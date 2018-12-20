NFL Fantasy LIVE Podcast: Winning time

It's championship week! Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in studio to preview everything Fantasy Football for Week 16! The guys start off with the biggest news headlines like Josh Gordon stepping away from the Patriots to focus on his mental health, and the Panthers shutting down Cam Newton for the remainder of the season (3:45). Next, Marcas and Fabs give their Week 16 Fantasy Football preview for every game this weekend to help you win your league (15:30)! Lastly, Eddie Spaghetti gives his "Delirious Pick" (53:33) and reads some Mailbag Tweets to Marcas and Fabs (55:50).

