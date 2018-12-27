Fix My Flex: Win with Jameis Winston

This is it, friends. Championship weeks are mostly over, and all that remains are the few souls still fighting in fantasy leagues that play into Week 17. Ask most analysts in the industry and they'll deride you for playing in Week 17, but I've been in a league for most of my fantasy lifetime that plays into Week 17. The way we do it, is to have the head-to-head championship settled in Week 16, but continue into Week 17 for total points, which is a separate award/payout. The fantasy season comes and goes so quickly, it seems odd to throw away one week. I understand that there is uncertainty as players will be sat or only play a limited amount of time, but that also adds another element of strategy and gamesmanship. Anyway, I've answered several of your questions below in a condensed, final edition of Fix My Flex. Thank you for sending me questions for much of the season. Hopefully this column helped you win some weeks and achieve fantasy glory. Until next year . . .

Down 11pts. Had P. Lindsay in my flex position but now he's out. Deciding between David Johnson or Jamaal Williams for the flex. Got J. Nixon and McCaffrey as my 2 main RBs. â Christian (@ChristianVales4) December 26, 2018

Word is the Panthers could rest Christian McCaffrey. I've yet to see any such rumors around Joe Mixon or Jamaal Williams, so the safest play would be to bench Run CMC and roll with Mixon and Williams, both of whom are very likely to receive workhorse volume in Week 17.

Going up against Kittle at TE in the championship. Who gives me the best chance to compete Hooper, Brate, or Herndon? â Jeff Splinter (@jsplinter22) December 27, 2018

I think I'd roll with Chris Herndon. Not only has he shown an increasing rapport with Sam Darnold, but he's coming off a solid game last week against the Packers. The Patriots aren't the world's most frightening defense right now either, so Herndon could carry over his success last week into the season finale.

Wilson or Foles â Patrick Harmon (@ParickHarmon) December 27, 2018

Nick Foles is coming off a record-setting day against the Texans, but their secondary was decimated with injuries. Plus, as of my writing this column, I haven't heard definitively whether Foles or Carson Wentz will be starting the season finale. Plus, Washington's defense is solid this year and the Eagles are on the road. That's why I think I'd go with Jameis Winston. He's at home against an Atlanta secondary that's riddled with injuries. Neither team has anything to play for, but Winston could look to show up to help his contract odds for next season. It's close, but I feel better about Winston.

This is a close one, but my pick is Ben Roethlisberger. Aaron Rodgers played great last week and clearly wants to finish the season strong, but Big Ben and the Steelers are fighting for their playoff lives. Plus, James Conner's return isn't guaranteed yet, so the Steelers may lean on the right arm of Roethlisberger once again.

2 questions? D/ST should I start saints or Seahawks this week? And WR thielen or Robby Anderson? â Irving (@1rv912) December 26, 2018

I'm starting the Seahawks defense against the lowly Cardinals in Seattle, and I'd have a hard time turning away from Robby Anderson's red-hot streak in favor of Adam Thielen, especially since Thielen is facing a Bears defense that will (at this point in time) be playing to win.

Hi Alex, My title game is this week. I have RB'S Chubb, Lindsay, Ingram, & Breida. Lost Lindsay & Breida, picked up Doug Martin & Sproles. Who should I start? Leaning Chubb & Ingram. Also Gronk or McDonald at TE. Any help greatly appreciated. Thanks you. â Stephen Sabourin (@SSobo316) December 26, 2018

I think I'd go with Chubb and Martin. Both are almost assured hefty workloads, and there's little risk of them being rested or limited to end the year. Gronk has been a big disappointment of late, but I'd rather go down swinging with Gronk than risk it with Vance McDonald. If you can find someone like Chris Herndon on waivers though, I'd be open to streaming him over Gronk.

Alex Gelhar is a law student and UW Madison and freelance writer for @NFLFantasy. Follow him on Twitter @AlexGelhar for tweets about football, law, movies and other such nonsense.