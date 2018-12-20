Next Gen Stats: Week 16 fantasy football matchups

Now in its third season, Next Gen Stats has quickly exploded. The statistics are featured in game broadcasts, they are leveraged in countless articles, tweets, and podcasts throughout the week, and the Next Gen Stats database is free to access.

In this weekly column, we'll dive deep into Next Gen Stats' metrics and explore player and team-based matchups. The goal is simple: Next Gen provides truly unique analytical data we can use to uncover edges when making fantasy lineup decisions. Most importantly, Next Gen Stats' data coffers make us more informed viewers of the game.

Let's break down the top seven key games for the Week 16 slate through the lens of Next Gen Stats:

Ravens at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET); on Saturday

Key matchup: Can the Chargers slow the Ravens rush attack?

Since Lamar Jackson took over as the starter, the Ravens have hit rushing yard totals of 267, 242, 207, 194, and 242. Baltimore is rushing the ball more proficiently than any team in recent memory, but this stretch does need some context. In this span, the Ravens have faced the five worst defenses from a scoring perspective as Kansas City, Atlanta, Tampa, Cincinnati, and Oakland all rank between 28th-32nd in points allowed.

The Chargers, on the other hand, are allowing the ninth-fewest points per game.

Los Angeles certainly offers a test that his five prior opponents have not, but Lamar Jackson and the Ravens voluminous attack are unlike any offense in the NFL at this point. For example, when Ravens' hammer back Gus Edwards is on the field, Baltimore runs the ball an extraordinary 78 percent of the time. Edwards' success rate (68.5 percent) on his rushing plays this season leads the league. To the surprise of no one, Lamar Jackson has reached at least 15 mph on 51 of his 114 carries this season -- trailing only Alvin Kamara (53), Saquon Barkley (53), and Ezekiel Elliott (52) for the league lead.

Now, since Joey Bosa returned as a full-time player, the Chargers have tightened up their run defense. Since Week 12, the Bolts have allowed just 3.7 YPC (fifth-fewest) and 82.8 rushing yards per game (fourth-fewest). With a playoff spot on the line, it's almost refreshing to see a team take an extremely contrarian angle to offense. While the rest of the league wisely focuses on passing, the Ravens are running the ball on 64 percent of their offensive snaps. Slowing them down will be no easy task.

Bengals at Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Key matchup: Baker-Kitchens connection

Since sacking Hue Jackson and play-caller Todd Haley after Week 8, the Browns have been one of the most exciting storylines in the NFL. In this span, interim HC Gregg Williams and interim OC Freddie Kitchens have orchestrated a turnaround that's unprecedented in the NFL. Perhaps it's partially just a small sample, but Cleveland's success can't be ignored.

Over their last six games, only the Saints (40.6), Steelers (40.5), Chiefs (39.0), Chargers (38.9), and Patriots (38.3) have averaged more offensive yards per drive than the Browns (38.3). Cleveland's offensive turnaround starts up front, where Baker Mayfield has barely faced any pressure whatsoever. Since Freddie Kitchens started calling the shots, Cleveland has allowed the lowest pressure rate in the NFL (12.7 percent). As a result, Baker Mayfield has become one of the league's most efficient passers. In fact, without Haley/Jackson in the building, Mayfield's 8.66 yards per pass attempt trails only Patrick Mahomes (8.73) for the league lead.

Now, the white-hot Browns get a Bengals side that can't rush the passer (third-lowest pressure rate since Week 9) or stop aerial attacks (99.3 passer rating allowed; seventh-worst). It's been a long time coming... but Cleveland is likely to finish the year with seven or more wins for just the third time in 15 years.

Buccaneers at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET)

Key matchup: Cowboys bouncing back and Cooper's effect on Zeke

Coming off his worst game of the season, Dak Prescott and Co. could not be in a better bounce-back matchup in Week 16. Only Oakland is surrendering more fantasy points per pass dropback than Tampa.

However, while Amari Cooper's effect on Prescott has been widely documented and should be on full display once again against the hapless Bucs, Cooper's influence over Dallas' run game has been arguably just as stark. Since adding Cooper in Week 9, Dallas has turned into an almost exclusive 11-personnel (1RB, 1TE, 3WR) team. In this span, the Cowboys have used '11' on 70 percent of their offensive snaps compared to 53 percent in Weeks 1-8. The increased receiver-based spacing within the offense has led to significantly fewer stacked boxes for Ezekiel Elliott, who is averaging a monster 5.6 yards per carry out of the Cowboys' three-receiver sets per Next Gen Stats:

Fantasy managers with Elliott on their championship roster will be rewarded once again in Week 16, especially if Dallas runs the ball heavily out of 11-personnel. Over their last eight games, the Bucs' have allowed 6.1 yards per carry when facing '11' -- the third-worst clip in the league.

Vikings at Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Key matchup: Did the Vikings offense change under a new play-caller?

