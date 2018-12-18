Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Amari Cooper vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cooper put up a stinker in last week's loss to the Colts, but I'd keep the faith and start him against the Buccaneers. Their defense has surrendered 12 touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points to home wideouts this season, so Cooper should rebound in a game that lines up very well for the Cowboys offensive attack. vs. Robert Woods vs. Arizona Cardinals The Rams offense has struggled in recent weeks, but Woods has continued to produce with a combined 29.4 fantasy points in his last two games. I'd keep him in fantasy lineups even against a Cardinals defense that's been on tough on wideouts this season. Woods put up 14.1 fantasy points against them back in Week 2. vs. Alshon Jeffery vs. Houston Texans Jeffery has strung together two good stat lines in a row, and he's dominated the targets with 17 in that time. He's on the flex starter radar against the Texans, who have surrendered the second-most fantasy points to wideouts since Week 12. Their defense has also allowed the sixth-most points to receivers split out wide. vs. Corey Davis vs. Washington Redskins Davis has been almost impossible to trust this season, but an upcoming matchup against the Redskins makes him a viable flex starter. Washington's defense has surrendered the fourth-most yards and 12 touchdowns to receivers split out wide, and quarterbacks targeting them have scored an impressive 102.7 passer rating. vs. Tyler Lockett vs. Kansas City Chiefs Lockett has seen his numbers fall in three straight games, but I'd keep the faith in the talented wideout when he faces the Chiefs. Their defense has surrendered an average of 186 yards and the third-most fantasy points to opposing receivers on the road, so Lockett will be in a good spot to get back on track this week. Start 'Em: Larry Fitzgerald vs. Los Angeles Rams, Calvin Ridley vs. Carolina Panthers

Sleepers: Robby Anderson vs. Green Bay Packers, DaeSean Hamilton vs. Oakland Raiders (Mon.),

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Josh Gordon vs. Buffalo Bills Gordon is coming off one of his worst stat lines of the season, posting 2.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Steelers. He could be hard-pressed to create Christmas joy against the Bills, who have surrendered just five touchdown catches and the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers who are lined out wide this season. vs. Allen Robinson vs. San Francisco 49ers Robinson's matchup against CB Richard Sherman and the 49ers looks good on paper, but can you trust him to produce in championship week? He's failed to score more than 10 fantasy points in all but one of his last six games, during which time he's averaged a meager 50.2 yards per game. He's a risk-reward flex option. vs. Mike Williams vs. Baltimore Ravens Williams is coming off a career game in the stat sheets, scoring three touchdowns in a huge win over the Chiefs. I wouldn't chase the points, however, as the talented Clemson product next faces a Ravens defense that has surrendered just five touchdown catches and the fewest fantasy points to receivers split out wide. vs. Adam Humphries vs. Dallas Cowboys Humphries had been one of the most reliable wideouts in fantasy football, but he's seen his totals decline in two straight games and a matchup against the Cowboys makes him a fade for me. Their defense has been very tough on slot wideouts, allowing an average of 46.1 yards and the fifth-fewest points to the position. vs. Sterling Shepard vs. Indianapolis Colts Shepard has been a hot name in recent weeks with Odell Beckham Jr. on the sidelines, but he's failed to live up to the hype with just 15.4 points in the last two games. I'd keep Shepard on the sidelines against the Colts, who have surrendered the fewest yards and fantasy points to wide receivers in the last four weeks. Sit 'Em: John Brown at Los Angeles Chargers (Sat.), Robert Foster at New England Patriots

Busts: Kenny Golladay at Minnesota Vikings,

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!