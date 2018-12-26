Fantasy targets and touches: Week 17

It wouldn't be a complete fantasy football season without one completely bonkers week in the fantasy playoffs. For the 2018 season, that was this week. Unexpected heroes rose from unsuspecting teams to obliterate opponents or rack up meaningless mountains of points on benches. Plenty of fantasy championship dreams crumbled under the weight of 40 or even 50-point outings, depending on league rules.
I touch on all of this and more below. Read it and weep. Or read it and try to find an advantage to battle through to the fantasy championship. We're only two weeks away.
For more on how to use this article/what the stats mean, click here.
KEY
percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received
percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received
Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans
Redskins
Backfield
Adrian Peterson, RB - 27 touches (Wk 15: 21, Wk 14: 11, Wk 13: 9), 63 percent snap share
Chris Thompson, RB - 5 touches (Wk 15: 6, Wk 14: 6, Wk 13: 6), 37 percent snap share
Thompson is an afterthought in this offense with Josh Johnson under center. Peterson's seen an impressive amount of volume the last two weeks, and that'll likely continue in Week 17. He offers a low floor and mediocre ceiling in this offense.
Passing game
Jamison Crowder, WR - 30 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Josh Doctson, WR - 26 percent TS, 46 percent AY
At this point, no one was likely relying on this passing attack in championships. Crowder posted a solid 5-78-0 stat line. And the ghost of Michael Floyd caught a touchdown.
Titans
Backfield
Dion Lewis, RB - 6 touches (Wk 15: 10, Wk 14: 15, Wk 13: 8), 38 percent snap share
Derrick Henry, RB â 22 touches (Wk 15: 34, Wk 14: 17, Wk 13: 12), 64 percent snap share
It does seem like this is Henry's backfield now. He out-snapped, out-touched, and out-gained Lewis once again, and the team is on a three-game winning streak since Henry stole the soul of the Jaguars with his 99-yard touchdown run. This is not to say his running success is causing these wins, but the Titans aren't likely to ruin a good thing.
Passing game
Corey Davis, WR - 20 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Dion Lewis, RB - 16 percent TS, 28 percent AY
Blaine Gabbert had to step in for an injured Mariota, posting similarly mediocre passing numbers. This passing attack has been a fantasy wasteland for weeks now.
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers
Ravens
Backfield
Gus Edwards, RB - 15 touches (Wk 15: 19, Wk 14: 16, Wk 13: 9), 38 percent snap share
Kenneth Dixon, RB - 10 touches (Wk 15: 12, Wk 14: 9, Wk 13: 9), 46 percent snap share
Dixon out-snapped Edwards again, but the big guy remains the favored option on the ground. He's grinding out tough yards and will be a fine start again in Week 17.
Passing game
Kenneth Dixon, RB - 14 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Michael Crabtree, WR - 18 percent TS, 21 percent AY
John Brown, WR - 27 percent TS, 51 percent AY
The Ravens offense is working but does nothing for fantasy purposes in terms of the passing attack.
Chargers
Backfield
Melvin Gordon, RB - 15 touches (Wk 15: 0, Wk 14: 0, Wk 13: 0), 70 percent snap share
Justin Jackson, RB - 7 touches (Wk 15: 19, Wk 14: 9, Wk 13: 9), 30 percent snap share
Gordon didn't quite return to the pure workhorse he was before his injury but found the end zone on the ground.
Passing game
Justin Jackson, RB - 25 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Keenan Allen, WR - 22 percent TS, 29 percent AY
It was good to see Allen return one week after a hip pointer injury cost him almost an entire game. He and Jackson were pummeled with targets, as the Baltimore pass rush harassed Philip Rivers all night long. Mike Williams, last week's hero, wasn't able to carry over that success into this game, receiving just three targets.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Bengals
Backfield
Joe Mixon, RB - 19 touches (Wk 15: 19, Wk 14: 31, Wk 13: 14), 80 percent snap share
The Bengals fed Mixon once again, but the Browns front closed holes quickly, effectively shutting Mixon (and thus, the entire Bengals offense) down.
