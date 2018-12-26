Fantasy targets and touches: Week 17

It wouldn't be a complete fantasy football season without one completely bonkers week in the fantasy playoffs. For the 2018 season, that was this week. Unexpected heroes rose from unsuspecting teams to obliterate opponents or rack up meaningless mountains of points on benches. Plenty of fantasy championship dreams crumbled under the weight of 40 or even 50-point outings, depending on league rules.

I touch on all of this and more below. Read it and weep. Or read it and try to find an advantage to battle through to the fantasy championship. We're only two weeks away.

For more on how to use this article/what the stats mean, click here.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans

Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB - 27 touches (Wk 15: 21, Wk 14: 11, Wk 13: 9), 63 percent snap share

Chris Thompson, RB - 5 touches (Wk 15: 6, Wk 14: 6, Wk 13: 6), 37 percent snap share

Thompson is an afterthought in this offense with Josh Johnson under center. Peterson's seen an impressive amount of volume the last two weeks, and that'll likely continue in Week 17. He offers a low floor and mediocre ceiling in this offense.

Passing game

Jamison Crowder, WR - 30 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Josh Doctson, WR - 26 percent TS, 46 percent AY

At this point, no one was likely relying on this passing attack in championships. Crowder posted a solid 5-78-0 stat line. And the ghost of Michael Floyd caught a touchdown.

Titans

Backfield

Dion Lewis, RB - 6 touches (Wk 15: 10, Wk 14: 15, Wk 13: 8), 38 percent snap share

Derrick Henry, RB â 22 touches (Wk 15: 34, Wk 14: 17, Wk 13: 12), 64 percent snap share

It does seem like this is Henry's backfield now. He out-snapped, out-touched, and out-gained Lewis once again, and the team is on a three-game winning streak since Henry stole the soul of the Jaguars with his 99-yard touchdown run. This is not to say his running success is causing these wins, but the Titans aren't likely to ruin a good thing.

Passing game

Corey Davis, WR - 20 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Dion Lewis, RB - 16 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Blaine Gabbert had to step in for an injured Mariota, posting similarly mediocre passing numbers. This passing attack has been a fantasy wasteland for weeks now.

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

Ravens

Backfield

Gus Edwards, RB - 15 touches (Wk 15: 19, Wk 14: 16, Wk 13: 9), 38 percent snap share

Kenneth Dixon, RB - 10 touches (Wk 15: 12, Wk 14: 9, Wk 13: 9), 46 percent snap share

Dixon out-snapped Edwards again, but the big guy remains the favored option on the ground. He's grinding out tough yards and will be a fine start again in Week 17.

Passing game

Kenneth Dixon, RB - 14 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Michael Crabtree, WR - 18 percent TS, 21 percent AY

John Brown, WR - 27 percent TS, 51 percent AY

The Ravens offense is working but does nothing for fantasy purposes in terms of the passing attack.

Chargers

Backfield

Melvin Gordon, RB - 15 touches (Wk 15: 0, Wk 14: 0, Wk 13: 0), 70 percent snap share

Justin Jackson, RB - 7 touches (Wk 15: 19, Wk 14: 9, Wk 13: 9), 30 percent snap share

Gordon didn't quite return to the pure workhorse he was before his injury but found the end zone on the ground.

Passing game

Justin Jackson, RB - 25 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Keenan Allen, WR - 22 percent TS, 29 percent AY

It was good to see Allen return one week after a hip pointer injury cost him almost an entire game. He and Jackson were pummeled with targets, as the Baltimore pass rush harassed Philip Rivers all night long. Mike Williams, last week's hero, wasn't able to carry over that success into this game, receiving just three targets.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB - 19 touches (Wk 15: 19, Wk 14: 31, Wk 13: 14), 80 percent snap share

The Bengals fed Mixon once again, but the Browns front closed holes quickly, effectively shutting Mixon (and thus, the entire Bengals offense) down.

Passing game

C.J. Uzomah, TE - 26 percent TS, 38 percent AY

John Ross, WR - 26 percent TS, 27 percent AY<

Uzomah delivered for those who took a chance and streamed the tight end, as he hauled in four passes for 49 yards and a score.