Granted, it was against the Dolphins, but the Vikings offense finally showed explosive signs of life last week. Kevin Stefanski replaced John DeFilippo as Minnesota's offensive coordinator and immediately made a drastic change in the aerial attack. Before we dive into the change, we must understand why it was necessary.

The Vikings offensive line has notoriously struggled all season long and is a large part of their regression on offense year-over-year. Per Next Gen Stats, Cousins entered last week as the third-most pressured quarterback in the NFL and the most pressured quarterback on third-downs. Minnesota's offensive line allowed heat on an astronomical 50 percent of Cousins' third-down attempts across the first 13 games of the season. To combat weak protection, new OC Stefanski "moved" the pocket for Cousins through play-design. Last week, Cousins threw outside of the tackle box on 24 percent of his attempts and it resulted in his lowest pressure rate of the season (17 percent). Moving Cousins' launch point created defined throws within structure and organically decreased pressure.

Stefanski also designed quicker throws for Cousins last week (2.6 seconds to throw) after he averaged 2.8 seconds to throw in his six previous games. It should be no surprise Cousins' 10.2 YPA in Week 15 was a season-high. Now, the Vikings can continue to build their playoff resume in Week 16 against a Lions secondary that has yielded the second-worst completion rate below expectation (4.8 percent) and the second-highest passer rating (105.5) this year. Look for the Vikes to continue to design quick throws and move the pocket for Cousins to get their pass offense moving.

Texans at Eagles (1 p.m. ET)

Key matchup: Can the Eagles front seven slow Deshaun Watson down?

Last week, Philadelphia's front seven disturbed Jared Goff routinely, forcing pressure on 34 percent of his third-down dropbacks. Simply put: Philadelphia forced Goff to play from outside of structure. The Eagles made Goff throw on the run -- something he rarely does -- a season-high eight times last week as the Eagles knocked the Rams pass offense off schedule.

Entering the week with around a 40 percent chance to make the NFC playoffs, the Eagles must take a similar game-plan in Week 16.

Deshaun Watson has been one of the NFL's least efficient quarterbacks against pressure this season, as his passer rating drops by a massive 80.3 points when he is under duress. That's the largest differential in the league. While the Eagles have not forced a ton of sacks -- they're currently 27th in sack rate -- their front seven is still generating a ton of heat on the quarterback. In fact, the Eagles rank fifth in the NFL in pressure rate (29 percent) and Philadelphia's attacking front is especially dangerous early in down-and-distance as no team generates pressure on the quarterback more often on first-down.

The Eagles secondary is in shambles as they've lost 4-of-5 defensive starters, but Philly's front seven is getting after the quarterback early and often. Much like last week, the Eagles chances hinge upon their defensive line winning the line of scrimmage against the Texans.

Steelers at Saints (4:25 p.m. ET)

Key matchup: Can Brees beat the blitz?

Now back home after a three-game road stint, the Saints find themselves in a bit of a funk offensively. Drew Brees has been held under 203 yards in each of his last three contests while his 77.0 passer rating in this span pales in comparison to the Saints first 11 games of the season (127.3 rating). So, what is plaguing New Orleans?

Well, the Saints slowdown can partially be attributed to Brees' struggles against the blitz. Over the last three weeks, Brees has completed just 53 percent of his passes for a 38.7 passer rating when blitzed. Two of Brees' 3 INTs in this span have come on blitzes, too -- per Next Gen Stats. It's also noteworthy that stud LT Terron Armstead has missed the last five games with a shoulder/pectoral injury. This downturn comes despite the fact Brees was arguably the best signal-caller in the league against blitzes early this season, earning a league-best 138.7 passer rating when the defense sent at least five rushers in Weeks 1-12.

Brees and Co. better turn their blitz-based misfortunes around in a hurry with Pittsburgh's aggressive front seven coming to town. This year, only the Cardinals (40.6 percent) have sent five or more pass rushers more often than the Steelers (39.4 percent).

Chiefs at Seahawks (8:20 p.m. ET); Sunday Night Football

Key matchup: Can Seattle slow Patrick Mahomes on the run?

Not only does Patrick Mahomes lead all quarterbacks in passer rating when throwing from a clean pocket, but he's also been absolutely ridiculous when throwing outside of the pocket this year. Per Next Gen Stats, Mahomes' 12 TDs when he's scrambled 10 or more yards is twice as many as the next closest passer (Deshaun Watson, 6) while his 8.0 completion rate above expectation when throwing on the run is fifth-best in the league.

Seattle's pass defense has struggled at times this year, but they have done a decent job at slowing quarterbacks down when they break contain. Per Next Gen Stats, Seattle has forced a 50 percent completion rate when passers are on the run (sixth-lowest) while their 81.6 passer rating allowed on all throws from outside the tackle box is good enough for 12th-best. Slowing down Mahomes is no easy task, though -- and Seattle will need another heroic primetime performance from their defense to do so.

-- Graham Barfield is the managing editor of fantasy football content at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @GrahamBarfield.