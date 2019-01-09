NFL Fantasy LIVE: Sophomoric

Marcas Grant, Michael Fabiano and Graham Barfield are in studio on Wednesdays now throughout the offseason! The guys start up with all the coaching hires such as Bruce Arians to Tampa and Kliff Kingsbury to Arizona in the news segment (3:30). Next, the trio gets into which sophomore players like Rashaad Penny, Derrius Guice and Royce Freeman will have big seasons next year (31:45)? Lastly, Marcas, Fabs and Graham give their Playoff Challenge picks (48:23).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: