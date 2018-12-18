Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Select An Option... Quarterbacks Running Backs Wide Receivers Tight Ends Defense Kickers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Russell Wilson vs. Kansas City Chiefs Wilson was one of the few bright spots among fantasy quarterbacks last week, scoring almost 19 points in a loss to the 49ers. He should produce another strong line against the Chiefs, who have given up a 104.7 passer rating, 16 touchdown passes and the second-most fantasy points to enemy home quarterbacks this season. vs. Ben Roethlisberger vs. New Orleans Saints Roethlisberger was a disappointment in last week's win over the Patriots, but an upcoming matchup versus the Saints should cure what ails him. New Orleans has surrendered 15 touchdown passes, a near 100 passer rating and the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks on their home field this season. vs. Mitchell Trubisky vs. San Francisco 49ers Trubisky is coming off his best stat line since Week 10, scoring 19 fantasy points in a victory over the Packers. He'll be in the QB1 conversation this week, as he faces a 49ers defense that has surrendered a 103.1 passer rating and an average of more than 19 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks overall in 2018. vs. Dak Prescott vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers I get it, Prescott posted a massive stink bomb against the Colts last week ... but that's no reason to sit him against the Buccaneers. Believe it or not, but no home quarterback has finished worse than 11th in points when facing Tampa Bay's defense. Look for Prescott to give fantasy owners the gift of a league championship. vs. Baker Mayfield vs. Cincinnati Bengals Mayfield's numbers have been less than impressive over the last few weeks, but I still have him among my start 'ems based on a positive matchup versus the Bengals. Their defense has allowed a 106.4 passer rating and the third-most fantasy points to home quarterbacks, and Mayfield beat them for four scores back in Week 12. Start 'Em: Matt Ryan at Carolina Panthers, Lamar Jackson at Los Angeles Chargers (Sat.)

Sleepers: Sam Darnold vs. Green Bay Packers

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Cam Newton vs. Atlanta Falcons Newton has a great matchup on paper, but I can't play him in championship week after what I saw on Monday night. He's coming off the worst fantasy game of his entire career, he's scored fewer than 16 points in three straight games, and his shoulder just isn't right. There's far too much risk for me with Newton right now. vs. Tom Brady vs. Buffalo Bills Brady isn't a must sit, but he does come with some risk this week. His numbers have been mediocre at best, and the Buffalo defense has surrendered the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks on the road. What's more, Brady has failed score more than 16 fantasy points in each of his last four home games against the Bills. vs. Jared Goff vs. Arizona Cardinals Much like Brady, Goff isn't a must sit if you don't have an alternative. However, he has failed to score more than 11 fantasy points in three straight games, during which time he has a brutal 51.3 passer rating. Goff is also facing a Cardinals defense that's allowed the fewest points (10.8 PPG) to quarterbacks at home. vs. Jameis Winston vs. Dallas Cowboys Winston, listed as a sit 'em last week, posted his worst stat line as a starter in a loss to the Ravens. Next up is a date with the Cowboys, who have held opposing quarterbacks to just 228.3 passing yards and fewer than 16 fantasy points per game on their home field. I'd fade Winston in this important game for Dallas. vs. Josh Allen vs. New England Patriots This stat is wild, but it's true ... Allen has scored the most fantasy points among quarterbacks since Week 12. His streak of success could end this weekend, though, as he'll face a Patriots defense that has surrendered an 82.1 passer rating and an average of fewer than 16 fantasy points a game to road quarterbacks. Sit 'Em: Matthew Stafford vs. Minnesota Vikings, Eli Manning at Indianapolis Colts

Busts: None

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!