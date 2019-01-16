NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Filling stations

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are back in studio! The guys start up with news of the week such as Cam Newton potentially missing 2019 and Kyler Murray announcing his intentions to enter the NFL Draft (4:35). Next, the trio wraps up the coaching carousel as Zac Taylor is the favorite to land the Bengals job and the Dolphins are expected to hire Brian Flores (20:55). Then, the group asks which aging players like Rob Gronkowski and Larry Fitzgerald can actually perform at a high level next season (34:00)? Lastly, Marcas, Fabs and Graham give their Playoff Challenge & daily value picks (46:30).

