NFL Fantasy Live: Monday Night Live!

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield recorded a brand new Fantasy Live Podcast from the Yardhouse in Marina Del Rey! The guys opened the show with the big Andrew Luck retirement news (3:20). Next with the help of the audience, the crew played a game of who'd you rather draft (20:06)? Then, to add some audience members to our listener Fantasy league, Fabs asked the crowd some Fantasy Live Podcast trivia questions (32:30). Finally, to round out the show Marcas, Fabs and Graham fielded some audience questions to help their own fantasy teams out (35:50).