Passing game
C.J. Uzomah, TE - 26 percent TS, 38 percent AY
John Ross, WR - 26 percent TS, 27 percent AY<
Uzomah delivered for those who took a chance and streamed the tight end, as he hauled in four passes for 49 yards and a score.
Browns
Backfield
Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 8 touches (Wk 15: 8, Wk 14: 2, Wk 13: 2), 46 percent snap share
Nick Chubb, RB - 21 touches (Wk 15: 20, Wk 14: 17, Wk 13: 12), 58 percent snap share
Chubb went for over 100 yards on the ground again, while Johnson added six catches for 54 yards. Hopefully, Johnson can remain involved in the passing game next season, as he's a great weapon in space. Chubb looks unlikely to cede much rushing work, though.
Passing game
Jarvis Landry, WR - 21 percent TS, 38 percent AY
Rashard Higgins, WR - 18 percent TS, 10 percent AY
Duke Johnson, RB - 16 percent TS, 5 percent AY
Baker Mayfield threw three touchdowns in another revenge game against Hue Jackson, but spread the ball around once again, limiting the fantasy upside of his pass-catchers. Njoku will be a strong tight end target next season, as he and Mayfield have shown a nice connection in the season's final weeks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Buccaneers
Backfield
Peyton Barber, RB - 20 touches (Wk 15: 21, Wk 14: 15, Wk 13: 16), 59 percent snap share
The volume was there for Barber again, but as we've seen many times throughout the year he posted only mediocre yardage totals on his opportunities. The Buccaneers burned a second-round pick on Ronald Jones this spring, so it's worth wondering if they'll try and force him into a more prominent role next season, or ride with the reliable(ish) Barber.
Passing game
Mike Evans, WR - 22 percent TS, 37 percent AY
Adam Humphries, WR - 24 percent TS, 13 percent AY
Evans closed out another solid fantasy season, but Humphries is the real story here. He's emerged as a clutch chain-moving receiver for the Bucs, and in a less crowded offense, he might be a weekly PPR starter. He's a free-agent next season and will be a name to watch once teams start signing players in the spring.
Cowboys
Backfield
Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 23 touches (Wk 15: 25, Wk 14: 40, Wk 13: 29), 94 percent snap share
Elliott was held scoreless again but turned his opportunities into over 100 total yards. He might have the safest weekly floor of any running back in fantasy.
Passing game
Amari Cooper, WR - 20 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Cole Beasley, WR - 20 percent TS, 31 percent AY
Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 24 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Dak Prescott wasn't great but hit a few nice passes when the Cowboys needed them. He averaged just 6.4 yards per attempt, though, and threw for a mere 161 yards. As a result, there isn't much to report from this passing attack, though Michael Gallup made a few nice plays and could be a name to watch next year.
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
Vikings
Backfield
Dalvin Cook, RB - 19 touches (Wk 15: 20, Wk 14: 18, Wk 13: 17), 76 percent snap share
Latavius Murray, RB - 11 touches (Wk 15: 15, Wk 14: 3, Wk 13: 6), 24 percent snap share
Cook didn't find the end zone, but when for over 100 total yards. He's clearly capable of being the team's featured back and should be a high pick once again next year as long as he's healthy.
Passing game
Adam Thielen, WR - 23 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Kyle Rudolph, TE - 35 percent TS, 27 percent AY
Stefon Diggs, WR - 23 percent TS, 25 percent AY
How fitting, that with Christmas approaching Rudolph decided to come through in the clutch (even though he likely wasn't started in many leagues). Rudolph caught an end-of-half Hail Mary for a touchdown, and scored again later. All told he posted a massive 9-122-2 day. Fortunately, Thielen notched solid PPR numbers (5-80-0) while Diggs scored on one of his two receptions.
