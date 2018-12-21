Week 16 injury watch: Todd Gurley sitting out championship week?

Todd Gurley has carried countless fantasy teams throughout the 2018 season. However, with most fantasy championships decided this week, the All-Pro running back might sit with a knee injury.

The Los Angeles Rams certainly have more to worry about than just Week 16. Their offense has sputtered out since November's instant classic against the Kansas City Chiefs, particularly over the past two weeks. Preserving Gurley's health could come at the expense of Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals and their broken offense.

Gurley's potential absence headlines the NFL injury news for Week 16.

Bills: Chris Ivory (shoulder), LeSean McCoy (hamstring) - Head coach Sean McDermott declared LeSean McCoy "ready to go" for Sunday's tilt with the Patriots. The Bills' backfield could also receive a boost from Chris Ivory, who the team listed as questionable to play. Ivory sat out a week ago but managed full practice sessions Thursday and Friday.

Chiefs: Spencer Ware (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (foot) - Spencer Ware seems likely to sit Sunday after receiving the dreaded "doubtful" label. Meanwhile, the wait for Sammy Watkins' return will extend another week after the Chiefs ruled him out Friday. Watkins hasn't played in over a month, last logging snaps in a one-catch, 4-yard performance against the Rams.

Colts: T.Y. Hilton (ankle) - Fantasy managers will have to wait until Sunday to Sunday for a clear idea of T.Y. Hilton's availability. The star wideout practiced in a limited capacity Friday but has battled injuries of late and looks like a game-time decision.

Falcons: Austin Hooper (knee, ankle), Julio Jones (foot, calf, illness) - After posting a goose egg in Week 15, Austin Hooper seems ready to redeem himself. The tight end came off the injury report after practicing all week. As for Julio Jones, the Falcons might not determine his availability until close to game-time. Jones did not practice until Friday, performing only limited work.

49ers: Matt Breida (ankle) - The 49ers removed Matt Breida from the injury report, a sign that the young running back could see plenty of work during Sunday's matchup with a dominant Bears defense. Breida has dealt with ankle issues the past few weeks, making him a somewhat risky fantasy play.

Giants: Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) - For the second consecutive week, the Giants have ruled out Odell Beckham Jr. days before taking the field. Beckham will miss a decent matchup with the Colts defense as well as any fantasy championships played this week.

Lions: Kenny Golladay (Chest), Matthew Stafford (back) - Officially questionable, Kenny Golladay practiced throughout the week and looks likely to suit up for the Lions' Week 16 tilt with the division-rival Vikings. And as usual, Matthew Stafford will play Sunday despite only limited practice work during the week.

Packers: Randall Cobb (concussion) - Randall Cobb's concussion kept him from practicing all week, leading to the Packers declaring him doubtful to play. Assuming Cobb sits, rookie Equanimeous St. Brown expects to see extensive work from the slot.

Rams: Todd Gurley (knee) - Todd Gurley will enter Sunday as a game-time decision, according to coach Sean McVay. Gurley, of course, plays the vast majority of the snaps in the 11-personnel heavy Rams offense and his absence would add further strain to a unit averaging just 14.5 points over the last two weeks. If Gurley doesn't receive the green light, the recently signed C.J. Anderson appears likely to start.

Seahawks: Rashaad Penny (knee) - Head coach Pete Carroll called Rashaad Penny a game-time decision, leaving the rookie running back's availability in doubt. Mike Davis might see a slight uptick in workload should Penny sit, but Chris Carson should receive most of the carries regardless.

Steelers: James Conner (ankle), JuJu Smith-Schuster (groin) - Second-year sensation James Conner will sit out again, this time against the Saints. Conner's absence leaves the Steelers with Jaylen Stewart as the primary back. In the receiving corps, JuJu Smith-Schuster looks like a dicey proposition after missing Friday's practice. The team lists Smith-Schuster as questionable to play.

Texans: DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), Lamar Miller (ankle) - DeAndre Hopkins practiced in a limited capacity all week but looks reasonably likely to play in the Texans' matchup with the defending-champion Eagles Sunday. The outlook doesn't appear quite as promising for running back Lamar Miller whose ankle sidelined him for a sizable portion of Week 15. Houston listed both players as questionable.