Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Kenyan Drake vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Drake, listed as a sit 'em last week, produced just 6.4 fantasy points and saw fewer touches than rookie Kalen Ballage when Frank Gore left with an injured foot. With questions about his snap and touch totals and a matchup against the Jaguars, Drake is going to be a tough sell for fantasy owners in their championships. vs. Matt Breida vs. Chicago Bears Breida returned to the field last week and led the Niners in backfield touches (22) and played 73 percent of the offensive snaps. Still, I'd keep him on the sidelines against the Bears. Their elite run defense has allowed just 3.6 yards per rush, the second-fewest total touchdowns and a mere 19.4 fantasy points to backs. vs. Adrian Peterson vs. Tennessee Titans Peterson is 77 yards shy of his eighth career 1,000-yard season, but he'll be hard pressed to reach that total this week in what is a brutal matchup against the Titans. Their defense, which just held down Saquon Barkley, has allowed just three total touchdowns and the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs at home. vs. Peyton Barber vs. Dallas Cowboys Barber is coming off an impressive stat line against a tough Ravens run defense, posting 84 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He isn't a matchup-proof back, however, and a matchup against the Cowboys makes him a risk-reward flex starter. Enemy backs have averaged just 3.5 yards per rush against them at the Jerry Dome. vs. Josh Adams vs. Houston Texans Adams found the end zone last week for the first time in three weeks, but he still failed to score even nine fantasy points and lost touches to Wendell Smallwood. I'd keep the Notre Dame product on the sidelines in fantasy title week, as the Texans have allowed just 3.2 yards per rush to opposing running backs in 2018. Sit 'Em: Doug Martin at Denver Broncos (Mon.), Chris Thompson at Tennessee Titans (Sat.)

