).