Browns

Backfield

Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 8 touches (Wk 15: 8, Wk 14: 2, Wk 13: 2), 46 percent snap share

Nick Chubb, RB - 21 touches (Wk 15: 20, Wk 14: 17, Wk 13: 12), 58 percent snap share

Chubb went for over 100 yards on the ground again, while Johnson added six catches for 54 yards. Hopefully, Johnson can remain involved in the passing game next season, as he's a great weapon in space. Chubb looks unlikely to cede much rushing work, though.

Passing game

Jarvis Landry, WR - 21 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Rashard Higgins, WR - 18 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB - 16 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns in another revenge game against Hue Jackson, but spread the ball around once again, limiting the fantasy upside of his pass-catchers. Njoku will be a strong tight end target next season, as he and Mayfield have shown a nice connection in the season's final weeks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Buccaneers

Backfield

Peyton Barber, RB - 20 touches (Wk 15: 21, Wk 14: 15, Wk 13: 16), 59 percent snap share

The volume was there for Barber again, but as we've seen many times throughout the year he posted only mediocre yardage totals on his opportunities. The Buccaneers burned a second-round pick on Ronald Jones this spring, so it's worth wondering if they'll try and force him into a more prominent role next season, or ride with the reliable(ish) Barber.

Passing game

Mike Evans, WR - 22 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR - 24 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Evans closed out another solid fantasy season, but Humphries is the real story here. He's emerged as a clutch chain-moving receiver for the Bucs, and in a less crowded offense, he might be a weekly PPR starter. He's a free-agent next season and will be a name to watch once teams start signing players in the spring.

Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 23 touches (Wk 15: 25, Wk 14: 40, Wk 13: 29), 94 percent snap share

Elliott was held scoreless again but turned his opportunities into over 100 total yards. He might have the safest weekly floor of any running back in fantasy.

Passing game

Amari Cooper, WR - 20 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR - 20 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 24 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Dak Prescott wasn't great but hit a few nice passes when the Cowboys needed them. He averaged just 6.4 yards per attempt, though, and threw for a mere 161 yards. As a result, there isn't much to report from this passing attack, though Michael Gallup made a few nice plays and could be a name to watch next year.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB - 19 touches (Wk 15: 20, Wk 14: 18, Wk 13: 17), 76 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB - 11 touches (Wk 15: 15, Wk 14: 3, Wk 13: 6), 24 percent snap share

Cook didn't find the end zone, but when for over 100 total yards. He's clearly capable of being the team's featured back and should be a high pick once again next year as long as he's healthy.

Passing game

Adam Thielen, WR - 23 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE - 35 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR - 23 percent TS, 25 percent AY

How fitting, that with Christmas approaching Rudolph decided to come through in the clutch (even though he likely wasn't started in many leagues). Rudolph caught an end-of-half Hail Mary for a touchdown, and scored again later. All told he posted a massive 9-122-2 day. Fortunately, Thielen notched solid PPR numbers (5-80-0) while Diggs scored on one of his two receptions.

Lions

Backfield

LeGarrette Blount, RB - 13 touches (Wk 15: 7, Wk 14: 14, Wk 13: 16), 32 percent snap share

Zach Zenner, RB - 10 touches (Wk 15: 13, Wk 14: 12, Wk 13: 1), 36 percent snap share

Theo Riddick, RB - 7 touches (Wk 15: 12, Wk 14: 10, Wk 13: 11), 42 percent snap share

Blount led the team in carries, even though he was far less effective on the ground than Zenner. It doesn't really matter, though, as this offense is going nowhere with an inept passing attack and Kerryon Johnson still sidelined.

Passing game

Kenny Golladay, WR - 35 percent TS, 63 percent AY

T.J. Jones, WR - 14 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Matthew Stafford's struggles continued, as he failed to throw for more than 150 yards for the second time in three weeks. Golladay caught six passes for 58 yards, which was an OK outing in PPR if his managers chased last week's surprising bounce back. Stafford was rested in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Bills

Backfield

Keith Ford, RB - 9 touches (Wk 15: 15), 48 percent snap share

Ford led the Bills with 33 yards rushing. This could also be the end of LeSean McCoy's run with the Bills, which would likely create a need for them to find a running back this offseason unless they want to turn Chris Ivory into a semi-featured back.

