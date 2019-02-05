Positional 2019 fantasy football rankings

Fantasy football isn't just a seasonal topic of conversation anymore ... it's become a 365-day-a-year passion. So for those fantasy owners who are already thinking about their future draft strategies, here are my initial 2019 positional player rankings. These rankings are based on a PPR scoring system (1 point) and will be updated throughout the offseason. Auction values are based on a $200 budget.
Quarterbacks
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ($31)
2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers ($26)
3. Andrew Luck, Colts ($24)
4. Deshaun Watson, Texans ($24)
5. Russell Wilson, Seahawks ($18)
6. Cam Newton, Panthers ($17)
7. Matt Ryan, Falcons ($14)
8. Drew Brees, Saints ($14)
9. Jared Goff, Rams ($14)
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers ($13)
11. Philip Rivers, Chargers ($13)
12. Tom Brady, Patriots ($12)
13. Carson Wentz, Eagles ($12)
14. Baker Mayfield, Browns ($11)
15. Lamar Jackson, Ravens ($11)
16. Kirk Cousins, Vikings ($9)
17. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears ($9)
18. Dak Prescott, Cowboys ($9)
19. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers ($8)
20. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers ($7)
21. Sam Darnold, Jets ($6)
22. Josh Allen, Bills ($6)
23. Matthew Stafford, Lions ($5)
24. Marcus Mariota, Titans ($5)
25. Josh Rosen, Cardinals ($3)
26. Andy Dalton, Bengals ($3)
27. Derek Carr, Raiders ($2)
28. Eli Manning, Giants ($1)
29. Case Keenum, Broncos ($1)
30. Nick Foles, Eagles($1)
31. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins ($1)
32. Joe Flacco, Ravens ($1)
33. Blake Bortles, Jaguars ($1)
34. Teddy Bridgewater, Saints ($1)
35. Tyrod Taylor, Browns ($1)
36. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers ($1)
37. Nick Mullens, 49ers ($1)
38. Colt McCoy, Redskins ($1)
39. Jacoby Brissett, Colts ($1)
40. Kyle Lauletta, Giants ($1)
Running backs
1. Saquon Barkley, Giants ($67)
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys ($65)
3. Todd Gurley, Rams ($65)
4. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers ($63)
5. Alvin Kamara, Saints ($58)
6. Melvin Gordon, Chargers ($58)
7. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers ($55)
8. Joe Mixon, Bengals ($55)
9. James Conner, Steelers ($52)
10. Nick Chubb, Browns ($49)
11. David Johnson, Cardinals ($44)
12. Dalvin Cook, Vikings ($41)
13. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars ($38)
14. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos ($38)
15. Aaron Jones, Packers ($35)
16. Sony Michel, Patriots ($28)
17. Kerryon Johnson, Lions ($26)
18. Devonta Freeman, Falcons ($25)
19. Chris Carson, Seahawks ($25)
20. Marlon Mack, Colts ($23)
21. Derrius Guice, Redskins ($22)
22. James White, Patriots ($22)
23. Derrick Henry, Titans ($21)
24. Tarik Cohen, Bears ($21)
25. Damien Williams, Chiefs ($19)
26. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins ($19)
27. Lamar Miller, Texans ($18)
28. Jordan Howard, Bears ($18)
29. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers ($17)
30. Mark Ingram, Saints ($17)
31. Tevin Coleman, Falcons ($15)
32. LeSean McCoy, Bills ($15)
33. Matt Breida, 49ers ($14)
34. Dion Lewis, Titans ($14)
35. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders ($13)
36. Jay Ajayi, Eagles ($13)
37. Isaiah Crowell, Jets ($13)
38. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks ($12)
39. Royce Freeman, Broncos ($12)
40. Kareem Hunt, free agent ($12)
41. Nyheim Hines, Colts ($11)
42. Chris Thompson, Redskins ($11)
43. Austin Ekeler, Chargers ($11)
44. Elijah McGuire, Jets ($10)
45. Duke Johnson, Browns ($10)
46. Gus Edwards, Ravens ($9)
47. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers ($9)
48. Spencer Ware, Chiefs ($8)
49. D'Onta Foreman, Texans ($8)
50. Jalen Richard, Raiders ($7)
51. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers ($7)
52. Ito Smith, Falcons ($6)
53. Jamaal Williams, Packers ($6)
54. Josh Adams, Eagles ($5)
55. Kalen Ballage, Dolphins ($5)
56. Kenneth Dixon, Ravens ($5)
57. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars ($4)
58. Giovani Bernard, Bengals ($4)
59. Carlos Hyde, Jaguars ($4)
60. Rex Burkhead, Patriots ($4)
61. Doug Martin, Raiders ($3)
62. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles ($3)
63. Latavius Murray, Vikings ($3)
64. Theo Riddick, Lions ($3)
65. Alex Collins, Ravens ($2)
66. Adrian Peterson, Redskins ($2)
67. Corey Clement, Eagles ($2)
68. Jaylen Samuels, Steelers ($2)
69. Bilal Powell, Jets ($2)
70. C.J. Anderson, Rams ($2)
71. Mike Davis, Seahawks ($1)
72. Frank Gore, Dolphins ($1)
73. Jordan Wilkins, Colts ($1)
74. Rod Smith, Cowboys ($1)
75. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals ($1)
76. LeGarrette Blount, Lions ($1)
75. Malcolm Brown, Rams ($1)
78. Wayne Gallman, Giants ($1)
79. Devontae Booker, Broncos ($1)
80. Javorius Allen, Ravens ($1)
Wide receivers
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans ($64)
2. Antonio Brown, Steelers ($64)
3. Davante Adams, Packers ($63)
4. Michael Thomas, Saints ($60)
5. Julio Jones, Falcons ($60)
6. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants ($55)
7. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs ($48)
8. Adam Thielen, Vikings ($43)
9. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers ($40)
10. Keenan Allen, Chargers ($38)
11. Mike Evans, Buccaneers ($37)
12. A.J. Green, Bengals ($37)
13. Amari Cooper, Cowboys ($32)
14. Stefon Diggs, Vikings ($28)
15. T.Y. Hilton, Colts ($26)
16. Robert Woods, Rams ($26)
17. Kenny Golladay, Lions ($25)
18. Cooper Kupp, Rams ($23)
19. Brandin Cooks, Rams ($22)
20. Julian Edelman, Patriots ($21)
21. Jarvis Landry, Browns ($19)
22. Tyler Boyd, Bengals($18)
23. Corey Davis, Titans ($18)
24. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks ($17)
25. Allen Robinson, Bears ($17)
26. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles ($17)
27. D.J. Moore, Panthers ($17)
28. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks ($16)
29. Marvin Jones, Lions ($16)
30. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos ($16)
31. Calvin Ridley, Falcons ($16)
32. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs ($15)
33. Robby Anderson, Jets ($15)
34. Will Fuller, Texans ($14)
35. Mike Williams, Chargers ($14)
36. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers ($13)
37. Courtland Sutton, Broncos ($13)
38. Dante Pettis, 49ers ($13)
39. Christian Kirk, Cardinals ($13)
40. Keke Coutee, Texans ($12)
41. DaeSean Hamilton, Broncos ($12)
42. Curtis Samuel, Panthers ($12)
43. Sterling Shepard, Giants ($11)
44. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals ($11)
45. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars ($10)
46. Michael Gallup, Cowboys ($10)
47. Adam Humphries, Buccaneers ($10)
48. Golden Tate, Eagles ($9)
49. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers ($9)
50. Kenny Stills, Dolphins ($9)
51. Robert Foster, Bills ($8)
52. Jamison Crowder, Redskins ($8)
53. Devin Funchess, Panthers ($7)
54. Demaryius Thomas, Texans ($7)
55. Marqise Lee, Jaguars ($7)
56. Nelson Agholor, Eagles ($7)
57. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers ($6)
58. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons ($6)
59. Michael Crabtree, Ravens ($6)
60. Zay Jones, Bills ($5)
61. John Brown, Ravens ($5)
62. Albert Wilson, Dolphins ($4)
63. Anthony Miller, Bears ($4)
64. Paul Richardson, Redskins ($4)
65. James Washington, Steelers ($4)
66. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers ($4)
67. Antonio Callaway, Browns ($3)
68. DeVante Parker, Dolphins ($3)
69. Willie Snead, Ravens ($3)
70. Randall Cobb, Packers ($3)
71. Tyrell Williams, Chargers ($3)
72. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars ($2)
73. Tre'Quan Smith, Saints ($2)
74. Josh Doctson, Redskins ($2)
75. John Ross, Bengals ($2)
76. Quincy Enunwa, Jets ($2)
77. Geronimo Allison, Packers ($1)
78. Jordy Nelson, Raiders ($1)
79. David Moore, Seahawks ($1)
80. Equanimeous St. Brown, Packers ($1)
Tight ends
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs ($35)
2. Zach Ertz, Eagles ($32)
3. George Kittle, 49ers ($25)
4. Hunter Henry, Chargers ($18)
5. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots ($18)
6. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers ($15)
7. Eric Ebron, Colts ($15)
8. David Njoku, Browns ($14)
9. Evan Engram, Giants ($14)
10. Jared Cook, Raiders ($12)
11. Delanie Walker, Titans ($11)
12. Jack Doyle, Colts ($10)
13. Austin Hooper, Falcons ($10)
14. Greg Olsen, Panthers ($9)
15. Trey Burton, Bears ($8)
16. Jimmy Graham, Packers ($7)
17. Chris Herndon, Jets ($6)
18. Jordan Reed, Redskins ($6)
19. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings ($5)
20. Vance McDonald, Steelers ($4)
21. Gerald Everett, Rams ($4)
22. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins ($3)
23. Dallas Goedert, Eagles ($3)
24. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers ($3)
25. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals ($2)
26. Hayden Hurst, Ravens ($2)
27. Tyler Eifert, Bengals ($1)
28. Mark Andrews, Ravens ($1)
29. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys ($1)
30. Ian Thomas, Panthers ($1)
Kickers
1. Greg Zuerlein, Rams ($5)
2. Justin Tucker, Ravens ($4)
3. Wil Lutz, Saints ($4)
4. Harrison Butker, Chiefs ($4)
5. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Texans ($4)
6. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots ($4)
7. Matt Bryant, Falcons ($3)
8. Jake Elliott, Eagles ($3)
9. Mason Crosby, Packers ($3)
10. Robbie Gould, 49ers ($3)
11. Brett Maher, Cowboys ($2)
12. Matt Prater, Lions ($2)
13. Adam Vinatieri, Colts ($2)
14. Michael Badgley, Chargers ($2)
15. Dan Bailey, Vikings ($2)
16. Jason Myers, Jets ($2)
17. Aldrick Rosas, Giants ($2)
18. Graham Gano, Panthers ($2)
19. Brandon McManus, Broncos ($2)
20. Sebastian Janikowski, Seahawks ($1)
21. Ryan Succop, Titans ($1)
22. Cody Parkey, Bears ($1)
23. Chris Boswell, Steelers ($1)
24. Josh Lambo, Jaguars ($1)
25. Dustin Hopkins, Redskins ($1)
26. Daniel Carlson, Raiders ($1)
27. Cairo Santos, Buccaneers ($1)
28. Randy Bullock, Bengals ($1)
29. Greg Joseph, Browns ($1)
30. Phil Dawson, Cardinals ($1)
31. Steven Hauschka, Bills ($1)
32. Jason Sanders, Dolphins ($1)
Defenses
1. Bears ($11)
2. Ravens ($8)
3. Rams ($8)
4. Vikings ($8)
5. Texans ($7)
6. Chargers ($6)
7. Patriots ($6)
8. Saints ($6)
9. Jaguars ($5)
10. Chiefs ($5)
11. Broncos ($5)
12. Cowboys ($4)
13. Eagles ($4)
14. Seahawks ($4)
15. Colts ($4)
16. Bills ($3)
17. Titans ($3)
18. Browns ($3)
19. Falcons ($2)
20. Panthers ($2)
21. Steelers ($2)
22. Packers ($2)
23. Cardinals ($2)
24. 49ers ($1)
25. Lions ($1)
26. Giants ($1)
27. Redskins ($1)
28. Buccaneers ($1)
29. Dolphins ($1)
30. Bengals ($1)
31. Jets ($1)
32. Raiders ($1)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!