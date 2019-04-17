NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Draft night kings

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are all finally back in studio together to record! The guys start off with the most newsworthy items of the week including Sean McVay giving an update on Todd Gurley and the Patriots signing Demariyus Thomas (3:37). Next, the trio gets into rookies to watch -- quarterback and tight end edition (18:08). Lastly, MG, Graham, Fabs and Eddie Spaghetti wrap up the show with a recap of the first episode of from this season of Game Of Thrones (34:07).

