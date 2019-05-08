NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Valar May-ghulis

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are all in studio for the latest NFL Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys start off with some news of the week mostly surrounding the latest players to retire such as Sebastian Janikowski and Jamaal Charles, while also teasing the upcoming Fantasy Scoring Hall of Fame (5:12). Next, the trio played 'whats more believable' over some fantasy scenarios surrounding Dez Bryant, Jay Cutler, Kyler Murray and Drew Lock, plus they made fun of the kicker situation in Chicago (12:40). Lastly, MG, Graham, Fabs and Eddie Spaghetti wrap up the show with a recap of the fourth episode from this season of Game Of Thrones (29:30).

