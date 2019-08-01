The 2019 NFL Fantasy Free Agent Sweepstakes is here! You can win NFL gear, an NFL Draft experience, or even Super Bowl tickets by just playing fantasy football. It's a no-brainer.

The NFL Fantasy Sweepstakes has two phases comprised of different prizes.

Phase One - From 8/1 to 8/22

-- Replica jerseys

-- NFL Footballs

-- Madden 20 game

-- GamePass subscription

Phase Two - From 8/22 to 9/15

-- Super Bowl tickets

-- A shopping spree with DeAndre Hopkins

-- A chance to design Saquon Barkley's cleats

-- Full NFL Draft Experience

Here is how you enter. Simply sign up for a team or league on our brand new, redesigned app on your iOS or Android device, take a screenshot of your team, and then tweet it to @NFLFantasy using the #NFLFantasySweepStakes to enter.

That's it!

Check out the official rules page for more info on the sweepstakes.