Lions
Backfield
LeGarrette Blount, RB - 13 touches (Wk 15: 7, Wk 14: 14, Wk 13: 16), 32 percent snap share
Zach Zenner, RB - 10 touches (Wk 15: 13, Wk 14: 12, Wk 13: 1), 36 percent snap share
Theo Riddick, RB - 7 touches (Wk 15: 12, Wk 14: 10, Wk 13: 11), 42 percent snap share
Blount led the team in carries, even though he was far less effective on the ground than Zenner. It doesn't really matter, though, as this offense is going nowhere with an inept passing attack and Kerryon Johnson still sidelined.
Passing game
Kenny Golladay, WR - 35 percent TS, 63 percent AY
T.J. Jones, WR - 14 percent TS, 9 percent AY
Matthew Stafford's struggles continued, as he failed to throw for more than 150 yards for the second time in three weeks. Golladay caught six passes for 58 yards, which was an OK outing in PPR if his managers chased last week's surprising bounce back. Stafford was rested in the fourth quarter with the game out of hand.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
Bills
Backfield
Keith Ford, RB - 9 touches (Wk 15: 15), 48 percent snap share
Ford led the Bills with 33 yards rushing. This could also be the end of LeSean McCoy's run with the Bills, which would likely create a need for them to find a running back this offseason unless they want to turn Chris Ivory into a semi-featured back.
Passing game
Robert Foster, WR - 17 percent TS, 31 percent AY
Zay Jones, WR - 22 percent TS, 32 percent AY
Isaiah McKenzie, WR - 20 percent TS, 21 percent AY
It's tough to take too much from the Bills passing attack this season, but Jones has shown some improvement from his up-and-down rookie year. Josh Allen's accuracy issues remain a concern, but with some more pieces this offense could become more interesting next season.
Patriots
Backfield
Sony Michel, RB - 18 touches (Wk 15: 13, Wk 14: 20, Wk 13: 18), 30 percent snap share
James White, RB - 10 touches (Wk 15: 7, Wk 14: 6, Wk 13: 13), 38 percent snap share
Rex Burkhead, RB - 17 touches (Wk 15: 7, Wk 14: 5, Wk 13: 9), 34 percent snap share
The Patriots ran the ball 45 times in this contest, with White and Michel finding the end zone. Given the aging, injured status of the Patriots pass-catchers, it's no surprise to see the team lean on the run so heavily down the stretch.
Passing game
Rex Burkhead, RB - 20 percent TS, 4 percent AY
Julian Edelman, WR - 40 percent TS, 50 percent AY
James White, RB - 16 percent TS, 13 percent AY
The Patriots passing attack was stuck in neutral today and were it not for a rather lucky break on Julian Edelman's touchdown, it's likely Tom Brady would have been held scoreless.
Green Bay Packers at New York Jets
Packers
Backfield
Jamaal Williams, RB - 21 touches (Wk 15: 4, Wk 14: 4, Wk 13: 11), 98 percent snap share
As we saw late last season, when fed touches Williams can produce as a true workhorse back. Williams went for over 150 total yards and scored a rushing touchdown. He's a good player and great complement to Aaron Jones' more slashing, explosive running style. The only downside is Williams really does need volume to produce good fantasy numbers, and that volume will be hard to come by if Jones is the starter next season.
Passing game
Davante Adams, WR - 35 percent TS, 41 percent AY
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR - 17 percent TS, 27 percent AY
Jamaal Williams, RB - 17 percent TS, 1 percent AY
The Packers wide receiver position will be one to watch this offseason. Randall Cobb's injury-riddled season could end up resulting with him being cut in the offseason. The Packers' rookie class started to show some things in this game, with Equanimeous St. Brown posting 5-94-0 (he left with a concussion) and MVS posting 5-75-0. The Packers have some decisions to make on whether to add more talent in free agency/the draft, or hope this young crop progresses. Whatever they decide could have big fantasy implications.
