Week 15 injury watch: Carson Wentz could miss rest of 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the defending Super Bowl champions for at least the next month and a half, but their chances for repeating appear increasingly slim. Franchise quarterback Carson Wentz will most likely miss Sunday night's game against the Rams and might not suit up again the rest of the season.

Earlier this week, Wentz had a scan performed on his back that revealed a stress fracture. The injury shouldn't require the third-year signal-caller to undergo surgery, but he will require multiple months to fully recover. That doesn't necessarily preclude Wentz from playing through the injury, but he and the Eagles' medical staff have yet to make that determination.

Wentz's back trouble headlines the NFL injury news for Week 15.

Bears: Allen Robinson (hip) - After a full practice Friday, Allen Robinson looks ready to suit up for Sunday's game against the Packers. Robinson has struggled since his breakout 133-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Lions on Nov. 11, failing to catch more than five passes, reach 80 yards or score in any of his last four games. Perhaps a matchup with an ailing Packers secondary could remedy the situation.

Bills: Chris Ivory (shoulder), LeSean McCoy (hamstring) - Both of the Bills' top running backs enter the weekend questionable to play. LeSean McCoy only saw limited work in practice during the week while Chris Ivory managed to get in a full session on Friday. Neither make for attractive fantasy options, so proceed with caution.

Colts: T.Y. Hilton (ankle) - T.Y. Hilton hasn't practiced this week, but the Colts remains hopeful he can make enough progress to play Sunday. Indy doesn't have another wideout with Hilton's skill set. His possible absence doesn't bode well for a team that has produced just 21 points over the past two weeks.

Eagles: Carson Wentz (back) - Officially doubtful to play this week, Carson Wentz might have already played his last down of the season. A scan revealed a stress fracture in his back, an injury that typically takes around three months to heal. The Eagles remain alive for a playoff berth but shouldn't risk the long-term health of their most important player.

Falcons: Austin Hooper (knee, ankle), Julio Jones (foot, calf, illness) - Austin Hooper missed most of practice this week but managed to return Friday for a limited session. As a result, the Falcons promptly removed him from the injury report. Hooper has hardly lit the world on fire in recent weeks but his targets and touchdown potential make him a decent option in fantasy. Meanwhile, Atlanta sent Julio Jones home Thursday to nurse his illness, but the All-Pro will play against the Cardinals.

49ers: Matt Breida (ankle), Marquise Goodwin (calf) - After sitting out Week 14, Matt Breida could return this week against the Seahawks. The 49ers listed him as questionable. In the receiving corps, Marquise Goodwin also enters the weekend questionable to play.

Giants: Odell Beckham Jr. (quad) - The Giants have already ruled out Odell Beckham Jr. for Sunday's matchup with the Titans. That should leave plenty of targets for the team's other offensive weapons, especially tight end Evan Engram and wide receiver Sterling Shepard.

Lions: Kerryon Johnson (knee), Matthew Stafford (back) - The Lions have ruled out Kerryon Johnson once again while listing Matthew Stafford as questionable to play. Johnson hasn't seen action since hurting his knee back in Week 11 and doesn't appear close to a return. Meanwhile, Stafford will probably find a way to power through his back injury given he hasn't missed a start since 2010.

Raiders: Martavis Bryant (knee) - Though Martavis Bryant would have possibly missed Sunday's game, the NFL removed all doubt, suspending the fifth-year wideout for violations of his reinstatement. Bryant had previously violated the league's substance-abuse policy, losing four games in 2015 and the entire 2016 season.

Ravens: Joe Flacco (hip) - The Ravens will have Joe Flacco available this week but intend to start rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson anyway. This signals the effective end of the Flacco era in Baltimore as releasing the former Super Bowl MVP becomes financially viable this offseason. Barring an injury for Jackson, don't expect to see Flacco start for the team again.

Seahawks: Doug Baldwin (hip) - Once again, it appears Doug Baldwin will suit up despite the Seahawks listing him as questionable to play against the 49ers. Baldwin has battled through injuries all season but has rewarded fantasy managers lately, catching two touchdowns over his past three games.

Steelers: James Conner (ankle), Ben Roethlisberger (ribs) - James Conner sat out last week's game against the Raiders but has a chance to return for Sunday's tilt with the Patriots after some limited practice work Friday. Meanwhile, Ben Roethlisberger looks ready to roll following two full days of practice.