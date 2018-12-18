Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals The Rams defense put up a stinker last week, scoring just one fantasy point in a loss to the Eagles. I'd stick with them against the Cardinals, though, as enemy defenses have averaged over 12 fantasy points against them over the last four weeks. Look for the Los Angeles defense to feast on red bird for the holidays. vs. Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Redskins Tennessee's defense has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring a combined 27 fantasy points in wins over the Jaguars and Giants. I like it to produce another Titanic performance versus the Redskins and fourth-string quarterback, Josh Johnson. Tennessee is available in more than 70 percent of NFL.com leagues as well. vs. Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Giants The Colts defense has also been filling up the stat sheets in recent weeks, scoring a combined 34 fantasy points in their last three games. I like them as a streaming option against the Giants, who have allowed more than three sacks per game while averaging more than a turnover per game. The Colts are a free agent in most leagues. vs. Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dallas' defense went belly up in the stat sheets last week, but I'd still consider it a nice streamer with the Buccaneers in town. The Cowboys have played better at home this season, and Tampa Bay has more giveaways (2.3 per game) than any other team in the league. The Bucs have also surrendered 2.6 sacks per game as well. Start 'Em: Broncos D/ST vs. Oakland Raiders (Mon.), Vikings D/ST at Detroit Lions

Sleepers: Browns D/ST vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Dolphins D/ST vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints The Steelers defense, listed as a sit 'em last week, produced a modest seven fantasy points against the Patriots and has now failed to score more than eight points in four straight games. This unit will be hard pressed to score even half that total in what is a brutal road matchup against Drew Brees and the Saints. vs. Seattle Seahawks vs. Kansas City Chiefs Seattle's defense can be tough at home, but do you want to risk starting them against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs? Not me, friends. The Chiefs have allowed the fifth-fewest sacks and just 1.1 giveaways per game, and defenses have averaged fewer three fantasy points when facing their offensive juggernaut this season. vs. Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers The Ravens defense has scored just 12 combined fantasy points over the last two weeks, and an upcoming game in Los Angeles against the Chargers makes this unit a fade for me. Their offense has allowed the eighth-fewest sacks, the third-fewest giveaways and an average of four fantasy points per game to opposing defenses in 2018. vs. Philadelphia Eagles vs. Houston Texans The Eagles defense has posted modest numbers over the last three games, and a matchup against the Texans makes them a risk-reward option. While Houston's offensive line did surrender six sacks a week ago, defenses have still averaged four fantasy points against them since Week 12. Philadelphia is also just 16th in sacks. Sit 'Em: Cardinals D/ST vs. Los Angeles Rams, Bills D/ST at New England Patriots

Busts: Saints D/ST vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Chiefs D/ST at Seattle Seahawks

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!