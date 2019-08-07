NFL Fantasy Live: Pre. Fixed

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio to record a brand new NFL Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys start off with the latest news of the day like Ezekiel Elliott refusing to play in 2019 without a new contract and Antonio Brown having frostbitten feet (4:12). The duo gets into the preseason Week 1 previews for the games later this week (21:15). Marcas, Fabs & Eddie Spaghetti wrap up the show with a recap of the first episode of Hard Knocks (44:45).

