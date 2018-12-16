Week 15 Fantasy Live Blog: Can Bears push Packers to elimination?

Welcome to game day.

The Green Bay Packers face the prospect of elimination if they cannot survive a road tilt with the rival Chicago Bears. The game, which always holds special meaning to both teams, headlines the morning slate of games.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments. For a running list of inactives, make sure to stop by NFL.com/inactives and visit our rankings page to find your replacement options.

Note: All times listed in pacific.



11:46 a.m. - Frank Gore out again, but Kalen Ballage picking up the slack

After a brief return, Frank Gore has left Sunday's game again, this time for good. The Dolphins seem to have found an adequate replacement in Kalen Ballage who opened up the second half with a strong run.

Miami trails 21-17 after previously trailing by three scores.



11:36 a.m. - Aaron Jones ruled out

The Packers ruled out a return for Aaron Jones, leaving Jamaal Williams as the primary back for the remainder of the game. Jones suffered an injury against the Bears around this time last year that cost him the final few weeks of the season.



11:16 a.m. - Tarik Cohen gets into the end zone

The Packers managed to keep Tarik Cohen under wraps for the first quarter, but they couldn't manage it for an entire half. Shortly before halftime, Mitch Trubisky dumped off a pass to Cohen and watched the versatile running back do the rest.

Chicago now holds a 14-3 lead over Green Bay.



11:12 a.m. - Frank Gore returns

Crisis averted. Frank Gore will continue playing football well into the next century.



10:53 a.m. - Frank Gore (ankle) questionable to return

The Dolphins already trail the Vikings by 21 points and just saw one of their top running backs carted off the field. Officially, Frank Gore has an ankle injury and is questionable to return.



10:50 a.m. - Josh Allen rushes for the Bills' first score of the day

Josh Allen's rookie season hasn't unfolded as smoothly as the Bills hoped, but the rookie has made strides over the past few weeks that suggest a promising future. The latest such moment came early in the second quarter against the Lions when Allen ran in a 3-yard touchdown.

Countless jokes have been lobbed in Allen's direction this year, but he looks like one of the league's better young running backs.



10:43 a.m. - Tevin Coleman showcases his wheels

The Falcons offense hasn't soared in recent weeks, but Tevin Coleman has gotten the unit off to a strong start Sunday. The athletic running back hit the hole on a toss play perfectly, galloping for 65 yards.

Atlanta settled for a field goal but now lead Arizona 10-7.



10:33 a.m. - Aaron Jones (knee) questionable to return

The Packers might have to finish Sunday's critical NFC North battle without their top running back. Aaron Jones suffered a knee injury early in the first quarter and the team has declared him questionable to return. Jamaal Williams will see most of the action in Jones' absence.



10:21 a.m. - #FreeDavidJohnson

The Cardinals have made life difficult for star running back David Johnson all season. Their unwillingness to use him more frequently on outside runs and split out as a receiver have contributed to the offensive stagnation as well as the mid-season firing of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. Fixing those issues has become a focus for replacement play-caller Byron Leftwich, but he hasn't always achieved the desired results.

The Cardinals offense has made progress under Byron Leftwich, just not enoughhttps://t.co/yWgkZK6nbY â Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) December 7, 2018

Still, Arizona has made some progress with Johnson, as illustrated by his 40-yard reception during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Falcons.



10:07 a.m. - Vikings' OC change looks good early

It didn't take too long for the Vikings to validate their decision from earlier this week to change offensive coordinators. Kirk Cousins perfectly faked a handoff and found Stefon Diggs wide open in the corner of the end zone.

Minnesota leads 7-0 early in the first quarter.