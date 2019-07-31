Fantasy Live Podcast: Most Ambitious Crossover Event

Marcas Grant and Graham Barfield are joined in studio by special guests Jason Moore, Andy Holloway and Mike Wright of the Fantasy Footballers. After a big, warm welcome the group of five get into the big news of the week such as A.J. Green undergoing ankle surgery and Andrew Luck being sidelined with a calf injury (9:48). Next, the guys take a deep dive at running backs including the holdout updates with Zeke and Melvin Gordon and if we have forgiven Le'Veon Bell (21:12). Lastly, everyone does a fantasy draft of things: Disney movie edition (47:00).