Jets
Backfield
Elijah McGuire, RB - 17 touches (Wk 15: 20, Wk 14: 20, Wk 13: 7), 84 percent snap share
McGuire scored on the ground and through the air, proving he's capable of a featured back workload if the Jets want to give him more work in the future. But with Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell both currently on injured reserve, this backfield could become crowded quickly next season.
Passing game
Chris Herndon, TE - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY
Elijah McGuire, RB - 14 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Robby Anderson, WR - 37 percent TS, 44 percent AY
Anderson found little resistance against the Packers banged up secondary, especially after Jaire Alexander left with a groin injury. His 9-140-1 performance likely contributed to more than a few championships. Herndon is a name to circle as a late-round tight end for next season. He's been solid for Jets as a rookie and made possibly the catch of the year against the Packers. In a (likely) new offense with an improving Sam Darnold under center, Herndon could surprise next season.
Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles
Texans
Backfield
Alfred Blue, RB â 8 touches (Wk 15: 11, Wk 14: 6, Wk 13: 13), 51 percent snap share
D'Onta Foreman, RB â 9 touches (n/a), 49 percent snap share
With Lamar Miller out, the Texans struggled to put together any sort of a running game. Foreman returned from injured reserve and mixed in a bit, but if Miller comes back from his injury this will once again be (mostly) his backfield.
Passing game
DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 31 percent TS, 32 percent AY
DeAndre Carter, WR - 18 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Demaryius Thomas suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, putting a disappointing cap on his season. On a brighter note, Hopkins is simply amazing. He's among the most consistent wide receivers in football.
Eagles
Backfield
Darren Sproles, RB - 12 touches (Wk 15: 6, Wk 14: 4, Wk 13: 9), 53 percent snap share
Josh Adams, RB - 11 touches (Wk 15: 15, Wk 14: 7, Wk 13: 4), 27 percent snap share
Wendell Smallwood, RB - 5 touches (Wk 15: 12, Wk 7: 1, Wk 13: 4), 20 percent snap share
The Eagles stayed true to their committee approach, making this backfield tough to trust in the season's final frame.
Passing game
Nelson Agholor, WR - 14 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Zach Ertz, TE - 33 percent TS, 27 percent AY
Darren Sproles, RB - 12 percent TS, 9 percent AY
I guess it really is Nick Foles season, folks. He threw for 471 yards and four touchdowns against the Texans' injury-ravaged secondary, leading to big days from Agholor (5-116-1), Ertz (12-111-2) and Jeffery (3-82-0). If Foles starts again next week (a strong possibility), this group will be nice targets against Washington.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Falcons
Backfield
Tevin Coleman, RB - 10 touches (Wk 15: 11, Wk 14: 11, Wk 13: 7), 65 percent snap share
Brian Hill, RB - 8 touches (Wk 15: 3, Wk 14: 1, Wk 13: 0) 30 percent snap share
Coleman suffered a groin injury (he's day-to-day heading into Week 17), opening up a door for Hill to step in and rumble for 115 yards on nine carries. If Coleman plays, he'll be the 1A option for the Falcons, but Hill might mix in as well based on this recent performance.
Passing game
Julio Jones, WR - 20 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Calvin Ridley, WR - 16 percent TS, 23 percent AY
Mohamed Sanu, WR - 32 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Jones, Ridley, and Sanu all scored touchdowns. Ridley showed his playmaking ability throughout the year and could be in line for a bigger role next year. Sanu's contract has a potential out built into it before next year, so it'll be worth watching how the team approaches the wide receiver position this offseason.
Panthers
Backfield
Christian McCaffrey, RB - 31 touches (Wk 15: 23, Wk 14: 22, Wk 13: 19) 89 percent snap share
There really isn't much more I can write in this space about McCaffrey that hasn't already been said. He went for 101 yards on the ground and 77 yards through the air. He'll likely cross 2,000 total yards on the season next week.
