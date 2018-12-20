Week 16 Favorable Slot Matchups

It's here. The greatest week of the football season if you are lucky enough to be partaking for a championship. Months of research, preparation, strategy, and execution come to fruition this week. Continue to exploit these favorable slot matchups and hopefully you will be sitting atop the fantasy football mountain for the next year!

Main Targets

Doug Baldwin dealt with health issues and ineffectiveness early this season but has rewarded those who remained patient with him (or those who took picked him up if dropped). Baldwin has scored four touchdowns in his last four games and is averaging 15.25 PPR PPG in that span. All four of those touchdowns have come from the slot, as he has taken over as the primary slot receiver for the Seahawks, averaging 18.3 slot routes per game in the last month. Compare that to just 10.6 slot routes/game for Tyler Lockett. This week, Baldwin faces the Chiefs who have allowed 16.10 PPR PPG to slot receivers since Week 12, the sixth most in the NFL. During that span, theyâve allowed 71.7 receiving yards per game to slot WRs (fourth-most).

Allen Robinson has been seeing more and more work in the slot as of late. Since Week 12, he is averaging 15 slot routes per game, just behind Anthony Miller, who has averaged 17.5 slot routes per game in this span. The Bears matchup against the 49ers this week who have allowed 24.73 PPR PPG to slot receivers since Week 12, the most in the NFL. During that span, they have allowed league-high seven touchdowns and 80.5 receiving yards per game to slot wideouts. This has become the best matchup a slot receiver can ask for and Robinson is a safe WR2 in Week 16. Miller is a much tougher one this week. While it is a great matchup, Miller has seen just three targets in the last three weeks. He comes in for me as a WR4 with upside.

Mohamed Sanu lines up against a Panthers team that has allowed 14.13 PPR PPG to slot receivers since Week 12, the eighth most in the NFL. Sanu has averaged about 7 PPR PPG out of the slot all season, which gives him a safe floor. He has the upside to exceed that especially if he finds the end zone this week. The Panthers have allowed three touchdowns to slot receivers over the last month, which has them tied for the third most in the NFL. Sanu has three touchdowns from the slot, which leads the Falcons this season.

Who to pick on the Bucs with this week?

Cole Beasley gets the privilege of facing a Bucs team that has allowed a league-leading 20.54 PPR PPG this season. The Bucs have allowed 12 touchdowns to slot wideouts, which is tied for the most in the NFL this season. Beasley is the Cowboys top slot receiver and provides Dak Prescott with a safe target. He is in the flex discussion in PPR leagues this week.

Studs Who Get a Boost

-- Robert Woods has taken over as the Rams top slot receiver since Cooper Kupp went down. Woods has averaged just under 30 slot routes per game. This week, he faces a Cardinals defense that have allowed 16.68 PPR PPG since Week 12, the fifth most in that span. They have allowed two touchdowns nearly 70 yards per game to slot receivers. Woods has one of the safest floors in fantasy football, as he is nearly a lock for 60 yards every week.

-- If you have Adam Thielen, you are lucky to have reached Week 16 after his 2/19 dud last week. But, he should make it up to you this week against a Lions team that has struggled against slot receivers all season. Through the first 15 weeks, the Lions have allowed 16.10 PPR PPG to slot receivers, the seventh most in the NFL. They have also allowed nine touchdowns. Thielen should make it up to you and reward your trust with a nice performance.

-- Corey Davis faces a Redskins defense that allows 14.50 PPR PPG since Week 11, including four touchdowns. Davis has been used more in the slot as of late and can be trusted as a WR2 this week.

Deep Sleepers

Isaiah McKenzie has been going under the radar, but he does have seven targets in two straight games. In that span, he has 10 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. He faces the Patriots this week who have allowed 18.95 PPR PPG since Week 11, the fifth most in that span. You can do a lot worse in deeper leagues.

The Steelers have allowed 120.5 yards per game (most) and 22.80 PPR PPG (second-most) to slot receivers since Week 12. Keith Kirkwood will be the benefactor of the matchup, as he has the most routes and targets from the slot amongst Saints receivers since Week 12. McKenzie is the preferred play, but if you have to dive even deeper, I like Kirkwood.