Fantasy Live Podcast: Over the tops

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are in the podcast studio for a new edition of the Fantasy Live Podcast! The guys start up with the biggest news of the week like Joe Flacco being traded to the Denver Broncos and Antonio Brown tweeting that he's moving on from Pittsburgh (1:30). Next, the trio breaks down Kyler Murray as a QB prospect and where they believe he will end up in the draft (25:20). Then, the group wraps up the show by going over Fabs' top 200 fantasy players list for 2019 (38:00).

Listen to the podcast below: