Fantasy Playoff Schedule: 2019 Lookahead

The National Football League has released its 2019 regular-season schedule, so we now know all of the matchups we'll be looking at during the course of the fantasy football campaign. More importantly, we know which teams will have the best and worst matchups during the most vital time of the year for fantasy fans ... the playoffs.

Using the fantasy points allowed data from last season, here are the teams whose players could lead you to a league championship ... and those whose playoff schedule (Weeks 14-16) could cost you a chance at taking home the title at the end of the 2019 campaign.

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

1. Miami Dolphins (at NYJ, at NYG, vs. CIN): 20.592. Indianapolis Colts (at TB, at NO, vs. CAR): 20.113. Tennessee Titans (at OAK, vs. HOU, vs. NO): 19.724. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. LAC, at OAK, at ATL): 19.625. New York Giants (at PHI, vs. MIA, at WAS): 19.226. New England Patriots (vs. KC, at CIN, vs. BUF): 19.117. Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE, vs. NE, at MIA): 18.978. Chicago Bears (vs. DAL, at GB, vs. KC): 18.929. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. IND, at DET, vs. HOU): 18.2410. San Francisco 49ers (at NO, vs. ATL, vs. LAR): 18.2211. New Orleans Saints (vs. SF, vs. IND, at TEN): 18.1812. Seattle Seahawks (at LAR, at CAR, vs. ARI): 18.1113. Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR, at SF, vs. JAX): 17.8214. Arizona Cardinals (vs. PIT, vs. CLE, at SEA): 17.6715. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG, at WAS, vs. DAL): 17.5816. Washington Redskins (at GB, vs. PHI, vs. NYG): 17.517. Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET, at LAC, vs. GB): 17.2018. New York Jets (vs. MIA, at BAL, vs. PIT): 17.019. Cleveland Browns (vs. CIN, at ARI, vs. BAL): 16.6220. Carolina Panthers (at ATL, vs. SEA, at IND): 16.6121. Los Angeles Chargers (at JAX, vs. MIN, vs. OAK): 16.5822. Detroit Lions (at MIN, vs. TB, at DEN): 16.5823. Kansas City Chiefs (at NE, vs. DEN, at CHI): 16.0424. Oakland Raiders (vs. TEN, vs. JAX, at LAC): 15.8125. Los Angles Rams (vs. SEA, at DAL, at SF): 15.5826. Pittsburgh Steelers (at ARI, vs. BUF, at NYJ): 15.5727. Houston Texans (vs. DEN, at TEN, at TB): 15.5428. Buffalo Bills (vs. BAL, at PIT, at NE): 15.3529. Denver Broncos (at HOU, at KC, vs. DET): 14.9130. Dallas Cowboys (at CHI, vs. LAR, at PHI): 14.7231. Baltimore Ravens (at BUF, vs. NYJ, at CLE): 14.7232. Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS, vs. CHI, at MIN): 13.241. New England Patriots (vs. KC, at CIN, vs. BUF): 25.072. Miami Dolphins (at NYJ, at NYG, vs. CIN): 23.53. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. LAC, at OAK, at ATL): 22.284. Pittsburgh Steelers (at ARI, vs. BUF, at NYJ): 21.885. Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE, vs. NE, at MIA): 21.396. Seattle Seahawks (at LAR, at CAR, vs. ARI): 21.067. Detroit Lions (at MIN, vs. TB, at DEN): 20.848. Chicago Bears (vs. DAL, at GB, vs. KC): 20.649. Baltimore Ravens (at BUF, vs. NYJ, at CLE): 20.6210. New York Giants (at PHI, vs. MIA, at WAS): 20.3511. Cleveland Browns (vs. CIN, at ARI, vs. BAL): 19.8412. Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET, at LAC, vs. GB): 19.5113. New York Jets (vs. MIA, at BAL, vs. PIT): 19.2514. Carolina Panthers (at ATL, vs. SEA, at IND): 18.9215. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG, at WAS, vs. DAL): 18.6316. Tennessee Titans (at OAK, vs. HOU, vs. NO): 18.4817. Arizona Cardinals (vs. PIT, vs. CLE, at SEA): 18.4418. Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR, at SF, vs. JAX): 18.3319. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. IND, at DET, vs. HOU): 18.2820. San Francisco 49ers (at NO, vs. ATL, vs. LAR): 18.2521. Houston Texans (vs. DEN, at TEN, at TB): 18.0522. Washington Redskins (at GB, vs. PHI, vs. NYG): 17.6423. Oakland Raiders (vs. TEN, vs. JAX, at LAC): 17.5924. New Orleans Saints (vs. SF, vs. IND, at TEN): 17.4925. Denver Broncos (at HOU, at KC, vs. DET): 17.4226. Los Angles Rams (vs. SEA, at DAL, at SF): 17.3927. Buffalo Bills (vs. BAL, at PIT, at NE): 16.8428. Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS, vs. CHI, at MIN): 16.73T-29. Indianapolis Colts (at TB, at NO, vs. CAR): 16.07T-29. Los Angeles Chargers (at JAX, vs. MIN, vs. OAK): 16.0731. Kansas City Chiefs (at NE, vs. DEN, at CHI): 15.6832. Dallas Cowboys (at CHI, vs. LAR, at PHI): 15.651. Seattle Seahawks (at LAR, at CAR, vs. ARI): 27.792. Indianapolis Colts (at TB, at NO, vs. CAR): 26.533. Washington Redskins (at GB, vs. PHI, vs. NYG): 26.244. San Francisco 49ers (at NO, vs. ATL, vs. LAR): 25.225. Miami Dolphins (at NYJ, at NYG, vs. CIN): 25.126. New York Giants (at PHI, vs. MIA, at WAS): 24.817. Chicago Bears (vs. DAL, at GB, vs. KC): 23.628. Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR, at SF, vs. JAX): 23.359. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. LAC, at OAK, at ATL): 23.2810. New Orleans Saints (vs. SF, vs. IND, at TEN): 23.21T-11. Houston Texans (vs. DEN, at TEN, at TB): 23.14T-11. New England Patriots (vs. KC, at CIN, vs. BUF): 23.1413. Pittsburgh Steelers (at ARI, vs. BUF, at NYJ): 23.0214. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG, at WAS, vs. DAL): 23.015. Tennessee Titans (at OAK, vs. HOU, vs. NO): 22.9016. Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE, vs. NE, at MIA): 22.8017. Carolina Panthers (at ATL, vs. SEA, at IND): 22.7418. Arizona Cardinals (vs. PIT, vs. CLE, at SEA): 22.5919. Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET, at LAC, vs. GB): 22.2220. New York Jets (vs. MIA, at BAL, vs. PIT): 22.0321. Los Angeles Chargers (at JAX, vs. MIN, vs. OAK): 21.8122. Los Angles Rams (vs. SEA, at DAL, at SF): 21.6523. Detroit Lions (at MIN, vs. TB, at DEN): 21.3624. Denver Broncos (at HOU, at KC, vs. DET): 21.1925. Baltimore Ravens (at BUF, vs. NYJ, at CLE): 20.8426. Buffalo Bills (vs. BAL, at PIT, at NE): 20.8127. Dallas Cowboys (at CHI, vs. LAR, at PHI): 20.7528. Kansas City Chiefs (at NE, vs. DEN, at CHI): 20.4729. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. IND, at DET, vs. HOU): 20.1130. Cleveland Browns (vs. CIN, at ARI, vs. BAL): 19.9631. Oakland Raiders (vs. TEN, vs. JAX, at LAC): 19.2932. Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS, vs. CHI, at MIN): 19.231. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. IND, at DET, vs. HOU): 10.642. Tennessee Titans (at OAK, vs. HOU, vs. NO): 10.303. New England Patriots (vs. KC, at CIN, vs. BUF): 9.93T-4. Chicago Bears (vs. DAL, at GB, vs. KC): 9.12T-4. Miami Dolphins (at NYJ, at NYG, vs. CIN): 9.126. New Orleans Saints (vs. SF, vs. IND, at TEN): 8.607. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. LAC, at OAK, at ATL): 8.528. New York Jets (vs. MIA, at BAL, vs. PIT): 8.439. Houston Texans (vs. DEN, at TEN, at TB): 8.2810. Indianapolis Colts (at TB, at NO, vs. CAR): 8.2611. Cincinnati Bengals (at CLE, vs. NE, at MIA): 8.1612. Buffalo Bills (vs. BAL, at PIT, at NE): 8.0613. Cleveland Browns (vs. CIN, at ARI, vs. BAL): 8.0214. Arizona Cardinals (vs. PIT, vs. CLE, at SEA): 7.9415. Los Angeles Chargers (at JAX, vs. MIN, vs. OAK): 7.8116. Kansas City Chiefs (at NE, vs. DEN, at CHI): 7.6417. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG, at WAS, vs. DAL): 7.1318. Seattle Seahawks (at LAR, at CAR, vs. ARI): 7.1319. Detroit Lions (at MIN, vs. TB, at DEN): 7.1020. Carolina Panthers (at ATL, vs. SEA, at IND): 7.0821. Atlanta Falcons (vs. CAR, at SF, vs. JAX): 7.0622. Denver Broncos (at HOU, at KC, vs. DET): 7.0423. San Francisco 49ers (at NO, vs. ATL, vs. LAR): 6.8224. Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET, at LAC, vs. GB): 6.7925. New York Giants (at PHI, vs. MIA, at WAS): 6.4226. Pittsburgh Steelers (at ARI, vs. BUF, at NYJ): 6.3427. Dallas Cowboys (at CHI, vs. LAR, at PHI): 6.2728. Los Angles Rams (vs. SEA, at DAL, at SF): 6.1529. Oakland Raiders (vs. TEN, vs. JAX, at LAC): 5.9330. Washington Redskins (at GB, vs. PHI, vs. NYG): 5.8031. Green Bay Packers (vs. WAS, vs. CHI, at MIN): 5.7432. Baltimore Ravens (at BUF, vs. NYJ, at CLE): 5.20

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!