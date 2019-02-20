NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Wishing wells

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are in the podcast studio for a new edition of the Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys start up with the biggest news of the week such as Antonio Brown and Art Rooney II meeting to discuss a trade, and Redskins running back Derrius Guice updating us on his rehab process (4:50). Next, the trio gives their 2019 Fantasy Wishlist of things they'd like to see happen next fantasy season (16:15). Lastly, the group wraps up the show by discussing the AAF. and some fantasy highlights from the new league (31:35).

