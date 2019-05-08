Fabiano's post-draft five round fantasy mock draft

The 2019 NFL Draft is over, so we now have a pretty clear look at what the 32 NFL rosters are going to look like next season. With that in mind, now's the perfect time to do a little (mock) drafting! You'll notice only one quarterback and one rookie come off the board in my top 50, and you don't have to be Nostradamus to figure those out. I also used some of these mock teams to show you what your first five picks might look like if you go running back-running back (Team 6), or wide receiver-wide receiver (Team 10) to start. I also have one team (2) taking a tight end in the second round, and another (Team 1) going quarterback in the fourth.

This mock draft is based on a 10-team league with a PPR scoring system that rewards four points for touchdown passes and six points for all other touchdowns.

Round 1

1.1) Team 1 - Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants: Barkley is coming off a historic rookie season that saw him finish first in PPR points among running backs. A touch monster who could tote the rock over 400 times now that the Giants have parted ways with Odell Beckham Jr., Barkley is going to emerge into the consensus No. 1 overall selection at a position that is talented at the top.

1.2) Team 2 - Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: Am I sometimes a Cowboys homer? Yup. But how can you pass on Zeke as a top-two pick? He's coming off another huge statistical season that saw him lead his position in rushing yards while also putting up a career-best 77 receptions. That's more than he had in his first two seasons combined. He's one of the safest picks in fantasy football.

1.3) Team 3 - Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints: Kamara has finished as a top-four back in each of his first two NFL seasons, and he's a good bet to make it three in a row in 2019. The loss of Mark Ingram to the Ravens should mean more opportunities for the talented Tennessee product, who has produced a ridiculous 162 receptions over his first 31 games at the professional level.

1.4) Team 4 - Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers: McCaffrey proved that he could be a true featured back last season, as he finished third among backs in touches (326) and second in PPR points. One of the best pass-catching runners in the game, Run CMC has recorded more catches in his first two NFL seasons (187) than any player ... ever. He's a cinch top-five picks in all re-drafts.

1.5) Team 5 - Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams: Gurley finished third in fantasy points among backs last season, and that was despite the fact that he missed time down the stretch due to knee problems. I can see Gurley moving back into the top three as we get deeper into the offseason and his knee becomes less of an issue, but the selection of Darrell Henderson has some fans freaked.

1.6) Team 6 - Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: Gordon has established himself as a truly elite fantasy running back, scoring a combined 38 total touchdowns over the last three seasons. Only Gurley has scored more in that time. Gordon also ranks third in touches among runners in that time, and he'll continue to lead the Chargers offense in backfield opportunities next season.

1.7) Team 7 - Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets: Bell held out the entire 2018 season and signed with the Jets during the free agency frenzy, so he's back on the fantasy radar as a first rounder. A points monster in Pittsburgh, the versatile Bell had 742 combined touches from 2016-2017. He should continue to see a ton of opportunities for the Men in Green and new coach Adam Gase.

1.8) Team 8 - DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans: The new No. 1 fantasy wideout, Hopkins has finished in the top two in PPR points at the position for two straight seasons. He also leads the NFL in targets (337) and is second in catches (211), and his 24 touchdown catches during that time is tied with Antonio Brown for the most at the position. Consider Nuk a first-round lock in drafts.

1.9) Team 9 - Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: Adams has quietly emerged into one of the elite fantasy wideouts in the NFL. He's tied for third in touchdown catches over the last two seasons, and no receiver was more consistent in the stat sheets in 2018. Coming off a career year and catching passes from the great Aaron Rodgers, Adams is now a top-10 pick in fantasy leagues.

1.10) Team 10 - Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons: Jones is coming off a huge fantasy season that saw him lead the NFL in receiving yards while also finishing tied for third in catches (113). The Alabama product also leads all wideout in receiving yards over the last two years, and only Brown and Hopkins have more targets in that span. Jones is a cinch to be a top-12 pick in fantasy drafts.

Round 2

2.11) Team 10 - Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints: Thomas led the NFL in receptions (125) and finished sixth in PPR points among wideouts a season ago, making him a surefire top-15 pick in 2019 drafts. The top option for Drew Brees in the Saints pass attack, Thomas has been targeted 296 times over the last two seasons. That ranks fifth among wide receivers during that time frame.

2.12) Team 9 - Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: Mixon made good on his breakout candidate status a season ago, finishing 10th in fantasy points among runners. He ranked sixth at the position in touches (280) and averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per rush, and at 22 he still hasn't reached the peak of his statistical potential. He'll be a solid No. 1 back for those who go wideout in Round 1.

2.13) Team 8 - James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Conner missed three games last season, but he still finished sixth in PPR points among runners. He was also one of the better runners in terms of yards after contact (583), and his 55 ranked tied for 12th at the position. There's been talk of a committee, but coach Mike Tomlin has always preferred a lead back.

2.14) Team 7 - Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns: Beckham Jr. was involved in one of the biggest trades of the offseason, as the Giants sent him to Cleveland where he'll be showcased in an offense that could be one of the league's most explosive. A targets machine since he entered the league in 2014, OBJ won't be short on opportunities under new head coach Freddie Kitchens.