Passing game
Ian Thomas, TE - 9 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Curtis Samuel, WR - 23 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Christian McCaffrey, RB - 23 percent TS, 3 percent AY
Carolina's quarterback carousel made things interesting here, but it's no surprise that McCaffrey led the way in targets with not one but two backup passers seeing action here. This passing attack is a tough one to read heading into the offseason, with unique pieces like Samuel and D.J. Moore making cases for more opportunities in the future.
New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts
Giants
Backfield
Saquon Barkley, RB - 26 touches (Wk 15: 18, Wk 14: 18, Wk 13: 27), 87 percent snap share
Once again, Barkley looked mortal, averaging just 2 yards per carry and turning his five receptions into 34 yards. Volume is never an issue for Barkley, but it can be challenging to turn touches into positive gains in an offense hamstrung by an aging, unathletic quarterback.
Passing game
Sterling Shepard., WR - 21 percent TS, 45 percent AY
Evan Engram, TE - 18 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Saquon Barkley, RB - 21 percent TS, 0 percent AY
Engram and Shepard did their best to carry this passing attack to victory, with six catches a piece for 87 yards and 113 yards, respectively. Those who took a chance starting either of these two are sure to be happy with the results.
Colts
Backfield
Marlon Mack, RB - 13 touches (Wk 15: 28, Wk 14: 14, Wk 13: 9), 64 percent snap share
Nyheim Hines, RB - 6 touches (Wk 15: 10, Wk 14: 18, Wk 13: 13), 34 percent snap share
It was looking dire for Mack's fantasy managers early on when Hines vultured a short-yardage touchdown from Mack. The veteran found the end zone later, salvaging an otherwise dismal outing.
Passing game
Nyheim Hines, RB - 11 percent TS, 9 percent AY
T.Y. Hilton, WR - 17 percent TS, 25 percent AY
Eric Ebron, TE - 11 percent TS, 20 percent AY
Hilton delivered as usual, posting his fifth-straight game with at least five catches and 77 receiving yards. Andrew Luck's touchdown passes went to Chester Rogers and Dontrelle Inman, which was great for them but disappointing for fantasy managers. Ebron managed just three catches for 28 yards.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Jaguars
Backfield
Leonard Fournette, RB - 21 touches (Wk 15: 14, Wk 14: 16, Wk 13: n/a), 73 percent snap share
Fournette found the end zone which was great because he only managed 43 rushing yards off of his 18 carries.
Passing game
Dede Westbrook, WR - 33 percent TS, 26 percent AY
Leonard Fournette, RB - 19 percent TS, 10 percent AY
A few weeks back, the Jaguars benched Blake Bortles for Cody Kessler. This week, they benched Kessler for Bortles. Needless to say, things aren't going great in the Jaguars offense.
Dolphins
Backfield
Kenyan Drake, RB - 10 touches (Wk 15: 4, Wk 14: 7, Wk 13: 13), 84 percent snap share
Kalen Ballage, RB - 6 touches (Wk 15: 13, Wk 14: 0, Wk 13: 3), 30 percent snap share
Even with Frank Gore out with an injury, Drake was unable to earn the lion's share of the touches. It's worth wondering how long his tenure in Miami will last as Adam Gase doesn't seem to favor or trust his young running back as more than a complementary player.
Passing game
Kenyan Drake, RB - 24 percent TS, 20 percent AY
Kalen Ballage, RB - 14 percent TS, 0 percent AY
DeVante Parker, WR - 14 percent TS, 14 percent AY
Ryan Tannehill failed to hit 150 passing yards in a game for the second consecutive week. This wasn't a passing attack anyone was counting on anyway, though.
