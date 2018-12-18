Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Philadelphia Eagles Last week's start of the week, Fairbairn scored a ridiculous 22 fantasy points against the Jets. While I can't promise that kind of production again, he's still a tremendous option when the Texans face the Eagles. Their defense has given up the most field-goal attempts and the third-most fantasy points to enemy kickers. vs. Adam Vinatieri vs. New York Giants Vinatieri has scored at least eight fantasy points in four straight games, including an 11-point effort in a win over the Cowboys. I like him to produce a nice stat line again when he faces another NFC East team, the Giants, who have surrendered 34 field-goal attempts and the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. vs. Mason Crosby vs. New York Jets Crosby scored a solid nine fantasy points last week despite a tough matchup against the Bears, and an upcoming contest against the Jets makes him a strong option once again. Gang Green has allowed 29 field-goal conversions and the third-most fantasy points to kickers, so Crosby should find success in the Big Apple. vs. Brett Maher vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Maher didn't live up to expectations a week ago, as he gave fantasy owners the equivalent of coal in what was a zero-point stink bomb. I think he'll rebound in the stat sheets, however, as a matchup against the Bucs is a favorable one. Their defense has allowed an average of nine fantasy points per game to home kickers. Start 'Em: Matt Prater vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sebastian Janikowski vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sleepers: Brandon McManus vs. Oakland Raiders (Mon.), Jason Sanders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Chris Boswell vs. New Orleans Saints Boswell saved his job by hitting an important field goal for the Steelers last week, but he also missed on a conversion in the game. Overall, he's scored fewer than seven points in three straight games and four of his last five. Boswell also faces a Saints defense that's surrendered the fewest fantasy points to enemy kickers. vs. Dan Bailey vs. Detroit Lions Bailey is coming off a solid 11-point effort against the Dolphins, but can you trust him in what is a poor matchup in Detroit? The Lions have surrendered just 17 field-goal conversions on the season, and opposing kickers have averaged a modest 5.9 fantasy points per game against them. I'd seek an alternative option. vs. Jake Elliott vs. Houston Texans Elliott will be tough to sit after his 14-point performance in a win over the Rams, but an upcoming game against the Texans isn't favorable. In fact, Houston has surrendered just 20 field-goal conversions and an average of 6.5 fantasy points per game to kickers this season. Don't be surprised if Elliott disappoints. vs. Mike Badgley vs. Baltimore Ravens Badgley came crashing back to earth last week, scoring just three fantasy points after going for 16 in the previous week. He's a fade for me this weekend, as a matchup against the Ravens isn't favorable. Baltimore has allowed just 23 extra-point conversions and 5.6 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season. Sit 'Em: Ryan Succop vs. Washington Redskins (Sat.), Dustin Hopkins at Tennessee Titans (Sat.)

Busts: Harrison Butker at Seattle Seahawks, Robbie Gould vs. Chicago Bears

