Michael Fabiano's Top 200 fantasy players for 2019

Fantasy football isn't just a seasonal topic of conversation anymore ... it's become a 365-day-a-year passion. So for those fantasy owners who are already thinking about their future draft strategies, here is my initial 2019 Top 200 player rankings. These rankings are based on a PPR scoring system (1 point) and will be updated on a regular basis (as needed), so keep checking back all offseason.
Top 200
1. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB1)
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (RB2)
3. Todd Gurley, Rams (RB3)
4. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (RB4)
5. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB5)
6. Melvin Gordon, Chargers (RB6)
7. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers (RB7)
8. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans (WR1)
9. Antonio Brown, Steelers (WR2)
10. Davante Adams, Packers (WR3)
11. Michael Thomas, Saints (WR4)
12. Julio Jones, Falcons (WR5)
13. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB8)
14. James Conner, Steelers (RB9)
15. Odell Beckham, Jr., Giants (WR6)
16. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1)
17. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs (WR7)
18. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB10)
19. Adam Thielen, Vikings (WR8)
20. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (WR9)
21. David Johnson, Cardinals (RB11)
22. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB12)
23. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR10)
24. Zach Ertz, Eagles (TE2)
25. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR11)
26. A.J. Green, Bengals (WR12)
27. Amari Cooper, Cowboys (WR13)
28. Stefan Diggs, Vikings (WR14)
29. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (RB13)
30. T.Y. Hilton, Colts (WR15)
31. Robert Woods, Rams (WR16)
32. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos (RB14)
33. Kenny Golladay, Lions (WR17)
34. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB15)
35. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR18)
36. Sony Michel, Patriots (RB16)
37. Brandin Cooks, Rams (WR19)
38. George Kittle, 49ers (TE3)
39. Julian Edelman, Patriots (WR20))
40. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB1)
41. Kerryon Johnson, Lions (RB17)
42. Devonta Freeman, Falcons (RB18)
43. Jarvis Landry, Browns (WR21)
44. Chris Carson, Seahawks (RB19)
45. Marlon Mack, Colts (RB20)
46. Derrius Guice, Redskins (RB21)
47. James White, Patriots (RB22)
48. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB23)
49. Tyler Boyd, Bengals (WR22)
50. Tarik Cohen, Bears (RB24)
51. Corey Davis, Titans (WR23)
52. Damien Williams, Chiefs (RB25)
53. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR24)
54. Allen Robinson, Bears (WR25)
55. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (WR26)
56. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins (RB26)
57. D.J. Moore, Panthers (WR27)
58. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (WR28)
59. Hunter Henry, Chargers (TE4)
60. Lamar Miller, Texans (RB27)
61. Marvin Jones, Lions (WR29)
62. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos (WR30)
63. Jordan Howard, Bears (RB28)
64. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots (TE5)
65. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB2)
66. Calvin Ridley, Falcons (WR31)
67. Andrew Luck, Colts (QB3)
68. Deshaun Watson, Texans (QB4)
69. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers (RB29)
70. Mark Ingram, Saints (RB30)
71. Tevin Coleman, Falcons (RB31)
72. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs (WR32)
73. Russell Wilson, Seahawks (QB5)
74. Cam Newton, Panthers (QB6)
75. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers (TE6)
76. LeSean McCoy, Bills (RB32)
77. Robby Anderson, Jets (WR33)
78. Will Fuller, Texans (WR34)
79. Matt Breida, 49ers (RB33)
80. Dion Lewis, Titans (RB34)
81. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR35)
82. Eric Ebron, Colts (TE7)
83. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR36)
84. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders (RB35)
85. Courtland Sutton, Broncos (WR37)
86. Dante Pettis, 49ers (WR38)
87. Jay Ajayi, Eagles (RB36)
88. Isaiah Crowell, Jets (RB37)
89. Christian Kirk, Cardinals (WR39)
90. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks (RB38)
91. Matt Ryan, Falcons (QB7)
92. Royce Freeman, Broncos (RB39)
93. Keke Coutee, Texans (WR40)
94. David Njoku, Browns (TE8)
95. Kareem Hunt, free agent (RB40)
96. Nyheim Hines, Colts (RB41)
97. Chris Thompson, Redskins (RB42))
98. Evan Engram, Giants (TE9)
99. Drew Brees, Saints (QB8)
100. DaeSean Hamilton, Broncos (WR41)
101. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB43)
102. Curtis Samuel, Panthers (WR42)
103. Sterling Shepard, Giants (WR43)
104. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals (WR44)
105. Elijah McGuire, Jets (RB44)
106. Duke Johnson, Browns (RB45)
107. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars (WR45)
108. Gus Edwards, Ravens (RB46)
109. Michael Gallup, Cowboys (WR46)
110. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers (RB47)
111. Jared Cook, Raiders (TE10)
112. Adam Humphries, Buccaneers (WR47)
113. Jared Goff, Rams (QB9)
114. Delanie Walker, Titans (TE11)
115. Golden Tate, Eagles (WR48)
116. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (QB10)
117. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers (WR49)
118. Jack Doyle, Colts (TE12)
119. Spencer Ware, Chiefs (RB48)
120. D'Onta Foreman, Texans (RB49)
121. Kenny Stills, Dolphins (WR50)
122. Austin Hooper, Falcons (TE13)
123. Philip Rivers, Chargers (QB11)
124. Tom Brady, Patriots (QB12)
125. Carson Wentz, Eagles (QB13)
126. Greg Olsen, Panthers (TE14)
127. Robert Foster, Bills (WR51)
128. Jamison Crowder, Redskins (WR52)
129. Devin Funchess, Panthers (WR53)
130. Jalen Richard, Raiders (RB50)
131. Demaryius Thomas, Texans (WR54)
132. Trey Burton, Bears (TE14)
133. Marqise Lee, Jaguars (WR55)
134. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers (RB51)
135. Nelson Agholor, Eagles (WR56)
136. Baker Mayfield, Browns (QB14)
137. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers (WR57)
138. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons (WR58)
139. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB15)
140. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB16)
141. Mitch Trubisky, Bears (QB17)
142. Michael Crabtree, Ravens (WR59)
143. Ito Smith, Falcons (RB52)
144. Jamaal Williams, Packers (RB53)
145. Josh Adams, Eagles (RB54)
146. Jimmy Graham, Packers (TE16)
147. Zay Jones, Bills (RB60)
148. John Brown, Ravens (WR61)
149. Albert Wilson, Dolphins (WR62)
150. Anthony Miller, Bears (WR63)
151. Chris Herndon, Jets (TE17)
152. Kalen Ballage, Dolphins (RB55)
153. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens (RB56)
154. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars (RB57)
155. Giovani Bernard, Bengals (RB58)
156. Carlos Hyde, Jaguars (RB59)
157. Rex Burkhead, Patriots (RB60)
158. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB18)
159. Jordan Reed, Redskins (TE18)
160. Paul Richardson, Redskins (WR64)
161. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (QB19)
162. James Washington, Steelers (WR65)
163. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers (WR66)
164. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers (QB20)
165. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings (TE19)
166. Doug Martin, Raiders (RB61)
167. Antonio Callaway, Browns (WR67)
168. Sam Darnold, Jets (QB21)
169. Josh Allen, Bills (QB22)
170. Matthew Stafford, Lions (QB23)
171. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles (RB62)
172. Latavius Murray, Vikings (RB63)
173. Theo Riddick, Lions (RB64)
174. Alex Collins, Ravens (RB65)
175. Adrian Peterson, Redskins (RB66)
176. Vance McDonald, Steelers (TE20)
177. Gerald Everett, Rams (TE21)
178. DeVante Parker, Dolphins (WR68)
179. Corey Clement, Eagles (RB67)
180. Willie Snead, Ravens (WR69)
181. Bears defense (DST1)
182. Greg Zuerlein, Rams (K1)
183. Ravens defense (DST2)
184. Rams defense (DST3)
185. Vikings defense (DST4)
186. Texans defense (DST5)
187. Chargers defense (DST6)
188. Patriots defense (DST7)
189. Saints defense (DST8)
190. Jaguars defense (DST9)
191. Chiefs defense (DST10)
192. Justin Tucker, Ravens (K2)
193. Wil Lutz, Saints (K3)
194. Harrison Butker, Chiefs (K4)
195. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans (K5)
196. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots (K6)
197. Matt Bryant, Falcons (K7)
198. Jake Elliott, Eagles (K8)
199. Mason Crosby, Packers (K9)
200. Robbie Gould, 49ers (K10)
