Fantasy Live Podcast: Strategery

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are all back in the studio on a Tuesday for a brand new Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys first get into the news of the week such as Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill not being suspended and Julian Edelman missing the start of Patriots training camp with a thumb injury (3:18). Next, the trio goes over Fabs' position tiers (17:49) and Graham gives everyone some strategies for drafting tight ends this year (26:35). Then, Marcas, Fabs and Graham round out the show talking about Jacoby Brissett's funny Tweets (34:03).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play