2.15) Team 6 - David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Johnson has fallen from being a top-five pick last season to a second rounder in 2019. Maybe that's not high enough in the minds of some fantasy fans, but keep in mind that new coach Kliff Kingsbury is a first-year NFL head coach who loves to throw. Still, Johnson will be a popular bounce-back candidate.

2.16) Team 5 - Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders: For the first time in a long time, Brown is not projected as a first-round pick in fantasy drafts. That's due to the trade that sent him to Oakland, where he'll be catching passes from Derek Carr in a far less exciting offense. Mr. Big Chest still projects to see a ton of targets for coach Jon Gruden, however, so he didn't fall too far.

2.17) Team 4 - Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: Hill finished a career season with 87 catches, 1,479 yards, and 12 touchdown catches, which ranked third among wide receivers. One of the NFL's premier playmakers, Hill is a surefire second-rounder in drafts assuming his off-field issues don't result in future league discipline. He's currently not allowed in any team activities.

2.18) Team 3 - JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Smith-Schuster finished eighth in fantasy points among wideouts a season ago, as he led the Steelers in both catches and receiving yards. He should see an uptick in targets with Brown no longer on the roster, though the USC product will also see more defensive attention as well. Regardless, I like him as a low-end No. 1 wideout.

2.19) Team 2 - Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: Kelce has staked his claim to being the top tight end in fantasy football, as he's finished first in points at the position in three straight years. Kelce, who would have finished as the ninth-best fantasy wideout based on his 2018 totals, is one of the few players at his position who warrants a top-20 selection in fantasy drafts.

2.20) Team 1 - Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Evans ranked ninth in fantasy points among wideouts a season ago, and his 1,524 receiving yards were good for third at the position. He should find continued success in the stat sheets with new offensive-minded coach Bruce Arians at the helm, and targets will be plentiful with DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries no longer in the mix.

Round 3

3.21) Team 1 - Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: Chubb was a beast for fantasy fans as the top back in Cleveland, averaging more than 16 points per game once he took over the lead role. He was also eighth in yards after contact among running backs. Chubb's value did take a hit when the Browns added Kareem Hunt, but he'll be their lead back for at least the first nine weeks of the season.

3.22) Team 2 - Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Thielen didn't finish the second half of last season on a high note, but he still ranked seventh in fantasy points among wideouts overall. His 113 catches tied for third-most at the position too, as Thielen showed a great rapport in the passing game with Kirk Cousins. I'd project him as a top-20 pick and a low-end No. 1 fantasy receiver.

3.23) Team 3 - Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: No one will question Cook's skills, but injuries have kept him from reaching his full statistical potential at the NFL level. He'll enter 2019 healthy, however, and his role as the lead back in Minnesota was solidified when Latavius Murray signed with the Saints. The Vikings also drafted Garrett Bradbury and Dru Samia to help the O-line.

3.24) Team 4 - Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Allen has proven to be a durable and reliable fantasy wideout over the last two seasons, posting a combined 199 catches while also ranking seventh in targets at the position. While he's not a big scorer in the touchdown department (20 in his last 55 games), Allen remains a solid PPR option and a worthy low-end No. 1 fantasy receiver.

3.25) Team 5 - Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Fournette has all the potential in the world, but he needs to stay out of the trainer's room to reach it. He missed eight games last season due to injuries and a one-game ban, but he'll remain the centerpiece of a Jags offense that got a quarterback upgrade in Nick Foles. There is risk involved, but Fournette is well worth in Round 3.

3.26) Team 6 - Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: Ertz has turned into a real stat-sheet stuffer over the last two seasons, as he ranks second in targets (266), first in catches (190) and second in receiving yards at the position. Coming off a 2018 campaign that saw him produce career bests in each of those three categories, Ertz is destined to be a top-30 pick in all PPR re-drafts.

3.27) Team 7 - A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Green is coming off a disappointing 2018 season that saw him miss seven games due to a bum foot. He's expected to be fine for the start of training camp, however, and the offensive system of new head coach Zac Taylor should fit Green's skill set to a tee. Entering his age-31 season, Green still has the tools to be a solid No. 1 wideout.

3.28) Team 8 - Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys: It looked like 2018 would be another lost season for Cooper, at least until he was traded to the Cowboys and started putting up Michael Irvin numbers. Now entering a contract year and looking for a big payday, Cooper should once again earn the nearly nine targets and six catches per game he averaged during his nine games for Dallas.

3.29) Team 9 - Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Diggs is coming off a 2018 campaign that saw him produce career bests in targets (149), receptions (102), receiving yards (1,021) and touchdown catches (9), so his stock has never been higher. He'll be a prime target in Round 3 for those fantasy fans who choose to go running back-running back with their first two selections in 2019 drafts.

3.30) Team 10 - Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons: Freeman is clearly not an old running back at the age of 27, and he could be a steal in PPR drafts with Tevin Coleman no longer on the roster. Furthermore, the Falcons upgraded their offensive line in the draft with the additions of OG Christopher Lindstrom and OT Kaleb McGary. Consider Freeman an RB2.

