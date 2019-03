Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are in studio to recap this crazy free agency frenzy! The guys make this show one big news segment as they reacted to Odell Beckham Jr being traded to the Browns (4:05), Le'Veon Bell signing with the Jets (13:52), Antonio Brown heading to the Raiders (18:15), Mark Ingram inking a deal with the Ravens (27:24), Nick Foles getting big money from Jacksonville (29:22) and more!