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Rams
Backfield
C.J. Anderson, RB - 21 touches (n/a), 75 percent snap share
Anderson gashed the Cardinals defense for 167 yards and a touchdown mere days after joining the team to help fill in for an injured Todd Gurley. It was nice to see Anderson perform so well, considering this is the third team he's played on this year.
Passing game
Robert Woods, WR - 30 percent TS, 51 percent AY
Brandin Cooks, WR - 9 percent TS, 14 percent AY
C.J. Anderson, RB - 13 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Jared Goff was efficient for the Rams, with Woods serving as his primary target. Cooks caught all three of his targets but was held in check by Patrick Peterson.
Cardinals
Backfield
David Johnson, RB - 16 touches (Wk 15: 16, Wk 14: 23, Wk 13: 21), 75 percent snap share
It's a good thing Johnson took his only reception for a touchdown, as he could find no room to run against the Rams dominant defensive line.
Passing game
Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 31 percent TS, 25 percent AY
David Johnson, RB - 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY
Fitzgerald didn't catch a touchdown this week... but he did throw one to David Johnson. The Cardinals were out-matched against the Rams and didn't manage much offense aside from that trick play touchdown.
Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Bears
Backfield
Jordan Howard, RB - 15 touches (Wk 15: 20, Wk 14: 20, Wk 13: 8) 65 percent snap share
Tarik Cohen, RB - 7 touches (Wk 15: 10, Wk 14: 13, Wk 13: 10), 50 percent snap share
Howard only carried the ball 13 times but found the end zone at least. Cohen wasn't involved too much, which was sure to disappoint those who took a chance on him in championship matchups.
Passing game
Allen Robinson, WR - 28 percent TS, 45 percent AY
Trey Burton, TE - 17 percent TS, 15 percent AY
Mitchell Trubisky had an efficient afternoon for the Bears. Robinson posted the only notable statistical line, catching six passes for 85 yards. As Trubisky grows more comfortable in Matt Nagy's offense and more in-sync with his pass catchers, his fantasy stock will rise. He could be a prime late-round quarterback option in 2019.
49ers
Backfield
Jeff Wilson, RB - 14 touches (Wk 15: 7, Wk 14: 24, Wk 13: 23), 69 percent snap share
Matt Breida's up-and-down battle with his ankle injury ended on a down note, as he aggravated it early against the Bears. Wilson stepped in but wasn't able to gain too much ground against the stout Bears front. With Jerick McKinnon likely to return by the start of next year from his torn ACL, this could become a confounding fantasy backfield.
Passing game
George Kittle, TE - 32 percent TS, 24 percent AY
Marquis Goodwin, WR - 21 percent TS, 27 percent AY
Dante Pettis suffered a knee injury in this game that ended his season. Kittle went seven for 74, doing more Kittle-like things. He's vaulted himself into the upper echelon of fantasy tight ends this season and will likely require a premium draft pick next season.
Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints
Steelers
Backfield
Jaylen Samuels, RB - 15 touches (Wk 15: 21, Wk 14: 18, Wk 13: 5), 70 percent snap share
With James Conner still out, Samuels shouldered most of the load for the Steelers in the backfield. He'll be waiver-wire fodder if Conner returns for Week 17.
Passing game
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 30 percent TS, 36 percent AY
Antonio Brown, WR - 21 percent TS, 27 percent AY
James Washington, WR - 12 percent TS, 21 percent AY
Brown and Smith-Schuster closed out the fantasy season (for most players) in epic fashion, with 14-185-2 and 11-115-0 performances, respectively.
Saints
Backfield
Alvin Kamara, RB - 11 touches (Wk 15: 21, Wk 14: 17, Wk 13: 19), 59 percent snap share
Mark Ingram, RB - 12 touches (Wk 15: 14, Wk 14: 14, Wk 13: 9), 51 percent snap share
Kamara and Ingram combined for three scores, doing their usual damage in the stat sheets. Ingram's yardage total wasn't as impressive as Kamara, but that seems par for the course these days.