Passing game

Robert Foster, WR - 17 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR - 22 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Isaiah McKenzie, WR - 20 percent TS, 21 percent AY

It's tough to take too much from the Bills passing attack this season, but Jones has shown some improvement from his up-and-down rookie year. Josh Allen's accuracy issues remain a concern, but with some more pieces this offense could become more interesting next season.

Patriots

Backfield

Sony Michel, RB - 18 touches (Wk 15: 13, Wk 14: 20, Wk 13: 18), 30 percent snap share

James White, RB - 10 touches (Wk 15: 7, Wk 14: 6, Wk 13: 13), 38 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead, RB - 17 touches (Wk 15: 7, Wk 14: 5, Wk 13: 9), 34 percent snap share

The Patriots ran the ball 45 times in this contest, with White and Michel finding the end zone. Given the aging, injured status of the Patriots pass-catchers, it's no surprise to see the team lean on the run so heavily down the stretch.

Passing game

Rex Burkhead, RB - 20 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Julian Edelman, WR - 40 percent TS, 50 percent AY

James White, RB - 16 percent TS, 13 percent AY

The Patriots passing attack was stuck in neutral today and were it not for a rather lucky break on Julian Edelman's touchdown, it's likely Tom Brady would have been held scoreless.

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets

Packers

Backfield

Jamaal Williams, RB - 21 touches (Wk 15: 4, Wk 14: 4, Wk 13: 11), 98 percent snap share

As we saw late last season, when fed touches Williams can produce as a true workhorse back. Williams went for over 150 total yards and scored a rushing touchdown. He's a good player and great complement to Aaron Jones' more slashing, explosive running style. The only downside is Williams really does need volume to produce good fantasy numbers, and that volume will be hard to come by if Jones is the starter next season.

Passing game

Davante Adams, WR - 35 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR - 17 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Jamaal Williams, RB - 17 percent TS, 1 percent AY

The Packers wide receiver position will be one to watch this offseason. Randall Cobb's injury-riddled season could end up resulting with him being cut in the offseason. The Packers' rookie class started to show some things in this game, with Equanimeous St. Brown posting 5-94-0 (he left with a concussion) and MVS posting 5-75-0. The Packers have some decisions to make on whether to add more talent in free agency/the draft, or hope this young crop progresses. Whatever they decide could have big fantasy implications.

Jets

Backfield

Elijah McGuire, RB - 17 touches (Wk 15: 20, Wk 14: 20, Wk 13: 7), 84 percent snap share

McGuire scored on the ground and through the air, proving he's capable of a featured back workload if the Jets want to give him more work in the future. But with Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell both currently on injured reserve, this backfield could become crowded quickly next season.

Passing game

Chris Herndon, TE - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Elijah McGuire, RB - 14 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR - 37 percent TS, 44 percent AY

Anderson found little resistance against the Packers banged up secondary, especially after Jaire Alexander left with a groin injury. His 9-140-1 performance likely contributed to more than a few championships. Herndon is a name to circle as a late-round tight end for next season. He's been solid for Jets as a rookie and made possibly the catch of the year against the Packers. In a (likely) new offense with an improving Sam Darnold under center, Herndon could surprise next season.

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles

Texans

Backfield

Alfred Blue, RB â 8 touches (Wk 15: 11, Wk 14: 6, Wk 13: 13), 51 percent snap share

D'Onta Foreman, RB â 9 touches (n/a), 49 percent snap share

With Lamar Miller out, the Texans struggled to put together any sort of a running game. Foreman returned from injured reserve and mixed in a bit, but if Miller comes back from his injury this will once again be (mostly) his backfield.

Passing game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 31 percent TS, 32 percent AY

DeAndre Carter, WR - 18 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Demaryius Thomas suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, putting a disappointing cap on his season. On a brighter note, Hopkins is simply amazing. He's among the most consistent wide receivers in football.

Eagles

Backfield

Darren Sproles, RB - 12 touches (Wk 15: 6, Wk 14: 4, Wk 13: 9), 53 percent snap share

Josh Adams, RB - 11 touches (Wk 15: 15, Wk 14: 7, Wk 13: 4), 27 percent snap share

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 5 touches (Wk 15: 12, Wk 7: 1, Wk 13: 4), 20 percent snap share

The Eagles stayed true to their committee approach, making this backfield tough to trust in the season's final frame.

Passing game

Nelson Agholor, WR - 14 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Zach Ertz, TE - 33 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Darren Sproles, RB - 12 percent TS, 9 percent AY

I guess it really is Nick Foles season, folks. He threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns against the Texans' injury-ravaged secondary, leading to big days from Agholor (5-116-1), Ertz (12-111-2) and Jeffery (3-82-0). If Foles starts again next week (a strong possibility), this group will be nice targets against Washington.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Falcons

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, RB - 10 touches (Wk 15: 11, Wk 14: 11, Wk 13: 7), 65 percent snap share

Brian Hill, RB - 8 touches (Wk 15: 3, Wk 14: 1, Wk 13: 0) 30 percent snap share

Coleman suffered a groin injury (he's day-to-day heading into Week 17), opening up a door for Hill to step in and rumble for 115 yards on nine carries. If Coleman plays, he'll be the 1A option for the Falcons, but Hill might mix in as well based on this recent performance.

Passing game

Julio Jones, WR - 20 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR - 16 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR - 32 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Jones, Ridley, and Sanu all scored touchdowns. Ridley showed his playmaking ability throughout the year and could be in line for a bigger role next year. Sanu's contract has a potential out built into it before next year, so it'll be worth watching how the team approaches the wide receiver position this offseason.

Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 31 touches (Wk 15: 23, Wk 14: 22, Wk 13: 19) 89 percent snap share

There really isn't much more I can write in this space about McCaffrey that hasn't already been said. He went for 101 yards on the ground and 77 yards through the air. He'll likely cross 2,000 total yards on the season next week.

Passing game

Ian Thomas, TE - 9 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Curtis Samuel, WR - 23 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 23 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Carolina's quarterback carousel made things interesting here, but it's no surprise that McCaffrey led the way in targets with not one but two backup passers seeing action here. This passing attack is a tough one to read heading into the offseason, with unique pieces like Samuel and D.J. Moore making cases for more opportunities in the future.

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts

Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB - 26 touches (Wk 15: 18, Wk 14: 18, Wk 13: 27), 87 percent snap share

Once again, Barkley looked mortal, averaging just 2 yards per carry and turning his five receptions into 34 yards. Volume is never an issue for Barkley, but it can be challenging to turn touches into positive gains in an offense hamstrung by an aging, unathletic quarterback.

Passing game

Sterling Shepard., WR - 21 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Evan Engram, TE - 18 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB - 21 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Engram and Shepard did their best to carry this passing attack to victory, with six catches a piece for 87 yards and 113 yards, respectively. Those who took a chance starting either of these two are sure to be happy with the results.

Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB - 13 touches (Wk 15: 28, Wk 14: 14, Wk 13: 9), 64 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB - 6 touches (Wk 15: 10, Wk 14: 18, Wk 13: 13), 34 percent snap share

It was looking dire for Mack's fantasy managers early on when Hines vultured a short-yardage touchdown from Mack. The veteran found the end zone later, salvaging an otherwise dismal outing.

Passing game

Nyheim Hines, RB - 11 percent TS, 9 percent AY

T.Y. Hilton, WR - 17 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE - 11 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Hilton delivered as usual, posting his fifth-straight game with at least five catches and 77 receiving yards. Andrew Luck's touchdown passes went to Chester Rogers and Dontrelle Inman, which was great for them but disappointing for fantasy managers. Ebron managed just three catches for 28 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins

Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB - 21 touches (Wk 15: 14, Wk 14: 16, Wk 13: n/a), 73 percent snap share

Fournette found the end zone which was great because he only managed 43 rushing yards off of his 18 carries.

