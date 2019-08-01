The 2019 NFL Fantasy Free Agent Sweepstakes is here! You can win NFL gear, an NFL Draft experience, or even Super Bowl tickets by just playing fantasy football. It's a no-brainer.
The NFL Fantasy Sweepstakes has two phases comprised of different prizes.
Phase One - From 8/1 to 8/22
-- Replica jerseys
-- NFL Footballs
-- Madden 20 game
-- GamePass subscription
Phase Two - From 8/22 to 9/15
-- Super Bowl tickets
-- A shopping spree with DeAndre Hopkins
-- A chance to design Saquon Barkley's cleats
-- Full NFL Draft Experience
Here is how you enter. Simply sign up for a team or league on our brand new, redesigned app on your iOS or Android device, take a screenshot of your team, and then tweet it to @NFLFantasy using the #NFLFantasySweepStakes to enter.
That's it!
Check out the official rules page for more info on the sweepstakes.