Passing game
Michael Thomas, WR - 33 percent TS, 26 percent AY
Ted Ginn, WR - 18 percent TS, 41 percent AY
Alvin Kamara, RB - 15 percent TS, 9 percent AY
Ginn's return from injured reserve gave the Saints passing attack a shot of life. This was Drew Brees' first 300-yard game in over a month. Thomas delivered his fantasy managers an early Christmas present with a dominant 11-109-1 performance against the Steelers. Ginn caught five for 74 yards in his return and could be a nice high upside play against the Panthers in Week 17.
Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks
Chiefs
Backfield
Damien Williams,, RB - 20 touches (Wk 15: 16, Wk 14: 12, Wk 13: 7), 64 percent snap share
Williams filled in well once again for the injured Spencer Ware, totaling 140 yards and scoring a receiving touchdown. If Ware returns next week Williams will become a much riskier start.
Passing game
Travis Kelce, TE - 22 percent TS, 29 percent AY
Tyreek Hill, WR - 22 percent TS, 35 percent AY
Damien Williams, RB - 18 percent TS, 0 percent AY
The gaudy yardage numbers weren't there for the Seahawks, but Patrick Mahomes still tossed three touchdown passes. Sadly for fantasy purposes, none landed in the arms of Hill or Kelce.
Seahawks
Backfield
Mike Davis, RB - 8 touches (Wk 15: 13, Wk 14: 4, Wk 13: 4), 40 percent snap share
Chris Carson, RB - 27 touches (Wk 15: 28, Wk 14: 22, Wk 13: 16), 57 percent snap share
Carson is the heart and soul of this Seahawks offense. He crossed 1,000 rushing yards for the season in this game, becoming the first Seahawk back to do so since Marshawn Lynch in 2014.
Passing game
Doug Baldwin, WR - 41 percent TS, 62 percent AY
Tyler Lockett, WR - 17 percent TS, 30 percent AY
Baldwin got healthy at the right time, as the Seahawks needed Russell Wilson to take to the air to keep pace with the high-flying Chiefs offense. Baldwin posted his best game of the year with a 7-126-1 while Lockett chipped in with 4-99-0.
Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders
Broncos
Backfield
Royce Freeman, RB - 7 touches (Wk 15: 5, Wk 14: 6, Wk 13: 12), 37 percent snap share
Phillip Lindsay, RB - 12 touches (Wk 15: 20, Wk 14: 18, Wk 13: 20), 32 percent snap share
Lindsay suffered a wrist injury that may land him on injured reserve. If that does happen, Freeman will be a solid option for those playing in Week 17.
Passing game
DaeSean Hamilton, WR - 26 percent TS, 22 percent AY
Courtland Sutton, WR - 17 percent TS, 51 percent AY
Hamilton has now posted three straight games with six-plus catches and 40-plus yards. Sutton decided to join in on the fun this week too, with six catches for 65 yards and a score. Emmanuel Sanders' future may be in question with the Broncos given his age and recent injury, but the future looks bright with these two youngsters.
Raiders
Backfield
Doug Martin, RB - 22 touches (Wk 15: 9, Wk 14: 16, Wk 13: 19), 53 percent snap share
Jalen Richard, RB - 8 touches (Wk 15: 9, Wk 14: 9, Wk 13: 9), 39 percent snap share
The Raiders rode Martin in what was likely their final game in Oakland. Martin took his 21 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown. He's looked good this year and could be a solid fantasy sleeper next season if Marshawn Lynch doesn't return.
Passing game
Jared Cook, TE - 12 percent TS, 11 percent AY
Jordy Nelson, WR - 38 percent TS, 58 percent AY
Jalen Richard, RB - 19 percent TS, 7 percent AY
Nelson has become Derek Carr's favorite target over the last month, posting four-straight solid PPR outings. Cook was a bit of an afterthought, but he's had a phenomenal season at a frustrating position so there isn't much to complain about.