Passing game

Dede Westbrook, WR - 33 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Leonard Fournette, RB - 19 percent TS, 10 percent AY

A few weeks back, the Jaguars benched Blake Bortles for Cody Kessler. This week, they benched Kessler for Bortles. Needless to say, things aren't going great in the Jaguars offense.

Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB - 10 touches (Wk 15: 4, Wk 14: 7, Wk 13: 13), 84 percent snap share

Kalen Ballage, RB - 6 touches (Wk 15: 13, Wk 14: 0, Wk 13: 3), 30 percent snap share

Even with Frank Gore out with an injury, Drake was unable to earn the lion's share of the touches. It's worth wondering how long his tenure in Miami will last as Adam Gase doesn't seem to favor or trust his young running back as more than a complementary player.

Passing game

Kenyan Drake, RB - 24 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Kalen Ballage, RB - 14 percent TS, 0 percent AY

DeVante Parker, WR - 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Ryan Tannehill failed to hit 150 passing yards in a game for the second consecutive week. This wasn't a passing attack anyone was counting on anyway, though.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

Rams

Backfield

C.J. Anderson, RB - 21 touches (n/a), 75 percent snap share

Anderson gashed the Cardinals defense for 167 yards and a touchdown mere days after joining the team to help fill in for an injured Todd Gurley. It was nice to see Anderson perform so well, considering this is the third team he's played on this year.

Passing game

Robert Woods, WR - 30 percent TS, 51 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR - 9 percent TS, 14 percent AY

C.J. Anderson, RB - 13 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Jared Goff was efficient for the Rams, with Woods serving as his primary target. Cooks caught all three of his targets but was held in check by Patrick Peterson.

Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB - 16 touches (Wk 15: 16, Wk 14: 23, Wk 13: 21), 75 percent snap share

It's a good thing Johnson took his only reception for a touchdown, as he could find no room to run against the Rams dominant defensive line.

Passing game

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 31 percent TS, 25 percent AY

David Johnson, RB - 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Fitzgerald didn't catch a touchdown this week... but he did throw one to David Johnson. The Cardinals were out-matched against the Rams and didn't manage much offense aside from that trick play touchdown.

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Bears

Backfield

Jordan Howard, RB - 15 touches (Wk 15: 20, Wk 14: 20, Wk 13: 8) 65 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB - 7 touches (Wk 15: 10, Wk 14: 13, Wk 13: 10), 50 percent snap share

Howard only carried the ball 13 times but found the end zone at least. Cohen wasn't involved too much, which was sure to disappoint those who took a chance on him in championship matchups.

Passing game

Allen Robinson, WR - 28 percent TS, 45 percent AY

Trey Burton, TE - 17 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Mitchell Trubisky had an efficient afternoon for the Bears. Robinson posted the only notable statistical line, catching six passes for 85 yards. As Trubisky grows more comfortable in Matt Nagy's offense and more in-sync with his pass catchers, his fantasy stock will rise. He could be a prime late-round quarterback option in 2019.

49ers

Backfield

Jeff Wilson, RB - 14 touches (Wk 15: 7, Wk 14: 24, Wk 13: 23), 69 percent snap share

Matt Breida's up-and-down battle with his ankle injury ended on a down note, as he aggravated it early against the Bears. Wilson stepped in but wasn't able to gain too much ground against the stout Bears front. With Jerick McKinnon likely to return by the start of next year from his torn ACL, this could become a confounding fantasy backfield.

Passing game

George Kittle, TE - 32 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Marquis Goodwin, WR - 21 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Dante Pettis suffered a knee injury in this game that ended his season. Kittle went seven for 74, doing more Kittle-like things. He's vaulted himself into the upper echelon of fantasy tight ends this season and will likely require a premium draft pick next season.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints

Steelers

Backfield

Jaylen Samuels, RB - 15 touches (Wk 15: 21, Wk 14: 18, Wk 13: 5), 70 percent snap share

With James Conner still out, Samuels shouldered most of the load for the Steelers in the backfield. He'll be waiver-wire fodder if Conner returns for Week 17.

