NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Giant opportunities

Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are only in studio today since Marcas Grant is a new father! Fabs and Graham start this Fantasy Live podcast with the news of the week like Jordan Howard being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and C.J. Anderson signing with the Detroit Lions (1:30). Next up, the duo goes over the running backs in the upcoming 2019 NFL Draft to look out for such as Josh Jacobs, Damien Harris and David Montgomery (11:57). Then, New York Giants tight end Evan Engram calls into the show to preview his 2019 season now without Odell Beckham Jr. and his love of Game Of Thrones (23:33). Finally, the guys ended the show with some of their final thoughts on the movies Dumbo, Us and the trailer for Joker (34:04).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: