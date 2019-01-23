Fantasy Live Podcast: Silver screen passes

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in the podcast studio! The guys start up with news of the week like the reports of issues with Carson Wentz in the Eagles locker room and Todd Gurley potentially having some injury issues leading into the Super Bowl (3:58). Next, the trio gets into "Hero or Hype: QB edition" to decide if players like Kirk Cousins or Dak Prescott are good fantasy options next season (25:45). Then, the group wraps up the show with Marcas, Fabs, Graham and Eddie Spaghetti giving their top 5 most re-watchable movies ever (40:40).

Listen to the podcast below: