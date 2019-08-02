Fantasy football players you're drafting too late: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

So you're about to have your fantasy draft. Or you're thinking about doing a fantasy draft. If you already had your draft, sorry 'bout your luck. You shoulda hit me up sooner to do this. Not that I would have ... but at least you would've asked. And that would have been nice. Sorry, where was I?

Right ... drafts. Anyway, when you're prepping for your upcoming leagues, there are probably more than a few players that you're considering adding to your board. I'm here to tell you that you might be doing it wrong. That's okay, no judgment. We've all been there. Allow me to offer some constructive criticism. Over the next few days I'm serving up a few players that you're probably waiting too long to draft. They might not be league winners but by the end of the season, you'll be glad you have 'em. No need to thank me. Just doing my job.

Let's get started.

ADPs taken from Fantasy Football Calculator.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (WR39; ADP 8.12)

One thing I realized as I look back on this past week of writing about undervalued players is a surprising number of Chrises/Christians (Kirk, Godwin, Carson). So then is it because we have similar first names that I decided to finish this series with Marquez Valdes-Scantling?

I will neither confirm nor deny that. I will only say that Marcus Allen is my favorite football player because as a kid, he was the first other person I knew about that shared my name. It also helped that he was a really good football player.

Anyway â¦ Marquez Valdes-Scantling is more than a man whose name contains nearly 58 percent of the letters in the alphabet. He's also a man who is firmly in the running to be the No. 2 receiver for the Green Bay Packers. That last part is probably of more interest to you, dear reader, than the first part.

Let's deal with the opportunity portion of this argument to begin. After Davante Adams, there's a very clear void in Green Bay for who will get those sweet, sweet Aaron Rodgers targets. Early on, most divided into one of two camps -- Team Geronimo Allison or Team Marquez Valdes-Scantling. I'm assuming there is probably a Team Equanimeous St. Brown somewhere out there but it hasn't really made itself known.

If early camp chatter is to be believed (and that can sometimes be a dangerous thing), then MVS has attracted Rodgers' attention and could be doing enough to move Allison to the slot.

Feel like the WR competition is just getting started, but right now Marquez Valdez-Scantling is pretty clearly ahead of EQ St. Brown as the second perimeter WR across Davante Adams. (Geronimo Allison in the slot.) Will that continue the next five weeks? Way too early to know. â Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 26, 2019

While Valdes-Scantling wasn't the picture of consistency last season, circumstances forced him into a larger role which can only be helpful as he heads into his second season. MVS finished second on the club in targets, receiving yards and air yards, albeit a distant second to Adams in all of those categories -- but you've gotta start somewhere, right? Not to mention that it was within the context of a Mike McCarthy offense that was blamed for everything short of climate change last season. But we know when things are clicking well, a Rodgers-led offense can support a pair of high-level fantasy receivers.

**Sighs wistfully remembering the 2016 Packers**

This year, much of Wisconsin -- and large parts of the fantasy landscape -- are pinning their hopes on Matt LaFleur's scheme. It's an offense that in the past has relied heavily on play-action passes and wideouts that can stretch the defense. LaFleur achieved the former in Tennessee. The Titans were tied for fifth in their play-action percentage in 2018, they just lacked the weapons to take advantage of it. The previous season when LaFleur was with the Rams, Los Angeles was second in their play-action percentage. It worked to great effect for Robert Woods -- in effect, the Rams' WR2 that season -- who gained more than 43 percent of his receiving yards on play-action throws.

And then there's this â¦ Valdes-Scantling has been working out with Randy Moss this offseason in an effort to become a better all-around receiver. That sort of thing isn't a guarantee of future success, but it certainly can't hurt.

The beauty of the fantasy receiver position is that it's deep enough that mid-round miss won't sink your roster. But a mid-round win could be enough to help you score a playoff berth and maybe a championship. A roll of the dice with a potential hidden gem playing with a star-making quarterback seems well worth the risk.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com and a man who is thankful for the selective amnesia that allows you to forget the confusion of infancy. Send him your parenting insights or fantasy question on Twitter @MarcasG.