Passing game

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 30 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Antonio Brown, WR - 21 percent TS, 27 percent AY

James Washington, WR - 12 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Brown and Smith-Schuster closed out the fantasy season (for most players) in epic fashion, with 14-185-2 and 11-115-0 performances, respectively.

Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB - 11 touches (Wk 15: 21, Wk 14: 17, Wk 13: 19), 59 percent snap share

Mark Ingram, RB - 12 touches (Wk 15: 14, Wk 14: 14, Wk 13: 9), 51 percent snap share

Kamara and Ingram combined for three scores, doing their usual damage in the stat sheets. Ingram's yardage total wasn't as impressive as Kamara, but that seems par for the course these days.

Passing game

Michael Thomas, WR - 33 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Ted Ginn, WR - 18 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB - 15 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Ginn's return from injured reserve gave the Saints passing attack a shot of life. This was Drew Brees' first 300-yard game in over a month. Thomas delivered his fantasy managers an early Christmas present with a dominant 11-109-1 performance against the Steelers. Ginn caught five for 74 yards in his return and could be a nice high upside play against the Panthers in Week 17.

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks

Chiefs

Backfield

Damien Williams,, RB - 20 touches (Wk 15: 16, Wk 14: 12, Wk 13: 7), 64 percent snap share

Williams filled in well once again for the injured Spencer Ware, totaling 140 yards and scoring a receiving touchdown. If Ware returns next week Williams will become a much riskier start.

Passing game

Travis Kelce, TE - 22 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR - 22 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Damien Williams, RB - 18 percent TS, 0 percent AY

The gaudy yardage numbers weren't there for the Seahawks, but Patrick Mahomes still tossed three touchdown passes. Sadly for fantasy purposes, none landed in the arms of Hill or Kelce.

Seahawks

Backfield

Mike Davis, RB - 8 touches (Wk 15: 13, Wk 14: 4, Wk 13: 4), 40 percent snap share

Chris Carson, RB - 27 touches (Wk 15: 28, Wk 14: 22, Wk 13: 16), 57 percent snap share

Carson is the heart and soul of this Seahawks offense. He crossed 1,000 rushing yards for the season in this game, becoming the first Seahawk back to do so since Marshawn Lynch in 2014.

Passing game

Doug Baldwin, WR - 41 percent TS, 62 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR - 17 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Baldwin got healthy at the right time, as the Seahawks needed Russell Wilson to take to the air to keep pace with the high-flying Chiefs offense. Baldwin posted his best game of the year with a 7-126-1 while Lockett chipped in with 4-99-0.

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders

Broncos

Backfield

Royce Freeman, RB - 7 touches (Wk 15: 5, Wk 14: 6, Wk 13: 12), 37 percent snap share

Phillip Lindsay, RB - 12 touches (Wk 15: 20, Wk 14: 18, Wk 13: 20), 32 percent snap share

Lindsay suffered a wrist injury that may land him on injured reserve. If that does happen, Freeman will be a solid option for those playing in Week 17.

Passing game

DaeSean Hamilton, WR - 26 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Courtland Sutton, WR - 17 percent TS, 51 percent AY

Hamilton has now posted three straight games with six-plus catches and 40-plus yards. Sutton decided to join in on the fun this week too, with six catches for 65 yards and a score. Emmanuel Sanders' future may be in question with the Broncos given his age and recent injury, but the future looks bright with these two youngsters.

Raiders

Backfield

Doug Martin, RB - 22 touches (Wk 15: 9, Wk 14: 16, Wk 13: 19), 53 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB - 8 touches (Wk 15: 9, Wk 14: 9, Wk 13: 9), 39 percent snap share

The Raiders rode Martin in what was likely their final game in Oakland. Martin took his 21 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. He's looked good this year and could be a solid fantasy sleeper next season if Marshawn Lynch doesn't return.

Passing game

Jared Cook, TE - 12 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Jordy Nelson, WR - 38 percent TS, 58 percent AY

Jalen Richard, RB - 19 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Nelson has become Derek Carr's favorite target over the last month, posting four-straight solid PPR outings. Cook was a bit of an afterthought, but he's had a phenomenal season at a frustrating position so there isn't much to complain about.