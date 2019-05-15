Fantasy Live Podcast: The Green and Golden Company

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are all in studio with guest, fantasy researcher Michael Florio! The guys start off with some news of the week such as Doug Baldwin's potential retirement and Benjamin Watson signing with the Patriots (7:54). Next, the group discussed the comments made by Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and what that means for Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and company (18:38). Then, MG, Graham, Fabs, Michael and Eddie Spaghetti recap the penultimate episode from this season of Game Of Thrones (25:00). Lastly, they wrap up the show with some talk about the Jets firing GM Mike MacCagnan and how the team may hire NFL Network's own Daniel Jeremiah (47:20).

